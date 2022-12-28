What is ‘Dating Wrapped’? The creator of the TikTok trend breaks it down

Music isn't the only thing being "wrapped" this year.

A recent TikTok trend took Spotify Wrapped one step further. How so? By encouraging people to break down their year of dating — the good, the bad and everything in between.

The trend took off in early December after TikTok user Alexandria McLean posted a video of her explaining her dating life in a slideshow format.

During the video, which has racked up over a million views since it was posted on Dec. 2, she says she went on 21 first dates in 2022. Of those people, she met 66% on Bumble, 33% on Hinge and zero in real life. She also summarizes the activities she did on each first date, how long each relationship lasted and who ended things with who.

McLean tells TODAY.com that she came up with the idea in late October after realizing just how many dates she went on in 2022. While she normally sent date recaps to her friends in audio messages or on Snapchat, she decided to compile all of her experiences in a PowerPoint — and thus, the trend was born.

"The main two reasons I wanted to post it was the first being I love to make people laugh ... the second is I wanted to do it so women wouldn't feel alone," McLean says.

First, McLean's coworkers messaged her about the success of her TikTok. Then the Bumble matches started to pour in — but most of them were sending a link to her video to confirm if it was really her.

It didn’t take long for the trend to catch on. People started sharing their own TikToks with the hashtag #datingwrapped, which has amassed over 48 million views.

TikTok user @amberwavesofbrain has garnered 4.2 million views on her video, in which she shares that she went on 18 first dates in 2022.

"If any of the men see this, I want you to know you're not special and you're just a number to me," the caption reads.

Then there's TikTok user @giannagiov, who claims this trend was meant for her. She went on 30 dates in 2022 and is still talking to one guy, who she refers to as "the chosen one."

"Special thanks to the dermatologist for all the skin advice, anyone that bought me food, that one guy who forced me to take his hoodie even thought I told him I was never going to see him again," she says at the end of her video.

McLean says her favorite part is seeing everyone’s fresh take on the trend.

Take TikTok user Dannie Dupone, for example. "So, this is my 2022 dating wrapped, but make it queer," they say at the start of the video.

Dupone also name the star signs of each of the nine people they talked to this year, along with their gender identity.

TikTok star Chris Olsen, who went through a public breakup in the beginning of 2022, gave us a glimpse into his dating life in the months since.

In his video, he rated each of his 10 romantic encounters on a chart that compared their hotness versus datability.

"One was a 10 on the hotness scale but a zero on the datability scale because that's how it goes with those hot people," Olsen says.

The 24-year-old shares that everyone he's dated has been older than him. So naturally, another slide ranks his encounters as "#Daddy" or "#NotDaddy."

"Let’s wish for more luck in 2023," he concluded.

"I think the biggest shock was when Chris Olsen did his own," McLean says. "If you're on TikTok you know who Chris Olsen is."