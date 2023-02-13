Is it love or infatuation? This relationship questionnaire will help you tell

Dr. Sandra Langeslag is a biological and cognitive psychologist and an associate professor at the University of Missouri, St. Louis. For nearly two decades, she has studied the relationship between love and brain, hoping to learn how our brains react, and published her findings in "The Journal of Sex Research" in 2012.

...

Infatuation, or passionate love, is usually most intense in the early stages of love and is characterized by butterflies in the stomach, euphoria and anxiety. It typically decreases over time and as romantic relationships progress.

Below is a questionnaire that can help measure your level of infatuation with a person in a given relationship.

The average score of people who are not in a romantic relationship with their beloved varied between 4.0 and 4.5. The average score of people who are in a romantic relationship but do not live with their beloved varied between 2.8 and 3.4. The average score of people who live together with their beloved varied between 2.5 and 3.0, and the average score of married individuals varied between 2.1 and 3.2. You can compare your score to those average scores to see if you are more or less infatuated with your beloved than people on average.