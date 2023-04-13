Moms are everything.

They're caretakers-in-chief, doctors-in-residence, taxi drivers, commanders of the kitchen, activities directors and, well, you get the drift.

Think you know all there is to know about your special lady? Chances are pretty good that you don't.

That's because, to you, she's simply Mom. For that reason, it can be easy to forget that beyond being yours, she has passions, dreams and experiences we know nothing about.

“Here’s the thing, the women in our lives, we think of them in terms of their role,” Maureen Taylor, photo and family historian, tells TODAY.com. "It’s our mom or our grandmother. We don’t think about necessarily them as the people that they were before they became a mom or a grandmother."

By asking your mom the following questions, you'll get to know her on a deeper level.

"Knowing more about the women in our family connects us to our past, but also projects us into the future," Taylor adds.

Your mom's answers may lead to more questions, including: "What are our descendants going to be like? What are my daughter’s kids going to be like? What are they going to pick up from this unbroken line of the women in our family?"

That said, as we learn more about our mothers, we also learn more about ourselves.

"It gives us a sense of who we are. It fits us into the greater family puzzle, how all the pieces fit together," Taylor says.

Read on for the best questions to ask your mom about everything from her elementary school days to the relationships that have shaped her most.