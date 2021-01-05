When will your stimulus check arrive? Here's everything to know

The Internal Revenue Service has shared a list of frequently asked questions related to the second round of coronavirus relief payments, advising people to look at its website instead of calling the government agency.

The questions cover topics like when stimulus payments will arrive, who is eligible for the money and what to do if the payments don't arrive.

When will stimulus checks be issued?

Direct deposit payments and paper checks have started to go out, according to the IRS. Direct deposits tend to be faster, since mail payments require more processing and mail time, especially amid disruptions to the U.S. Postal Service and other services.

How will payments be issued?

The $600 stimulus payments will be issued in the form of direct deposits to those who have shared their direct deposit information with the IRS. Those who have not set up that system will get their payment in a paper check or prepaid debit card, similar to earlier in the year.

The payments are automatic, according to the IRS; so as long as you have filed your tax returns for 2019, there's no need for further action.

How can I check the status of my payment?

Last spring, the IRS introduced a Get My Payment tool, which allows people to check the status of their relief payments. The tool is available in both English and Spanish.

Who is eligible for this payment?

One of the most common questions the IRS has been fielding is about who qualifies for the payments. According to the FAQ, any U.S. resident who is not counted as a dependent on someone else's tax return (and how meets the income requirements below) is eligible for the payment.

The payments are also subject to income caps: Individual filers who made $75,000 or less per year in adjusted gross income on their 2019 tax returns will receive the full amount of the payment, and married couples filing jointly have their income capped at $150,000 in adjusted gross income. Filers whose income is above that amount will have their payments reduced. Individual filers who make $99,000 a year or married couples filing jointly making $198,000 or more a year will not receive any payments.

Parents will also receive $500 for each qualified dependent.

What if I get the wrong amount of money?

If you think you have received less stimulus money than you should have, claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on your tax return, which uses 2020 tax year information to calculate the amount of your payment.

What if I don't receive my payment?

The IRS said that since direct deposit payments are issued based on routing and account information that is already on file with the agency, it's possible payments may be sent to an account that has been closed or is no longer active.

If a payment is sent to a closed account, the financial institution must return the payment to the IRS. If you have not received your full payment by the time you file your 2020 tax return, claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on your tax return.

What if my bank information or mailing address has changed?

The IRS said that the agency cannot change payment information, including bank account or mailing address information. Eligible taxpayers who do not receive their payments should claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2020 tax returns.