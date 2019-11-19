Earning a $100 Kohl's coupon in exchange for answering a few questions sounds like a deal that is too good to be true — and that's because it is.

The scam, which has been circulating on Facebook, claims Kohl's is giving people who complete a short survey $100 coupons to celebrate the company's 57th anniversary.

"This offer did not come from Kohl's or any of our authorized partners," a Kohl's spokesperson told TODAY.

There's a fake $100 coupon for Kohl's floating around the internet. Bloomberg via Getty Images

These types of scams are typically designed as a way for fraudsters to trick people into handing over personal information.

“Users who respond to those fake offers are required to share a website link or social media post in order to spread the scam more widely and lure in additional victims,” according to Snopes, which also debunked the Kohl's coupon scam.

After that, users are then given a fake survey "that extracts personal information such as email addresses, telephone numbers, dates of birth, and even sometimes credit card numbers," the website noted.

Last week, a similar scam that offered a $75 coupon to celebrate Costco's 50th anniversary went viral. The company posted on its Facebook page that the coupon was a hoax.