The 34 best things to do in NYC — from eating pizza to gazing at skylines

Musical greats across generations have released love songs to New York City, from Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York" to Alicia Keys and Jay-Z's "Empire State of Mind" and Taylor Swift's "Welcome to New York." And it's no wonder: Quite simply, there's no place like the Big Apple.

There are endless things to do in New York: You can climb to the top of skyscrapers (in one case, literally) for sweeping skyline views, eat your way through neighborhoods rich in cultural cuisine, bop around public outdoor spaces with everything from art to fine dining — and that only skims the surface. With so many options, it's easy to get overwhelmed with what to do in the city that never sleeps.

That's why we've rounded up the best activities in New York City to check off your bucket list.

Visit the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island in one swoop

The Statue of Liberty is a short ferry ride away from Manhattan. Andia / Universal Images Group via Getty

Located on separate islands are two New York City landmarks that together make up the Statue of Liberty National Monument: the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island. Take a ferry tour to both that includes access to Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration and the Statue of Liberty Museum.

Have a day at the Metropolitan Museum of Art

With its seemingly countless exhibits spanning over 5,000 years of world culture, it’s easy to spend an entire day here. The Met Fifth Avenue houses permanent collections such as ancient African art, Asian art, European paintings and much more, and there’s always a circuit of timely exhibits coming in and out of the five-story museum. You can also head uptown to the Met Cloisters, dedicated to art and architecture of the Middle Ages.

Make your way across the Brooklyn Bridge

Walking across the Brooklyn Bridge is a scenic treat. Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

Whether it's a leisurely stroll or Citi Bike ride, crossing the Brooklyn Bridge between Manhattan and Brooklyn is a must for the views alone. While you can't go wrong starting in either borough, beginning in Brooklyn grants you breathtaking views of New York's iconic skyline during your trek. But really, unless you're on a tight schedule, what's stopping you from doing both ways?

See the sculptures at Little Island

This public park is just over a year old, but it’s already made a splash with locals and tourists alike thanks to its distinctive sculptures jetting up from the water. In addition to these “structural piles," the ever-changing lush landscape and interactive objects make this spot worth a visit, especially if you have kids.

Go up the Empire State Building

Cue Alicia Keys and Jay-Z's "Empire State of Mind." Sebastian Noack / Getty Images

Take cues from New York's nickname, the Empire State, and visit the architectural masterpiece of the same name. Head up to the 86th floor for breathtaking 360-degree views from its open-air observatory, or tack on an additional experience on the reimagined 102nd floor with floor-to-ceiling views.

See the grand spectacle that is Times Square

Times Square is something you have to experience at least once, with its flashing screens mounted on skyscrapers, street performers busting out in song and dance on the fly, and larger-than-life shops and restaurants.

Admire (and shop at) the architectural Oculus

The Oculus is an architectural masterpiece that was designed to look like a hand releasing a dove. Can you see it? Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

This transportation hub-meets-shopping mall called the Oculus opened in 2016, but upon first glance, it's easy to think it comes from the future. Built to resemble a hand releasing a dove, the building has several floors lined with shops as well as the occasional art exhibit and musical performance.

Celebrate the arts at Lincoln Center

Lincoln Center is your one-stop shop for everything performing arts (ballet, opera, classic music, jazz, film, theater — you name it, they’ve got it). The events schedule at Lincoln Center is packed and diverse, so this online calendar is going to be your best friend for planning.

Pay respects at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum

The National September 11 Memorial & Museum is a place of peace and reflection, and to honor those who lost their lives during the World Trade Center attacks. Filippo Maria Bianchi / Getty Images

Right next to the Oculus is the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, which serves as a place to reflect and pay tribute to the lives lost from the 9/11 terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001, as well as the World Trade Center bombing on Feb. 26, 1993. The two reflection pools honor the Twin Towers, and the names of those who died during both tragedies are engraved nearby. Visit the museum to learn about the history of the attacks, their lasting impact and stories of those who experienced these events.

Visit the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum

On the west side of Manhattan floats the USS Intrepid aircraft carrier, a National Historic Landmark that was actively used in World War II and the Vietnam War; it now serves as an educational center on naval history and clear marker of the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum. The Intrepid's deck features 28 restored aircraft, and a separate building called the Space Shuttle Pavilion is home to Enterprise, the world's first space shuttle orbiter.

Eat, drink and explore history at Grand Central

Grand Central is a stunning transportation mecca with historic gems around every corner. Gabriel Pevide / Getty Images

Grand Central Terminal is more than just a commuter's mecca — it's a historic gem filled with delights around every corner. Beyond the station's specular design, from the marble floors to its four-faced clock and the celestial ceiling, it's also a great place to eat. Grab dinner at the Oyster Bar, a snack or baked goods at the Grand Central Market and a craft cocktail at The Campbell.

See the skyline in a glass box at Summit One Vanderbilt

A new way to see New York City from up above is Summit One Vanderbilt, where an all-glass room puts the iconic skyline on display. Located right next to Grand Central, a general ticket can get you access to the building's 91-93 floors, with an observatory at the top that boasts stellar views with cocktail and food available.

Make your way through Chelsea Market

There are a lot of dining options at the Chelsea Market. Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images

This isn’t your average food hall. Chelsea Market is historically known for its culinary delights made by local vendors, from Sicilian-styled gelato to Cambodian sandwiches and Japanese-inspired tacos. And with specialty grocery stores sprinkled throughout the building, takeout is encouraged.

Experience the seasons at Bryant Park

Small but mighty, Bryant Park is worth visiting year-round. In the spring, summer and early fall, the public park has events every week that can be found on its online calendar, as well as chess, pingpong, putting and more free games. In the winter, the park transforms into a winter wonderland with an ice skating rink, holiday marketplace and the Lodge, an indoor-outdoor dining space where you can grab a hot cocoa or toddy.

Walk the iconic High Line

Walk the High Line for a slightly elevated view of surrounding skyscrapers while also feeling like part of on-the-ground history. Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

What used to be an abandoned rail line is now a public park for pedestrians to scale from Gansevoort Street to 34th Street on the west side of Manhattan. Along the 1.45-mile rail line, pedestrians can enjoy its many seating areas, intentionally choreographed experiences and stunning views, but you can also use it as a hop-on, hop-off way to explore the city below.

Explore the many happenings in Central Park

Whether it's a quick stop or a full-day affair, a visit to Central Park is a must on many people's itineraries. There's something for everyone: the Central Park Zoo for families, Tavern on the Green for fine dining and many trails for those looking to get their steps in.

Witness the magic of a Broadway show

"Wicked" is one of the many iconic Broadway productions worth taking the time to see (who are we kidding, most of them are). John Lamparski / WireImage

Seeing a Broadway show is a staple when it comes to visiting New York City, from the long-running classics like “Chicago” and “The Lion King” to newbies that continue to keep things fresh and exciting, like “Funny Girl“ and “Six: The Musical.”

Visit the New York and Brooklyn botanical gardens

The Brooklyn Botanic Garden is an escape from the grind of the city. Robert Nickelsberg / Getty Images

The botanical gardens in the Bronx and Brooklyn serve as an escape from the bustling city. At the New York Botanical Garden, there are thriving gardens, such as the rose and native plant sections, as well as opportunities to see the diverse trees of New York — from maple trees to cultivated confiners. Over at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, there are seasonal exhibits and tours that make you want to come back for something different every time. Plus, if you happen to visit in the spring, you might catch the cherry blossoms blooming.

Have afternoon tea or cocktails at the Plaza Hotel

Make a reservation for afternoon tea or pop by for a cocktail at the Palm Court inside the Plaza Hotel. Not only can you treat yourself to an elevated beverage experience, but it's also a great way to take in the architectural design and rich history of the Plaza Hotel without having to stay there.

Go carb-hopping in Little Italy

There is no shortage of pizza around the bustling streets of Little Italy. Brian Bumby / Getty Images

Make sure you arrive in Little Italy on an empty stomach. This Manhattan neighborhood is where you can get your fix of authentic Italian cuisine, from the Neapolitan pizza at Lombardi's to the spicy rotini at Parm and freshly filled cannolis at Ferrara Bakery. Take some cheese and meats home, too, from DiPalo's Fine Foods, a family-owned Italian grocery store dating back to 1925.

Visit Rockefeller Center and Top of the Rock

Rockefeller Center is always buzzing with energy thanks to its shopping scene, sunken rink and surrounding architecture that make for a memorable photo-op. After checking out the outdoor space, go inside the 30 Rock building, where you can roam around the public lobby, snack at the downstairs marketplace and visit Top of the Rock, a 360-degree observatory.

Experience the vibrancy of Chinatown

The "Welcome to Chinatown" sign welcomes visitors into its vibrant streets. Bruce Yuanyue Bi / Getty Images

The bustling streets of Chinatown are lined with food carts, authentic grocery stores and history everywhere you turn. Snack on pork-filled rice noodle rolls from Hak Box, order a mooncake from Golden Fung Wong Bakery and have dim sum and tea at Nom Wah Tea Parlor. For shopping, head to the three-story Pearl River Mart for literally anything, and admire porcelain pieces at Wing on Wo & Co. And remember to stop at a grocery store, like Po Wing Hong or Deluxe Food Market, to take some specialty items home with you.

See the diverse wildlife at the Bronx Zoo

A Siberian tiger at the Bronx Zoo. Getty Images

The 265-acre Bronx Zoo has grabbed the attention of animal lovers near and far with its more than 10,000 residents — from flamingos and Magellanic penguins at the Aquatic Bird House and Sea Bird Aviary, to lions and giraffes around the African Plains, and so much more.

Admire architecture at the New York Public Library's flagship location

The library's main branch, the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building, is a sight to be seen, and its entrance with a grand staircase in between two lion statues makes that known. Wander the grand halls, look at the NYPL's most prized items on display and pop by the Rose Main Reading Room with a book (or simply stare up at the stunning ceiling fresco).

See the neo-Gothic style of St. Patrick's Cathedral

The neo-Gothic architecture of St. Patrick's Cathedral is an architectural standout among Manhattan's skyscrapers. Gabriel Pevide / Getty Images

St. Patrick's Cathedral in the heart of midtown is a sight to be seen, with its neo-Gothic architecture stretching toward the sky. Inside, ornate designs and icons that represent Roman Catholicism fill the space, and the public is welcome to attend Mass every week.

Snack your way through the Greek neighborhood of Astoria

The Greeks are known for their food, among other things, and you bet you'll get your spinach pie, octopus, souvlaki and baklava fix in Astoria, Queens. For authentic Greek food at a good price, hit up Agnanti, Gregory's or Stamatis, and for an elevated experience, go to Telly's Taverna or Taverna Kyclades. Grab baklava at Lefkos Pyrgos Cafe, and buy snacks from Kiryakos or Mediterranean Foods for later.

Experience abstract art at the MoMA

Spend the day at MoMA and soak in modern and contemporary art. Cindy Ord / Getty Images

As the name suggests, the Museum of Modern Art isn't your traditional museum. The futuristic-like space is home to 200,000 works of modern and contemporary art in the form of everything from paintings and drawings to photographs and film, architectural models and performance art.

Eat pizza. Lots of pizza

New York City is known for its delicious pizza (many say it's partly thanks to New York's water), so it's important to take advantage of its pizzeria landscape. A few all-time favorites in Manhattan: John's of Bleecker Street in the West Village; Prince Street Pizza in SoHo (get the pepperoni, you won't regret it); Joe & Pat's in the East Village; Una Pizza Napoletana in the East Village (which tied for first place as 2022 best pizzeria in the world by the organization 50 Top Pizza). And an honorary mention to pizza joint Lucali in Carroll Gardens neighborhood of Brooklyn.

Visit the haunted sites on Roosevelt Island

Roosevelt Island is home to a former smallpox hospital, which has a reputation for being haunted. Michael Lee / Getty Images

Take the tramway over to Roosevelt Island to see a few spooky sites. The Octagon tower was built in 1839 as part of the New York Lunatic Asylum, according to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation, and the abandoned Renwick Smallpox Hospital built in 1856 was the first hospital in the U.S. to receive smallpox patients. Both sites have or are in the process of being restored, but many people still travel to the island in hopes of spotting a ghost or two.

Window shop along Fifth Avenue

Louis Vuitton, Swarovski, Tiffany's, Cartier, Dolce & Cabana, Armani, Saks on Fifth ... the list goes on when it comes to the luxe retail shopping on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. Shop or simply look at the eye candy lining the avenue, and if you happen to be around during the holiday season, watch the windows transform into festive glass boxes exploding with cheer.

Catch a show at the historic Apollo Theater

A view of the iconic Apollo Theater entrance in Harlem. Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

In 1913, the Apollo Theater opened its doors in Harlem and helped with the emergence and expansion of American genres — from jazz to swing and R&B to gospel, blues and soul. Since its beginnings, the Apollo has reached national, state and city landmark status and continues to hold musical performances, comedy nights and groundbreaking conversations.

Say cheers on a gorgeous rooftop

Rooftop bars in New York City are a triple win: you get skyscraper views, a craft cocktail and a snapshot for the 'gram (or, you get to be in the moment and take it all in). While there are noteworthy rooftops across New York City, here are a few places to start: the Refinery Hotel, Restoration Hardware, Westlight, the Jimmy and Serra by Birreria.

Walk on The Edge of the city (literally)

Take the elevator up to the 100th floor and walk out on the edge of, well, The Edge, then scale the side of the building to go even higher, if you dare. littleny / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Hudson Yards neighborhood has undergone a renaissance in recent years, with edgy, futuristic-like buildings rising from the ground — one of them being The Edge. It's deemed the "highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere" on its website, and visitors are taken up to the 100th floor for unobstructed 360-degree views — and get to look straight down at the street below, thanks to its glass floor that juts out. Take the adventure up a notch with the City Climb, where visitors scale the side of the building and lean away from the edge for the ultimate adrenaline rush.

Stay overnight at an airport terminal-turned-hotel

What was once the terminal for Trans World Airlines at John F. Kennedy Airport has now been transformed back to its 1960s style in the form of a new hotel. The TWA's interior is stunning, from the bright red upholstery to the conversation pit and the split-flap display board. The Connie, a restored airplane, is parked outside for onboard craft cocktails. Book a room from where you can watch planes take off and land, or simply stop by for a bevvy before catching your actual flight home.