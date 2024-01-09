There’s something undeniably sweet about being given a nickname, especially by someone you really care about. It says: You mean so much to me that I can’t possibly call you by the same name as everyone else. Nicknames for girlfriends are a great example of this, providing the special woman in your life with a regular reminder of how you feel.

You might choose to use a sweet nickname for your girlfriend, like my beloved, angel or sweetheart. These are to the point, unabashedly caring and intimate. You might also look to food for inspiration. (Have you ever noticed how many nicknames for significant others stem from food?!) There’s dumpling, honey, sweet pea and pumpkin, just to name a few.

The same goes for nature and literal pet names. You can take some of the cutest animals and turn them into affectionate nicknames for your girlfriend. Try something along the lines of bug, bunny or sunshine, especially if your partner is an outdoorsy person.

Maybe outright romantic nicknames aren’t your style. Instead, you can go for a silly nickname for your girlfriend, like hot stuff, bubba or main squeeze.

These are just a few of the many creative nicknames out there. Here, we’ve compiled some of the best nicknames for girlfriends to try now. They can also be nicknames for wives or any special person in your life (very few are gender specific).

Sweet nicknames for your girlfriend

Honey bunches

Beautiful

Gorgeous

Sweetie

My love

Lovely

My dear

Sweetheart

Baby

Cutie

Sweetness

Goddess

My beloved

Hon

Babe

Luna

My heart

Dream girl

Snuggles

Bella

Doll face

Angel

Aphrodite

Light of my life

My one and only

Dearest

Doll

My forever

Food-inspired nicknames for your girlfriend

Honey

Cutie pie

Sweet pea

Cupcake

Sugar plum

Hot tamale

Apple of my eye

Muffin

Sugar

Peanut

Cookie

Pumpkin

Peach

Dumpling

Sweets

Pudding

Baby cakes

Silly nicknames for your girlfriend

Ace

Wifey

Bae

Bugs

Boo

Better half

Toots

Bun-bun

Sweet cheeks

Hot stuff

Partner in crime

Good looking

Bo

Bubba

Main squeeze

My weakness

Snookums

Nature-inspired nicknames for your girlfriend