There’s something undeniably sweet about being given a nickname, especially by someone you really care about. It says: You mean so much to me that I can’t possibly call you by the same name as everyone else. Nicknames for girlfriends are a great example of this, providing the special woman in your life with a regular reminder of how you feel.
You might choose to use a sweet nickname for your girlfriend, like my beloved, angel or sweetheart. These are to the point, unabashedly caring and intimate. You might also look to food for inspiration. (Have you ever noticed how many nicknames for significant others stem from food?!) There’s dumpling, honey, sweet pea and pumpkin, just to name a few.
The same goes for nature and literal pet names. You can take some of the cutest animals and turn them into affectionate nicknames for your girlfriend. Try something along the lines of bug, bunny or sunshine, especially if your partner is an outdoorsy person.
Maybe outright romantic nicknames aren’t your style. Instead, you can go for a silly nickname for your girlfriend, like hot stuff, bubba or main squeeze.
These are just a few of the many creative nicknames out there. Here, we’ve compiled some of the best nicknames for girlfriends to try now. They can also be nicknames for wives or any special person in your life (very few are gender specific).
Sweet nicknames for your girlfriend
- Honey bunches
- Beautiful
- Gorgeous
- Sweetie
- My love
- Lovely
- My dear
- Sweetheart
- Baby
- Cutie
- Sweetness
- Goddess
- My beloved
- Hon
- Babe
- Luna
- My heart
- Dream girl
- Snuggles
- Bella
- Doll face
- Angel
- Aphrodite
- Light of my life
- My one and only
- Dearest
- Doll
- My forever
Food-inspired nicknames for your girlfriend
- Honey
- Cutie pie
- Sweet pea
- Cupcake
- Sugar plum
- Hot tamale
- Apple of my eye
- Muffin
- Sugar
- Peanut
- Cookie
- Pumpkin
- Peach
- Dumpling
- Sweets
- Pudding
- Baby cakes
Silly nicknames for your girlfriend
- Ace
- Wifey
- Bae
- Bugs
- Boo
- Better half
- Toots
- Bun-bun
- Sweet cheeks
- Hot stuff
- Partner in crime
- Good looking
- Bo
- Bubba
- Main squeeze
- My weakness
- Snookums
Nature-inspired nicknames for your girlfriend
- Bug
- Bunny
- Kitty
- Sunshine
- Lady bug
- Tulip
- Snuggle bear
- Blossom
- Honey bee
- Buttercup
- Dove
- Lady bird
- Rose
- Butterfly
- Wildcat
- Flower
- Chickadee
- Kitten
- Birdy
- Foxy