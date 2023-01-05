IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Join Hoda and Jenna in a winter wonderland

Your favorite duo might invite you to come with them to Canada.
Hoda and Jenna are taking the show to Quebec City and want you there!
Hoda and Jenna are taking the show to Quebec City and want you there!TODAY
By TODAY

We’re taking the show to Quebec City for the Quebec Winter Carnival!

Do you want to join Hoda and Jenna on a winter wonderland trip? Submit a creative, fun video, 60 seconds or less that showcases why you want to join the show in Quebec City!

The trip will include a 3-night stay (February 1-4, 2023) in the Princess Grace of Monaco suite, located on the Fairmont Gold floors, VIP concierge and butler service during the stay, a 5-course dinner with wine pairing at the Champlain, Fairmont Le Château Frontenac’s gourmet restaurant … oh… and you’ll get to stop by the show! 

You can submit all the required info below.

TODAY