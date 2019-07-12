Amazon Prime Day, which spans 48 hours this year, kicks off July 15. But striking employees and activists are asking shoppers to look elsewhere for deals.

Workers at an Amazon fulfillment center in Shakopee, Minnesota, are planning to stop working for six hours on the first day of deals for the online retailer. Activists — who want Amazon to take a stand on everything from workers' rights to climate change — are planning to fly to the plant to stand with workers.

While only one fulfillment center has announced plans to strike, the employees at the Shakopee plant are hoping their actions will inspire other workers to do the same. Online, many social media users have asked shoppers to avoid purchasing from Amazon during the deals blitz.

Amazon workers plan “Prime Day” Strike at Minnesota warehouse. Engineers plan to show solidarity w/colleagues.



To stand in solidarity w/them, please don’t cross the digital picket line by ordering from or going to Amazon’s site or app July 15-16 https://t.co/72174iqWbB — Mar Hicks (@histoftech) July 8, 2019

Hey y’all I’m sure I’ll tweet about this again, but this upcoming Amazon Prime day the workers at the Minnesota warehouse are planning a strike. Please support them by not buying anything on the 15th or 16th of this month from Amazon. It’s important. — Eidelonn (@Eidelonn) July 10, 2019

The strikers have received support from U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

Minnesota workers have led the labor movement for decades and are doing so once again!



Proud to stand with Amazon workers fighting for workplace fairness. https://t.co/ssggDx80jz — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) July 9, 2019

Luckily there are plenty of non-Amazon deals out there — some of them coinciding with Amazon Prime Day. According to TechCrunch, 250 retailers are expected to compete with the Seattle-based retailer — and we've highlighted some of the sales you won't want to miss.

1. Target

Target will be offering "Target Deal Days" from July 15-16, in direct competition with Amazon. The discounts will be available online (and some will be eligible to be delivered in just a few hours with Target's same-day delivery) but customers will also have the option of picking them up from brick-and-mortar stores.

While there's no membership required to shop the Target sales, those with Target's REDcard will see even more discounts. The first day of sales shows some great options, like a buy two, get one free sale on books, deals on top kitchen brands, and 40% off select furniture and indoor rugs. The second day is even more varied with sales on home brands, small appliances, toys and clothing — and those are just the announced deals.

2. Walmart

The Walmart Summer Savings event will directly compete with Prime Day, running July 14-17. Some deals start as early as July 12, though — so if you're looking for gaming systems, check out Walmart's website for an Xbox bundle that includes an Xbox One S system, controller, headset and bonus game for just $300.

The retailer hasn't announced any specific sales yet, but they've promised "thousands" of discounts across multiple product categories. And unlike with Amazon, there's no membership necessary. To make things even more alluring, any purchase over $35 will receive free two-day shipping (or even one-day shipping if you're in the right location).

3. eBay

EBay's sales will run from July 8 to July 22. Called the "Summer Brand Outlet," the site will have big discounts on top brands (like up to 60% off Adidas and Ray-Bans, 40% off Bose items and up to 30% off Tiffany & Co. items) in addition to daily deals.

Some of the deals offer significant savings, like nearly 60% off an LG smart TV. Others, like Apple AirPods, have less of a discount — these wireless headphones will only be 1% off.

4. Google

If you're looking to make your home a little smarter, try getting one of Google's tech devices on sale from July 15-17. The sales are available online at the Google Store, but some of the brand's retailers, like Best Buy and B&H, are participating.

The Google Nest Hub (formerly the Home Hub) is available for just $79 — $50 off its standard price. The powerful Home Max smart speaker is also $50 off, available for $249.