Wedding bells are ringing!

Whether you're celebrating your best friend's impending nuptials or getting ready to walk down the aisle yourself, you've probably got a lot on your mind.

Naturally, if you're not in the wedding party, finding something to wear to the occasion is of the utmost concern. Once you've checked that box, then it's all about sending happy wedding wishes and finding the perfect gift.

Of course, if it's your happily-ever-after that's being celebrated, sharing snapshots of the big day is practically mandatory. For invited wedding guests who couldn't attend, photos are the next best thing. And for those who celebrated in person, photos will forever preserve the memory.

While a picture is worth a thousand words, the caption is your moment to spell out what's in your heart. To help inspire your message, we've gathered a list of wedding captions to fit the moment.

From traditional sentiments like "Eat, drink and be married" to funny quotes like "Voted most likely to succeed," you'll find the right words to continue spreading the love.

Traditional wedding captions

Eat, drink and be married!

Let the adventure begin.

And they danced forever more.

One day down. Forever to go.

It's about to be a very good day. A good day indeed.

You will always be my forever.

With this ring, I thee wed.

Our tomorrow begins today.

Your new home is in my heart.

Two hearts. One life.

I will be yours and yours alone, for as long as we both shall live.

This love was written in the stars.

Head over heels now and always.

Black tie. White dress. A love for the ages.

Then they rode off into the sunset.

Vows, rings & happy wedding things.

Nothing is perfect. But we come pretty close.

Wedding [wed * ing] n. when two become one

I choose you. Now and always.

Take this ring as a sign of my love and faithfulness.

You're all that I am. All that I have.

The only thing better than having friends, is watching them get married.

To have and to hold from this day forward.

It's a never ending love story.

The rest of your life begins now.

Funny wedding captions

Finally!

Proud member of the “I Do Crew.”

Officially under new management.

Nope. Not a single hitch planning this wedding. Said no one ever.

You're the best husband/wife I've ever had.

Voted most likely to succeed.

Marriage is a workshop. You work. I shop.

Sometimes I look at you and think, "Wow, you sure got lucky when you met me."

I love you more than throw pillows.

Wishing you both the same kind of love, peace and joy that I find shopping at the mall.

Marriage isn't about one person always being right. Although we can both agree that if it was, it would be me.

Behind every happy man is a woman that said "I do."

From this day forward, take my hand, my heart, the cork out of my wine bottle.

Wedding captions inspired by song lyrics

"I have loved you for a thousand years, I'll love you for a thousand more" — Christina Perri, "A Thousand Years"

"Grow old along with me / The best is yet to be / When our time has come / We will be as one" — Mary Chapin Carpenter, "Grow Old With Me"

"It's you, it's you, you make me sing / You're every line, you're every word, you're everything" — Michael Bublé, "You're Everything"

"Forever can never be long enough for me / To feel like I've had long enough with you" — Train, "Marry Me"

"I wanna spend the rest of my life / With you by my side / Forever and ever" — Lonestar, "Amazed"

"I'll be yours until the sun doesn't shine / Till time stands still / Until the winds don't blow / When today is just a memory to me / I know / I'll still be loving you" — Breathless Heart, "I'll Still Be Loving You"

"This will be / An everlasting love / This will be / The one I've waited for" — Natalie Cole, "This Will Be"

"Darling, just kiss me slow / Your heart is all I own / And in your eyes, you're holding mine" — Ed Sheeran, "Perfect"

"When I saw you in that dress, looking so beautiful / I don't deserve this / Darling, you look perfect tonight" — Ed Sheeran, "Perfect"

"Can I go where you go / Can we always be this close forever and ever? / Take me out and take me home / You're my lover" — Taylor Swift, "Lover"

Wedding captions inspired by movie quotes