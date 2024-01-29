Few things are as grounding as words of affirmation. If you haven’t tried using words of affirmation on yourself or with loved ones, now is a great time to get started.

What are affirmations, exactly? “These are sayings we can repeat to ourselves to help us train our brains to think helpful thoughts,” says Saba Harouni Lurie, a licensed marriage and family therapist and founder of Take Root Therapy. “Affirmations can help us offer ourselves care and compassion, and change our self-talk.” In other words, they can help counteract negative or critical thoughts. Words of affirmation can be thought, spoken or written, and you can use them on yourself or offer them to someone else.

Words of affirmation are also one of five love languages, a concept coined by pastor and author Gary Chapman in his book, “The Five Love Languages: How to Express Heartfelt Commitment to Your Mate.” His theory is simple, that most people give and receive love in one of five different ways: acts of service, quality time, physical touch, gifts and words of affirmation. If words of affirmation is your love language or the love language of your partner, using them more often can have a profound effect on your relationship.

“Words of affirmation can lead to a positive snowball for the relationship: the more we express gratitude for one another and feel appreciated, the more we may feel driven to show each other care,” said Lurie. “When we receive words of affirmation, it can help us feel valued, seen and encouraged to keep showing up in our relationship.”

Ready to send some affirmations into the world? Here are some of the best words of affirmation to tell yourself or your partner.

Words of affirmation for a partner

I love you.

You make my heart sing.

I love our life together.

You’re such a good partner.

I love that I can be myself with you.

You’re so sexy.

I love how you see things.

I loved it when you…

I’m so lucky to be with you.

Thank you for loving me.

You make so many things possible.

Do you know how much I love you?

Things feel easier with you here.

Thank you for making me feel safe and loved.

You’re one in a million.

Hey there, sexy.

Hello, gorgeous.

I missed you.

You’re such a good lover.

I trust your judgment.

​​You’re so considerate.

Our kids are so lucky to have you as their parent.

You really are the best.

You’re a dream come true.

Did I tell you how grateful I am that you are my partner?

I love your company.

I love how your mind works.

You have the cutest crinkles when you smile.

You’re so thoughtful.

I love how your eyes sparkle when you...

We make a great team.

You make everything better.

You inspire me to _____.

I feel so lucky to have you in my life.

Thank you for being honest with me.

You broaden my perspective.

I hope you know how much you mean to me.

You’re the best friend I have.

You have the best sense of humor.

I need you.

I am proud of you because...

I really appreciate you when you do…

I am proud of you for always trying your best, whatever it is.

You look amazing. Is that a new outfit?

You are amazing.

You help me so much.

You’re so fun to be with.

You deserve all of the praise at your job. I see how hard you’ve been working.

Words of affirmation for yourself