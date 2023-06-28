35 cute good morning texts to send to someone you love

Good morning texts are a small gesture that can make a big difference.

In fact, sending a text message at the start of your friend or partner's day is a great way to reiterate just how important to you they are.

“Intimate partnerships need meaningful ongoing connection to thrive. After years in a relationship, many of us stop prioritizing our partners because we are busy focusing on children, work and other responsibilities,” Lise Deguire, Psy.D., a psychologist and author, tells TODAY.com. “Just like any other important person, our partners need to feel that we think of them often with love and affection.”

But sometimes it's hard to know exactly what to say. With the help of psychologists and relationship experts, we've rounded up an assortment of good morning texts for him and her — flirty, cute or a mix of the two. Just pick one and brighten their day.

Good morning texts for her

Good morning, I am thinking of you.

“Everyone needs to feel that their partner remembers them and cares about them, more than anyone else,” Deguire says.

Just the thought of you makes me smile.

“This phrase can remind the reader of the early days of being in love and feeling treasured,” Deguire says.

Good morning! I know you’ve been stressing about ___ this week. What can I do to help support you?

Specifically acknowledging that you've been actively listening to your partner will make them feel heard, according to Kelly Neupert, LPC, a licensed professional counselor and career coach. “Asking what you can do to help versus assuming what they need ensures that you don’t waste energy trying to mind-read and increases the chances of your partner getting their needs met.”

I appreciate everything you do for me, particularly ...

“Many of us feel our efforts are taken for granted," Deguire says, noting that this text lets the recipient know that their efforts are seen and appreciated.

I acknowledge that I’m going to embarrass myself by getting way too overly invested in the game tonight, but have full intentions of making it up to you tomorrow. Should I make my famous ___ for when we hang tomorrow?

Neupert suggests sending this text instead of simply asking, “What should we do tomorrow?” By sending this text, you “take the mental load of planning an activity off of your partner and suggest a specific activity instead for quality time.”

Send a photo of a favorite memory of the two of you around this time of year.

Sending a photo of an old memory will help spark feelings of joy and contentment for your partner. “It also might shed insight on the rituals you find meaningful between you and your partner, and serve as a reminder to celebrate them this year,” Neupert adds.

You make the world a better place.

“This phrase would ground the reader in knowing they have deep value in the world, and that their life makes a difference,” Deguire says.

Say thank you for something your partner has done recently that you haven’t acknowledged yet.

The more specific you can be here, the better. A message like “I really appreciate you prioritizing spending the holiday with my family. I know it was probably stressful, but they were so happy to meet you and it was really important to me” is a solid way of expressing your gratitude, according to Neupert.

Send a meme.

Neupert says that texting your partner a meme — a humorous image, video, or word or phrase — is the best way to send them into a laughing fit, especially if it’s one that alludes to an aspect of your relationship or a recent experience.

Our child is so lucky to have you as their mother.

“Many women overly focus on their occasional faults as a mother,” Deguire says. Calling out their strengths is always welcome.

TODAY Illustration

Good morning texts for him

I see how hard you work and I really appreciate it.

According to Deguire, many men feel that their work is taken for granted. “They usually identify strongly as a breadwinner, and appreciate deeply when their work is noticed,” she says.

Say thank you for something your partner has recently done.

Expressing this sentiment goes both ways in a relationship. “We often appreciate so many things, but forget to vocalize it past ‘thank you,’” Neupert says, adding that you should get specific and detailed about why the act mattered to you.

This is ____ requesting a Zoom meeting with ____. Urgent quality time needed. Please confirm if ___ (time) works for you.

“Even if we live with our significant others, it can be difficult to spend actual time reconnecting with them,” Neupert says. “Sending a calendar invite is a funny way to get on your partner’s radar.”

You are still my favorite guy.

“Some men have trouble adjusting after children enter the family. They may miss being the primary focus for their partner’s attention,” Dequire says, which is exactly why this simple text goes a long way.

Be sure to eat well and get some exercise because I love you.

“A lot of men need encouragement from their partners to take good care of themselves,” Deguire says. Inspire them to be active and remind them that you care in one fell swoop with this sweet text message.

I’m always on your side.

“We all want to feel that their partners have our backs, and that we can rely on our partners no matter what,” Deguire says.

Good morning sunshine! We’re patiently waiting for you to get up so we can tell you we love you. [Send picture with the dog]

“Who doesn’t love pictures of their pets with a sweet message," Neupert asks.

I need you to do X, Y, Z (never-ending to do list). Just kidding.

“Nobody wants to wake up to an immediate to-do list when they’re trying to sort out the to-do list in their head,” Neupert says. Keep the on their toes with this cute prank.

Good morning rock star!

What guy doesn’t love being called a rock star? We like this fun suggestion from Deguire, and it’s also suitable for anyone in your inner circle you adore.

Good luck with your meeting today.

“It is always helpful for your partner to remember important aspects of your work life, which reduces stress and feeling isolated with pressure and anxiety,” Deguire says.

TODAY Illustration

Cute good morning texts for anyone

I saw this cute _____ and it reminded me of you.

Bring on the adorable puppy and turtle photos. “Cute photos of animals almost always brighten a person’s morning,” Deguire says.

Good morning! I hope you have a great day!

This simple yet sweet text will start their day off on a positive note, according to Mike Anderson, PhD, a sex and relationship therapist.

Every day, the thought of you makes me happy.

“It is so meaningful to know that we have a loving impact on the people around us,” Deguire says. We agree that this heart-melting sentiment will make someone’s morning, and perhaps, entire day.

Remember when...

Neupert recommends sending a photo or brief anecdote about a time you shared with a loved one. Who doesn't love walking down memory lane? Exactly.

One of my favorite things about you is...

"Tell them something you’ve noticed about them, but that you haven’t vocalized to them before,” Neupert says. You can make this message about their personality, a kind act they did for you recently or a mix of both.

I can’t wait to see you later today.

Who said you need a long text message to express how much you care? “A little effort goes a long way when it comes to showing someone you value them,” Anderson says.

You’re the best, just remember that!

Another short and sweet note: "This flattering message is perfect for letting someone know that you’re thinking of them,” Anderson says. “It’s sure to make them feel loved and appreciated.”

I love you as much as I love chocolate, and that means a whole lot.

Chocolate aficionado? Try this missive. “Sometimes, the only way to capture how much we love someone is through a delicious chocolate reference,” Deguire says.

I woke up and reached for you this morning and you weren’t there. I miss you and can’t wait to see you!

If you don't live with your partner, Neupert says this one's for you. You can also send it if your live-in sweetheart is out of town.

Good morning! I know you’ve been stressing about ___ this week. How can I support you?

This message works for just about anyone in your life. “It shows that you’re paying attention and care about how they’re feeling. It also gives them the opportunity to be direct with how you can help,” Neupert says.

TODAY Illustration

Funny good morning texts for anyone

Rise and shine! It’s time to start your day ... unless you’d rather stay in bed all day and watch Netflix. I won’t tell anyone.

“Not everyone is a morning person,” Anderson says. “This is sure to put a smile on their face.”

Good morning! I hope you have a great day ... but if you don’t, just know that I’ll be here to listen to you complain about it later.

“This is perfect to cheer someone up or give them a little bit of a positive attitude to face the day,” Anderson says.

Morning. Why couldn’t the bicycle stand up by itself? Because it was two tired!

“Doesn’t ever hurt to start someone’s day off with a little bit of laughter,” Anderson says. Need some inspiration? Check out our list of dad jokes.

You were talking in your sleep. It made zero sense, but I’m interpreting it as you were trying to tell me you love me.

We like this playful suggestion from Neupert to send to your sweetheart if they chattered in their sleep the night before.

Want to quit our jobs and run away?

Or pose this funny question by Neupert if you two are in need of a vacation. Who knows, maybe they’ll say ‘yes!’