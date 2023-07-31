This is how long it actually takes to fall in love, according to relationship experts

To quote writer Richard Bach: “True love stories never have endings.” But, when exactly, do they begin? And how long does it actually take to fall in love? Sometimes, it can be hard to tell when you’re in love versus a state of serious, serious liking. And sometimes, it’s hard to gauge if your timeline for falling in love with someone may seem too fast.

While there’s no right or wrong when it comes to matters of the heart, some general guidelines might be helpful when you're deciphering if you’ve fallen in love with someone. Whether you recently met and clicked with that new special someone, or you’re watching a TV show like “Love Is Blind” or “The Bachelor” and see people “fall in love” at warp speed, you may be wondering about the timeline for love. If so, you’ve come to the right place.

Ahead, a look at the timeline you might expect when it comes to falling in love.

So: How long does it take to fall in love?

Spoiler alert: There’s no one timeline. Still, experts tend to agree that there's a difference between falling in love and actually being in love. “I know that doesn’t sound romantic, but as a psychologist, sex therapist, and scientist, I have to look at facts, not fiction. And the facts are reasonably simple: ‘Falling in love’ is an altered state of emotional and biochemical factors mixed into a cocktail of sexual attraction and psychological attachment that are admittedly delicious...but very much temporary,” says Cheryl Fraser PhD, a psychologist and creator of Become Passion, an online program that aims to help couples fall in love again.

“When you click with a special someone, the experience is certainly real. It’s real in that you are locked and loaded on that person. You think about them constantly, and your body responds to them,” she continued. But she adds that it's important to remember that you’ve likely felt those feelings for other people, some of whom you may very well have “fallen out of love with” and ended things.

So what’s at play in these moments? “Really, it’s your brain on infatuation. When we say ‘I fell madly in love,’ we are not far off. The brain chemistry and brain functionality of a person in love mimics that of someone with drug addiction or obsessive compulsive disorder,” she says. Fraser’s top advice when you’re flooded with this initial gust of intense feeling is to enjoy the high, but like with any altered state, don’t make life-changing decisions until you’ve come back to planet earth.

To answer the question about how long it takes to fall in love, Fraser encourages contemplating two more questions: How long does it take to know someone and to be really known? And in your book, when does the concept of "false intimacy" evolve into the real thing?

She points to Arthur Aron’s research on interpersonal closeness. His research indicates that if two people ask a series of questions that escalate into what Aron calls sustained, escalating, reciprocal, abd personalistic self-disclosure, those two people report feeling closer to each other after. “In other words, even in a lab, when we reveal more of our true thoughts, hopes, and dreams to a stranger, this can create a sense of closeness and emotional vulnerability,” she say. “When we are attracted to someone, we see them with what one person called heart-shaped blinders — we see the subject of our attention in an unrealistically positive light and feel we are similar and compatible.”

That leads Fraser to another important question: When are we in love, and do we just feel like we are? “I am not sure if that question is the stuff of science or of poetry, but maybe that’s the problem. We want to define falling in love as though it is a thing we can pin down,” she says. “Yet we all know love is dynamic. Love has many phases, faces, and ups and downs. We can fall in and out and in again with the person we are with, provided we understand that the crazy lust and attraction — and altered brain — do not last long-term.”

And does love at first sight really exist?

When it comes to “how long does it take to fall in love scientifically?” you may be surprised that some research corroborates those instantaneous connections we see in rom coms.

Dr. Cortney S. Warren, PhD, ABPP, a board certified clinical psychologist and adjunct professor of psychiatry at Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV, points to a 2011 Match.com survey that found that over 5,000 of its singles, 54% of men and 44% of women had reported experiencing love at first sight. She also shares research by Dr. Stephanie Ortigue and her lab at Syracuse University, which found that the rush of brain stimulation can lead to feelings of "love" as quickly as .2 seconds of visual contact with your love interest.

That’s pretty quick to develop feelings for someone, but a lot of these feelings do indeed happen in your noggin, not just your heart. “Brain-based research in the last decade has helped us understand the mechanics of love and attraction. When someone says they are ‘in love,’ chemicals and hormones from at least 12 specific brain regions are released that trigger feelings of excitement, euphoria, and bonding,” explains Warren, ticking off examples such as adrenaline, oxytocin, and dopamine.

Warren noted that one large remaining question is whether love at first sight is also love for the other person — is it an addictive experience? “In the honeymoon phase that occurs early in love relationships, that occurs when we generally know very little about the other person. And what you do know is generally sugar-coated in a blissful attempt to avoid unpleasant realities about relationships,” she explains. “Do you really love your new mate, or are you concluding that the high you feel being around someone you barely know means you love them?”

Fraser, meanwhile, thinks the bottom line is that while lust and attraction at first sight do exist, love at first sight isn’t realistic to expect. “We may feel like it is love at first sight, but it’s a complex physical and psychological hoax,” she says, noting that this isn’t necessarily bad news.

“Those deliciously crazy feelings may not last forever, but they can keep us interested long enough that we delve deeply into the real stuff of long-term love — the conversations, the sexuality, the sharing of hopes and dreams that can mix with infatuation and give birth to an exceptional relationship.”

Give things at least a year before getting engaged, she suggests, and you’ll be glad you did — even if your heart-shaped blinders are ready to go full speed ahead.