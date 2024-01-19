It’s official: You’re in lovebird mode. Planning your next date (whether it’s a virtual date with a long-distance partner, a special anniversary outing, or a movie marathon on the couch) has you daydreaming for hours. And thinking up interesting questions to ask your boyfriend is your new favorite hobby.
When you’re oh-so-smitten with your boyfriend, he deserves an endearing nickname (or maybe a few) to match. But coming up with the perfect nickname for the perfect guy is no easy feat. That’s why we did the heavy lifting for you — and you don’t even need to give us credit.
To add an extra splash of sweetness into your life and his, read our comprehensive collection of cute and sweet monikers for every kind of fella. Then, go ahead and test out a few to see what sticks for you and your beau. Some are playful (hot stuff, sweet pea), some are classic (honey, darling), some are a bit out there (good morning, Fluffy Pie!) — but all of them will at least give you two a good laugh, and we do hope a name sticks for good.
Classic nicknames for your boyfriend
- Prince charming
- Honey
- Babe
- Lovebug
- Cutie pie
- Cutie
- Darling
- Sweetie
- Sweetheart
- Beau
- Baby
- Dear
- Love
- My beloved
- Paramour
Sweet nicknames for your boyfriend
- Dreamboat
- Lover
- My whole heart
- Love of my life
- Dearest
- Sugar
- My everything
- My soulmate
- My forever
- Angel
- Angel face
- Bumblebee
- Precious
- Sweetie pie
- Honey bunny
- Boo
- Eternal flame
- My king
- My true love
- Handsome
Cute and playful nicknames for your boyfriend
- Pop tart
- Hot stuff
- Sweet stuff
- Pumpkin
- Hot tamale
- Good-looking
- Cuddle muffin
- Cuddle bear
- Heartthrob
- Champ
- Captain
- Hugster
- Sweets McGee
- Dumpling
- Fluffy pie
- Mon petit ami (“boyfriend” in French)
- Mi amor (“my love” in Spanish)
- Peaches
- Cutie patootie
- Silly goose
- Buttercup
- The wooer
- Sweet pea
- My guy
- Lover boy
Pop culture-inspired nicknames for your boyfriend
- Mr. Big
- Hercules
- Romeo
- Mr. Darcy
- Ken
- McDreamy
- Casanova
- Superman
- James Bond
- Christian Grey
- Adonis
- Jack Dawson
- Thor
- Sherlock Holmes
- Gatsby
- Prince Eric
- Captain von Trapp
- Indiana
- Wolverine
- Don Juan