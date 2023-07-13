55 love messages for him that'll make him feel adored

A picture may be worth a thousand words, but is there anything better than a love note from your better half?

“It has been said that the act of writing love notes to your partner is one of the most important things you can do to keep the romance alive in your relationship. It’s a way of showing your affection and appreciation for your partner, and it is also a way of keeping the communication lines open between the two of you,” Aditya Kashyap Mishra, relationship expert at Mood Fresher, tells TODAY.com. “When you take the time to write a love note to your partner, you are sending a message that you care about them and that you value your relationship,” he continues, adding that this simple act can keep the flame of love burning bright.

“Sharing a love note is a gesture of intimate connection that has never gone out of style. We have seen it in the poetry of millennia, in letters written from the battlefields of war to valentine notes in elementary school,” echoes Jacqueline Connors, LMFT, who elaborates. “The reason is that love notes can convey depths of vulnerability that shows ‘I feel safe with you’ and can increase the bonds of emotionally intimate connections.”

When it comes to matters of the heart, we often tend to take our loved ones for granted. That's why Kashyap Mishra says any (and all) relationships benefit from a love note from time to time. “We assume that they will always be there for us, no matter what. But the truth is, even the most rock-solid relationships can benefit from a little love note now and then.”

They also help keep the spark alive in your long-term relationship. “In the early stages of a relationship, everything is new and exciting. But as time goes on, it’s easy to let the romance fizzle out,” Kashyap Mishra says. “By writing a love note to your partner, you’re reminding them of the reasons why you fell in love with them in the first place.”

Kashyap Mishra shares three tips for writing love messages for the guy in your life.

Keep it personal.

A little custom-tailoring goes a long way. “Your love note should be all about your partner. Avoid generic phrases or compliments that could be applied to anyone,” Kashyap Mishra says. “Think about what makes your partner special and unique, and use that as inspiration for your words.”

Make it specific.

Rather than simply saying “I love you,” Kashyap Mishra says to try to be more specific about what you love about your partner. “Do you appreciate their sense of humor, their kindness and their strength? Whatever it is, let them know in your note.”

Be creative.

“There’s no need to stick to traditional love note clichés. Get creative with your words and expressions of love,” Kashyap Mishra says. “Write a poem, compose a song or draw a picture. Whatever you do, make sure it comes from the heart.”

Ahead, the best love messages for him from Kashyap Mishra, Connors and other experts.

Short love messages for him

Thank you for just listening and not trying to fix me.

“Often he will want to ‘fix it’ and unless you tell him, ‘I don’t need a fix, I just need for you to listen,’ he will not know that is all he has to do,” Connors says.

I think of you the moment I wake up and the moment I fall asleep.

Aw, how sweet is this suggestion of Sullivan’s ?

Good morning love! I hope you have a great and exciting day filled with good moments!

Try sending this text to start his day on a good note. “Data from eharmony’s Get Who Gets You campaign shows simple messages like ‘hi’ can appear lazy and may annoy daters,” Minaa B, social worker and author, tells TODAY.com. “Sending something more intentional and meaningful can make someone feel special.”

You’re so handsome. What a cute face to look at every day!

Minaa B. notes that messages like this are a great reminder that you still find your partner attractive, no matter how long you’ve been together.

How dare you enter my life and just bring immense joy into it, sir?

Liam Barnett, a dating expert and relationship coach who is behind DatingZest says this lighthearted message tells your partner the impact that they’ve had in your life without being too intense.

Thank you for being there for me when I needed you most.

Connors notes that while this message may seem straightforward, it demonstrates “purpose and often a partner wants to feel purposeful and needed.”

I just caught myself smiling about [insert a recent experience or memory]. Thank you for making my day even better.

Laurel House, one of eharmony’s relationship experts, says you are validating him by letting him know that he does a good job at making you happy and thinking about him even when you are not with him. “Men want to make you happy. They do. They want to feel appreciated. They want to know that you think about them. And now you have made him think about you too, but not in a needy way,” she says.

You get me excited about what’s possible!

“This is a great message because it shows how alive and full of energy the efforts (or attributes) of the partner is instilling in the other,” Connors says.

I love watching you get excited!

“This message can evoke deep connection because it shows you are focusing on what makes the other person excited, alive,and happy,” Connors says. “You are not focused on the short-comings or things that are wrong.”

I’m so grateful to have you in my life.

Kashyap Mishra says to opt for the above message instead of something like “I love you more than anything in the world.” This may be true, he says, but it’s best to avoid saying it in a love note. “It may come across as needy or desperate.”

I’m so lucky to be with you.

Kashyap Mishra advises an option like this one over “I can’t live without you" since that phrase “may make your partner feel like they have to live up to your expectations.”

I love you just the way you are.

Kashyap Mishra suggests steering clear of messages that say they're perfect since it can set people up for disappointment. Opt for this sweet expression of love (and lyric from the famed Billy Joel song) instead.

My life has a deep level of fulfillment that is largely filled by the love we share together.

Send this message from Connors if you want to make your boyfriend, fiancé or husband know how much they mean to you.

Every day I pick you, and I’m so grateful that you do too.

Another favorite of Sullivan’s, this note is well worth adding to your playbook. We bet he’ll respond to it with a lot of extra TLC for you.

What’s better than feeling good enough? Feeling that ‘we are enough’ together and forever. We are good enough, strong enough, safe enough... whatever enough is, we have it!

Awwww. We are oh-so-moved by this delightful message from Connors.

I just wanted to let you know that you make me feel so happy, so loved, and so protected. Thank you for being my person.

This message covers a lot of ground while still being succinct. “Again, you are validating him and letting him know that he is appreciated and doing a good job,” House says. “And you are doing so without needing or expecting anything back. It is an unsolicited compliment and that makes him feel good."

My thoughts are calmer, lighter and more joyful. They are this way because my thoughts are now infused with the essence of having you in my life. Thank you for sharing your energy with me.

A great suggestion from Connors, consider sending this message to a man in your life with whom you’re newly embarking on a serious relationship.

I didn’t fall in love you with you, I ascended into love with you! I didn’t go down deep; I went up high, and it keeps growing and growing! My love for you is limitless.

He’ll have a hard time holding back the tears when you share this message from Connors designed to show the depths and happiness of your shared love.

I’m amazed by how much value you bring to others and the world.

Connors shares that this message says, "I see how incredible you are/ what you do and how you contribute to others." This sweet love message demonstrates purpose, generosity and admiration.

You give me a love I didn’t know was possible.

We swoon for this suggestion of Sullivan’s, which is to the point and heartfelt.

I love you, your beautiful mind and your immensely kind heart.

Barnett says this short love message captures your adoration along with what you appreciate in him as a person. It can’t hurt to let him know you like his appearance, either.

You’re all I could ask for, more than I could ask for. I love you so much!

Another recommendation from Barnett, this one should be reserved for when it truly counts “since it’s a bit deeper and you have to mean every word of it.”

You’re my joy, my sun, my everything.

“It’s a short, yet meaningful way of telling him how important his presence in your life is,” Barnett says.

Deep love messages for him

I feel so lucky to be with you and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us together. I love you more than anything in this world and I’ll never stop loving you.

Kashyap Mishra recommends this personal love message for him as a way to zoom in on some of your loved one’s strengths.

I am so happy to be your partner. You inspire and motivate me, and also make me feel seen, loved and heard. I am truly lucky to have you in my life and I’m excited to see what the future holds for us. Thank you for being a wonderful partner to me.

Minaa B. says this message is a reminder that aside from love, it matters how your partner treats you and makes you feel. “Remind them by verbally expressing why you love them,” she adds.

I’m so glad I found you! You’re everything I’ve ever wanted in a partner and more. I love spending time with you and getting to know you better. You make me feel so special and loved. I can’t imagine my life without you.

I love you, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us together. I know we’ll be happy and we’ll always have each other. I’ll never take you for granted and I’ll always cherish your love.

Thank you for being my everything. I love you more than anything in this world.

Kashyap Mishra’s missive here focuses on the power of love and excitement for the future.

You make me think differently and broke me out of my old ways of thinking how love should be. I didn’t know that a shift in thinking would change my life in the most profound way and I’m a better person and do better in the world because of you. The love I have for you ignites, excites and envelopes the very core of my being.

This emotional message penned by Connors is well put, succinct and is sure to be received with a smile by your partner.

I can’t wait for you to come home tonight and show you how much I love you. I wish I could give you the world for how good you are to me, but I can give you the love that I have.

“This message promotes both physical and emotional intimacy,” says Minaa B., noting you can add some flare to the message to spice up your sex life.

I’m so grateful to have you in my life. You make me feel so alive and I can’t imagine my life without you. You are so beautiful inside and out. I love the way you make me feel like I can do anything. I’m so in love with you and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us together. I hope that someday you’ll be my husband and the father of my children. I promise to always love and cherish you. You’re my everything.

I hope you know how much I love you. I think about you all the time and I can’t wait to see you again. I’m counting down the days until I can hold you in my arms and tell you how much I love you. I hope you have a wonderful day and I can’t wait to talk to you soon.

This suggestion from Kashyap Mishra focuses on gratitude.

Thank you for your strength when I am weak. Thank you for your openness when you need me. Thank you for your protection that makes me feel safe by your side. Thank you for your strong arms that hold me tight. Thank you for being all of you and for loving me for all of me. You’re appreciated. And you are so loved.

“According to a new study from eharmony, over half (55 percent) of those who have been in a relationship feel most loved when their partner makes them feel emotionally seen. An unsolicited thank-you note will make him feel emotionally seen, loved, and considered,” House says. “Even better if it’s a handwritten note that he finds in his car, his briefcase, his pocket, tucked into his laptop or next to his toothbrush. When he feels love, he will make you feel loved too.”

It means so much to me how easy it is to talk to you and how you make me feel heard. You are so supportive and caring and it makes me so happy to have you in my life.

“Finding meaningful connections can be difficult,” Minaa B says. “When you find someone you can be your full self with, it’s important to send messages like this to let your partner know how much you really value your connection.”

I want you. I want your mind, your heart, your head, and of course your body. I want all of you. As you have all of me. Because I am all yours. And you are all mine. And I love how it feels to know that.

Looking for a deep love message that’s on the sultry side? “A man wants to feel desired, just like us. He also wants to know that you are his. This is a sexy message without being overtly sexual,” House says.

You know what? You make me really happy. Even when I’m not with you, I’m happy thinking about you, who you are, how you make me feel, and how grateful I am that you are in my life.

House says that when you share your feelings you make your relationship more meaningful.

Love messages if you’re in a long-distance relationship

Every night I quantum jump to you. With you in my life, time and space do not exist.

Connors is a fan of this love message for those whose boyfriends, fiancés, or husbands live far away from them.

Hey, babe! You’ve been on my mind all day and I would love to FaceTime to see your face. I miss you so much and can’t wait to hear your voice.

“Instead of waiting for your partner to initiate a call or the next visit, take the initiative and show them how much they mean to you,” Minaa B says.

They say longing makes the heart grow fonder. For me longing doesn’t exist because it means you are not here. For me you are always here, in me and with me. I just have to smile, and I feel you are here.

This thoughtful message from Connor is a beautiful, deep love note when you’re away from the one you love.

It’s been so long since I saw your handsome face. Would love to get a new picture to stare at and show my friends how cute you are.

“When dating long-distance, you can still enhance your chemistry,” says Minaa B., adding that a quick picture or a video call can increase intimacy.

I love how patient you are with me and knowing that despite the distance, you still make time to tend to me, check in on me and do sweet things that make me feel loved. I appreciate you!

“This message is a great reminder to your partner that their personality shines through and you feel deeply connected despite the distance," Minaa B says.

The light you brought into my life is indescribable. Now I love you more than I’ve ever loved anyone before.

“It’s a love message that goes beyond the miles and beyond the distance that separates the couple,” says Barnett, adding that this love message is both highly meaningful and sensitive.

Together is subjective, we can be together as a team and not be competing, we can be together as a nation and be at odds in belief. We are together even though we are apart but knowing we are together makes me feel connected to you and that is what matters most.

How moving is this love messages for him courtesy of Connors?

Einstein said, ‘Imagination is more important than knowledge.’ I agree, I just have to close my eyes and imagine you are with me, and you are. That is more important than knowing the number of miles between us.

Heart-melting alert! Connors knocks it out of the park with this love message.

I love feeling you walk with me, sleep with me and be with me because love is a feeling and I always feel your love wherever I go and whatever I do.

Connor suggests the above note for when you’re separated from your better half.

I love you more than the miles that separate us. I love you more.

According to Barnett, this message “shows the longing, the love, and the impatience to be in his physical presence which deepens the connection between the couple." Feel free to add the exact number of miles between you and your love in this message..

Romantic love messages inspired by songs

You are perfect to me just being you.

Connors recommends this riff on “Just The Way You Are” by Billy Joel.

You smiled, and then the spell was cast … And here we are in heaven, for you are mine at last.

Barnett is a fan of this excerpt from Etta James’ “At Last,” as a romantic love message for him. “It’s a sensitive and vulnerable text that shows just how powerful their influence in your life is.”

I just keep on fallin’ in love with you every single day. You make me so happy and I’m excited to see what our future holds.

Minaa B shares that this message is a cute play on “Fallin’” by Alicia Keys. “It’s a simple way to remind your partner how you both are growing together and becoming closer over time.”

We are team "us" and I am a confident participant on this team of life.

Connors took inspiration from Chicago’s “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day” for this love note.

You’re spring to me. All things to me.

Barnett recommends this line from Nina Simone’s “Wild is the Wind” as a sentimental love message as it’s “another way of telling him how he’s changed your life and the way you see love.”

From the moment we met I knew you and I were perfect for each other and I’m so glad you proved me right. I love you for just the way you are.

Minaa B suggests trying this alteration on the moving words of “Just The Way You Are” by Bruno Mars. “It’s a nice way to let your partner know they are enough for you just as they are.”

I feel pressured by the world but I feel at peace and safe being who I am with you.

Talk about a deep love message for him. This short and sweet line has its roots in “I’m Alive” by Michael Franti, specifically the lyric “Everybody wants me to be who they want me to be except you. All I wanna do is be with you.”

I can’t believe you got me looking so crazy in love, but seriously, I love you so much and I’ll always be sure to remind you how much you mean to me.

Try this change-up on the lyrics of “Crazy In Love” by Beyoncé. “It’s a fun way to let your partner know the romance is still alive," Minaa B says.

I don’t need empires. They’d mean nothing. Nothing, if I can’t have you.

This lyric from Niki and The Dove’s “Empires” is a winner in Barnett’s book. “This is the part where a comparison is made, figuratively. You’re letting him know just how much power his presence in your life has.”

Am I right side up or upside down? And is this real, or am I dreaming?

Is this real? Are you dreaming? If you want to write this message inspired by Dave Matthews Band's "Crush," pinch yourself and be happy by your good fortune and hard work in cultivating a happy and healthy relationship.