Are you currently having a disagreement with someone and would love to know who’s right and who’s wrong?

Well we have some good news for you!

Hoda and Jenna are inviting you to their relationship court! All we need is for you both to make your case on the matter at hand and our expert relationship judge will weigh in and give their ruling!

Sounds like something you're interested in doing?

If so, please fill out the form below. If selected, the two of you will be on the show and in-person at Studio 1A!