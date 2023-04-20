Nearly 220 million Americans plan to take a vacation this summer, according to The Vacationer.

If you're one of them, chances are pretty good that you're taking a plane to get wherever you're going.

While the idea of jetting off to a new destination is exciting, the actual plane journey is anything but — and recent headlines are proof. There was the viral clip of the plane passenger yelling about a crying baby. Then there was the heated response to Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass' tweet about how a flight attendant told his wife to clean up a mess their kids made on an airplane. And these are just the stories we hear about.

That said, along with remembering your boarding pass, travel pillow and extra underwear (you can never have too many), don't forget to pack your manners the next time you hit the skies.

To help set the record straight on in-flight dos and don'ts, we asked Diane Gottsman, national etiquette expert and founder of The Protocol School of Texas, to weigh in on the things airline passengers should never, ever do.

Whether you're on the receiving end of bad passenger behavior or you're the one (knowingly or unknowingly) doing it, here's what you should know about the social graces of air travel to ensure that the next time you take to the friendly skies, your flight doesn't turn into a fright.

Don't take your shoes or socks off

For some people, these are fightin’ words. But remember: It’s public transportation, not your living room. If you’re the person who peels off their socks and shoes after buckling in, please reconsider.

“Keep your shoes on during a flight,” Gottsman tells TODAY.com. “If you know you’re going to be on a long flight, make sure and wear shoes that are comfortable.” (Or pack a pair of slippers for maximum comfort.)

That means keep your dogs in the house.

“Avoid, at all costs, taking your shoes off and rubbing your feet,” Gottsman says. “And certainly don’t kick off your shoes and walk through the aisle to the restroom barefooted.”

Don't bother your seatmates

Sure, it's possible that fate has seated you right next to your future husband, wife or new best friend. But since the chances of that actually happening are slim to none, be mindful of your in-flight companion's wishes.

"Some passengers enjoy conversation while others want to be left alone so they can relax, watch a movie, read or simply remain silent," Gottsman says.

"It’s important to take cues. If someone is wearing earbuds, buried in a book or are not responding to your questions, it’s a clear signal they would prefer to be left alone."

Although it might seem like the polite thing to do, Gottsman says not to wake up a sleeping seatmate during the in-flight service.

"When the refreshment cart comes by, it’s not your responsibility to wake up your fellow passenger to inquire as to whether they would like a drink unless it’s a friend or family member, but not a stranger."

Don't sprawl out

Airplane seats seem to be getting smaller, which can make a flight of any length feel like forever. And since we all come in various shapes and sizes, squeezing into a tiny space for hours on end can be pretty miserable for some people.

For that reason, being mindful of how you're occupying your space is essential. Things like tossing your hair over the seat behind you or stretching your feet into the seats in front of you are absolute don'ts.

"The airplane cabin has tight quarters, and if you are extremely tall or know that you need more space, it’s best to pay extra for the legroom and extra space," Gottsman says. "Keep your arms and legs within your own seat proximity and do your best to keep your area tidy."

Gottsman also settles the armrest debate saying that whoever is in the middle seat should get both armrests because they are the most uncomfortable.

"But if someone has their arm on the armrest," she says to "avoid at all costs, starting a 'space war'" over it.

Don't hoard the overhead bin space

Be considerate of your fellow fliers by only putting necessary items in the overhead bins. Getty Images

If you want to bring more than your wallet on the plane these days, it's probably going to cost extra.

To avoid extra fees or lost luggage, many travelers opt to pack their belongings into carry-ons, making the overhead bins prime real estate.

Be courteous to fellow passengers by not filling them up with everything but the kitchen sink.

"The airline makes it very clear that you can take two items onto the plane and it’s important to not take up space with your suitcase, shopping bags, and other personal items in the overhead bin," Gottsman advises.

Beyond that, don't load up the bins in the front of the plane if you're seated in the last row. Stow your extra bag either under your seat or check it.

"Do not remove other people's baggage from up above, rearranging so you can make room for your own," Gottman says. "A good rule of thumb is if your item is breakable or highly valued, keep it with you rather than storing it in the bin."

Don't listen on speakerphone or your computer

More than ever, people are engaging in phone conversations, video games, movies, work meetings and just about everything else via speakerphone in public.

While it's possible everyone around you would just love to know all the juicy details of the big merger or your latest Candy Crush victory, odds are, they don't.

"Not everyone wants to listen to your podcast or enjoys your particular playlist," Gottsman says. "Earbuds are lifesavers to your fellow passengers and a polite way to enjoy your entertainment without annoying, distracting or infringing on other people’s comfort level."

If it's happening near you, first determine if it's worth the risk of a confrontation. If you feel strongly about saying something, Gottsman says to be courteous with your request.

"With a friendly tone of voice you can say, 'Would you kindly lower the volume on your speaker? I am having trouble hearing the announcements and don’t want to miss an important message,'" she suggests.

Don't cut the line

Perhaps, you're coming in late and about to miss your connecting flight. Airlines understand this and accommodate passengers who must disembark to catch a soon-to-be departing plane.

If you find yourself in this situation, you and your travel party should be given priority.

Not the case? Then wait your turn. "Nothing is more annoying than patiently, waiting to deplane, when a passenger is pushing and shoving their way through the aisle to get off before you," Gottsman says.

"If you are cutting it tight for the next flight, so are others on the same flight. If there is a personal emergency, let the flight attendant know and ask for assistance, but otherwise use your manners and wait your turn."

Don't assume you can switch seats

What do you do if your party has been split up and you'd like to sit together? "Don’t assume you can switch seats," Gottsman answers.

Instead, she says is best to plan in advance and book seats next to children and/or loved ones and if that's not possible, it's OK to ask someone to switch as long as you keep a few things in mind.

"When asking to switch seats with someone, make sure the switch is equal such as an aisle for an aisle or window for a window. Asking someone to take your middle seat to take their aisle seat is not a fair exchange," she says. "They may have also paid additional for legroom or a particular seat.

But don't assume that they'll immediately give in. "Be prepared for a 'no' with a friendly smile and say kindly you understand if they decline your request."

Don't do any personal grooming

A long flight is a great time to catch up on emails, read a book, stream your favorite series or take a nap.

It's not, however, time for spa treatments, nail clipping, mani-pedis, shaving, fixing your hair, brushing your teeth, tweezing, putting on deodorant or any other personal care — unless you're in the bathroom, that is.

"Avoid any type of personal grooming when you are sitting in close proximity to another person," Gottsman says.

Don't let your kids roam free

Keep an eye on young fliers at all times. Getty Images

Flying can be a challenge for just about anyone. And kids? Even more so.

It goes without saying that passengers need to cut parents some slack when it comes to flying with children.

"Admittedly, keeping young children contained in tight quarters is challenging," Gottsman says.

"As fellow passengers, it’s polite to do your best to understand that most parents are doing the best they can, when traveling with a baby and young children."

Parents, however, should probably keep in mind that not everyone appreciates playing peek-a-boo through the seats for hours on end or having the back of their seat repeatedly kicked.

To keep disruptions at a minimum, Gottsman recommends planning in advance. "Prepare yourself for squirmy toddlers with small toddler treats and quiet games they can enjoy in their seats. Keep a watchful eye to make sure they are not accidentally kicking the seat in front of them, " she says, adding that "adults should follow the same rules."

Don't linger in the aisle

Managing dozens of passengers can be a lot of work, which is why it's important to let flight attendants do their job without clogging up airplane aisles.

If they've just begun their in-flight service, give them a few minutes to get the beverage cart rolling before digging into the overhead bins or strolling over to chat with a neighboring passenger.

When boarding or disembarking, try to be mindful of the other passengers waiting behind you.

"Keep the line moving when you are attempting to place your suitcase in the bin or take your suitcase out. This is not the time to carry on a lengthy conversation with someone you just met during the flight," Gottsman says.

"Although it does take a little time to get everyone organized if you are a family of three or four, do your best to take your seat as quickly as possible so other people can pass."

Don't be rude

Like the old expression says, "You catch more flies with honey than vinegar."

Whether or not you're interested in collecting flies is beside the point; the point is good manners go a long way in ensuring you and your temporary roommates enjoy a quiet flight together.

If something crops up, try and work through it amicably rather than engage in a heated argument. "In general, life seems to flow better when interacting with friendly faces and pleasant people," Gottsman says.

But it all starts the moment you take your seat. "Greeting your flight attendant with a smile and offering a warm hello to your seatmate when taking your seat goes a long way in making the flight more pleasant."

Bottom line? "Traveling is never easy because lines are long and flight delays are stressful," Gottsman says."Do your best to stay polite and courteous."