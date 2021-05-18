These are the best vacation spots to visit in 2021

U.S. News and World Report released its annual rankings of the best vacation destinations in the United States and around the world, highlighting dreamy vacation spots and relaxing mountain getaways.

Christine Smith, senior travel editor at the publication, said that vacations that focus on spending time in nature have been increasingly popular in recent years and noted that the coronavirus pandemic might also be a factor.

"Over the past few years, we've seen an influx of travelers looking to escape to the slow pace of nature, researching destinations like well-known national parks, scenic beaches and small mountain towns," Smith said in a statement. "The trend continues this year, especially as tourists continue to adhere to (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) travel guidelines and seek vacation spots with space to spread out."