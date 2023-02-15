Savannah explains why she’s giving up Instagram for Lent

Savannah Guthrie is putting the scrolling on hold for Lent.

The TODAY co-anchor shared on Instagram on Feb. 15 that you won't see any posts from her on Instagram until after Easter because she's giving it up for Lent.

"I’m giving up Instagram for lent. I’m not catholic, and I’ve never given up anything for lent before. I’m doing it to challenge myself: to be more reflective, to not just reflexively scroll instagram and instead use that time for something more productive and life-giving to myself and others," she wrote.

Lent is a 40-day season observed by Christians that commemorates the events leading up to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Many Christians give up something they enjoy during Lent.

The solemn season marked by fasting and repentance begins on Ash Wednesday, which is on Feb. 22 this year. Savannah noted that any TODAY-related posts fans may see on her Instagram between now and Easter will be posted by her assistant.

Even though Savannah technically has a week until her Instagram "fast" could begin, her assistant wrote in an update on Feb. 15 that she is starting it immediately.

The TODAY co-anchor also encouraged others to give social media a break during Lent.

"I’m telling you this so that I will have accountability!!" she wrote. "And maybe you would like to join me?? See you back here after Easter!"

TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager is already on board.

"I gave it up tooooooo!!!!" she commented on Savannah's post.

Others were also considering Savannah's suggestion.

"I’m Protestant but I also love the idea of Lent and give up something every year," one person commented. "I have given up Instagram three times and it’s so difficult at first but then so rewarding and wonderful. You feel free and cleansed and renewed! Exactly what Easter is about! ❤️❤️❤️❤️"