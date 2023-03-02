Gwyneth Paltrow finds the ‘sweetest’ way to wish ex-husband Chris Martin a happy birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow found a sweet way to wish her ex-husband, Chris Martin, a happy birthday.

The Oscar winner paid tribute to the Coldplay frontman in a post for his 46th birthday on Instagram March 2.

"Happy birthday to the sweetest father and friend," she captioned a selfie of them wearing all black. "We love you."

She previously wished Martin a happy 43rd birthday on Instagram in 2020. She shared a touching photo of them with their two kids Apple, now 18, and Moses, now 16.

“Happy Birthday to this hilarious, joy-seeking, musical genius who gave me that guy in the middle there (and Apple, too). We 💝 you #cajm,” Paltrow, 47, captioned the shot.

The couple split in 2016 after 13 years of marriage. They announced their separation in 2014 as a “conscious uncoupling,” but remained close friends even though they had both moved on. The Oscar-winning actor married Brad Falchuk in 2018 and the Coldplay singer has been linked to Dakota Johnson.

Apple's mom and dad reunited for her graduation in January. Paltrow posted the three of them in a group hug on her Instagram stories.

“Congratulations to all of the graduates especially @applemartin,” the caption said. “Class of 2022” reads at the bottom of the photo.

In 2020, Paltrow wished a “Happy Father’s Day to all of the dads out there," in an Instagram post, which included pictures of her, Martin and Falchuk together for the holiday.

"Sending you all love,” she added.

Paltrow told TODAY in 2021 that her relationship with Martin "worked out well" all things considered.

“I love him,” she said. “And I’m so grateful to him for giving me these kids. It worked out well ... You know, it really did, I have to say.”

She said their relationship had evolved from romantic to familial.

“He’s like my brother. You know, he’s my family,” she explained.