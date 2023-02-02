Watch Portia de Rossi renew vows to wife Ellen DeGeneres in surprise ceremony officiated by Kris Jenner

Portia de Rossi celebrated her 50th birthday with a gift for her wife, Ellen DeGeneres.

At the birthday party, de Rossi surprised her with a vow renewal ceremony, 14 years after they first wed.

"I was thinking about what would make my birthday really special apart from being with family and friends," de Rossi said to DeGeneres to start her vows in a clip posted to YouTube Feb. 2. "It was reminding you that you’re the most important thing in the world to me in front of family and friends."

De Rossi turned 50 Jan. 31, and the couple recently moved into a new home, where the party and ceremony took place. De Rossi walked into a large living room area to Brandi Carlile singing a heartfelt rendition of "The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face" by Roberta Flack. A small crowd of guests hid de Rossi until she appeared right in front of DeGeneres in a cream, halter wedding gown. DeGeneres said "wow" when she saw her wife.

"Oh my god," the former talk show host said in shock. As DeGeneres took it all in, her wife lightly gave her instructions: "Just stand right there and do as you're told," she said as Carlile continued singing.

The surprise wasn't over yet. The couple walked to the front of the room, where their officiant — their close, personal friend Kris Jenner — met them and shared a few opening words.

"These two were born for each other and Corey (Gamble) and I have spent so much time with them as their friends, neighbors, dance partners, cocktail buddies and late night chat sessions," Jenner said. "These two are couple goals who continue to amaze me with how cute they are together."

De Rossi took it from there.

"Surprise," she said with a laugh before taking the pressure off her wife by telling her, "You don't have to say anything at all."

"I was thinking about my life, my accomplishments — you do when you have a big birthday," she said. "And it just all kept leading back to you, and I thought, 'What greater accomplishment can I ever, ever have in my life than being loved by someone who is so magnificent, by someone as incredible as you?'"

The couple got married in 2008 after dating for four years. In her vows, de Rossi said they've been through a lot together, so this seemed like an opportune time to recommit to each other.

"I feel like we're on a new journey," de Rossi said." This is a new chapter after 24 houses in 18 years, this is our first home. This is it and we're settling down finally, and we're planting roots, and we're taking better care of ourselves and each other than ever before. I'm so excited about the future where we just get to do whatever the hell we want for the rest of our lives."

De Rossi described how their sense of knowing each other has only deepened over the years. The couple will celebrate their 15-year wedding anniversary on Aug. 16.

"On our wedding day in 2008, I quoted Walt Whitman, and I said that it is a great thing to be loved, but it's profound to be understood," she said. "And back then, after knowing each other for four years, I thought we understood each other. But now 14 years later, I can truly say we understand each other. We accept each other and how lucky am I to be with somebody who accepts me for exactly who I me, who loves me for exactly who I am."

De Rossi then broke out her nickname for her wife, "Thingy," to close her vows.

"It's you, Thingy," she said. "It always has been. You cheer me up when I'm down. You make me feel seen. You make me feel safe, cherished, loved. I love you. I will always, always love you. I am so honored to be your wife."

The room erupted in applause as DeGeneres leaned over to kiss her wife. De Rossi reiterated that she didn't expect DeGeneres to say anything since it was a surprise.

But the TV personality had something to say after such moving words.

"I just adore you," DeGeneres said. "I love you and I would not be on this earth without you. You save me every day. Thank you for saving me every day. And I'm the lucky one.

DeGeneres later posted a clip of the ceremony on TikTok and used the caption to express her thanks.

"Thank you, Kris Jenner, for officiating and Brandi Carlile for performing and Portia for being the greatest gift to me, even on your birthday."