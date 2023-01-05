Join Hoda and Jenna in a winter wonderland

We’re taking the show to Quebec City for the Quebec Winter Carnival!

Do you want to join Hoda and Jenna on a winter wonderland trip? Submit a creative, fun video, 60 seconds or less that showcases why you want to join the show in Quebec City!

The trip will include a 3-night stay (February 1-4, 2023) in the Princess Grace of Monaco suite, located on the Fairmont Gold floors, VIP concierge and butler service during the stay, a 5-course dinner with wine pairing at the Champlain, Fairmont Le Château Frontenac’s gourmet restaurant … oh… and you’ll get to stop by the show!

You can submit all the required info below.