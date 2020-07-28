After disagreements between the two main U.S. political parties about continuing unemployment assistance and other coronavirus relief programs, a new deal is on the table.

The $1 trillion HEALS Act, proposed by Senate Republicans on Monday, includes a second relief payment of up to $1,200. The proposal has already faced criticism from Republicans and Democrats alike.

The package still has to be approved by the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives, which could lead to changes — the HEALS Act and the Congress-proposed HEROES Act, which passed the House in May but was never considered by the Senate, have some key differences — but there is bipartisan support for more direct payments.

It's expected that the exact terms of the package will be subject to negotiation between the House and Senate.

How much money might be sent out?

Much like the first round of coronavirus relief payments, the HEALS Act allows for one person to receive up to $1,200 in a single, direct payment.

That amount might vary based on your income. According to CNBC, the checks will follow the same eligibility formula as the first round.

Individuals earning a gross adjusted income of up to $75,000 per year in 2019 will receive a $1,200 payment.

Couples earning a gross adjusted income of up to $150,000 per year in 2019 will receive a $2,400 payment.

The checks will be reduced by $5 for every $100 in income, phasing out completely at $99,000 for individuals and $198,000 for couples.

Individuals with no income and individuals who rely on benefits such as Social Security are eligible for the full $1,200 payment

The new bill clarifies that anyone who died before Jan. 1, 2020 cannot receive a check.