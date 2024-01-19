It’s official: You’re in lovebird mode. Planning your next date (whether it’s a virtual date with a long-distance partner, a special anniversary outing, or a movie marathon on the couch) has you daydreaming for hours. And thinking up interesting questions to ask your boyfriend is your new favorite hobby.

When you’re oh-so-smitten with your boyfriend, he deserves an endearing nickname (or maybe a few) to match. But coming up with the perfect nickname for the perfect guy is no easy feat. That’s why we did the heavy lifting for you — and you don’t even need to give us credit.

To add an extra splash of sweetness into your life and his, read our comprehensive collection of cute and sweet monikers for every kind of fella. Then, go ahead and test out a few to see what sticks for you and your beau. Some are playful (hot stuff, sweet pea), some are classic (honey, darling), some are a bit out there (good morning, Fluffy Pie!) — but all of them will at least give you two a good laugh, and we do hope a name sticks for good.

Classic nicknames for your boyfriend

Prince charming

Honey

Babe

Lovebug

Cutie pie

Cutie

Darling

Sweetie

Sweetheart

Beau

Baby

Dear

Love

My beloved

Paramour

Sweet nicknames for your boyfriend

Dreamboat

Lover

My whole heart

Love of my life

Dearest

Sugar

My everything

My soulmate

My forever

Angel

Angel face

Bumblebee

Precious

Sweetie pie

Honey bunny

Boo

Eternal flame

My king

My true love

Handsome

Cute and playful nicknames for your boyfriend

Pop tart

Hot stuff

Sweet stuff

Pumpkin

Hot tamale

Good-looking

Cuddle muffin

Cuddle bear

Heartthrob

Champ

Captain

Hugster

Sweets McGee

Dumpling

Fluffy pie

Mon petit ami (“boyfriend” in French)

Mi amor (“my love” in Spanish)

Peaches

Cutie patootie

Silly goose

Buttercup

The wooer

Sweet pea

My guy

Lover boy

Pop culture-inspired nicknames for your boyfriend