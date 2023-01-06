100 best friend Instagram captions to show your BFF all the love

Your best friend is the first person you call when you've got good news to share.

And, when life doles out lemons, they're the ones who make it better by mixing up a batch of lemonade — or margaritas when you're really down and out.

That's why it's essential to shower them with all the love they deserve.

Perhaps, that means treating your BFF to cocktails, dinner, a weekend getaway or a gift they've been eyeing. And while you're at it, be sure to snap a picture to share your special bond with the rest of the world. The photo may speak for itself, but pair it with one of these best friend captions to really get the message across.

Whether it's a photo of the two of you getting matching tattoos or celebrating a special birthday together, we've got a variety of funny and cute captions to use for just about every occasion.

If you have a long-distance bestie, pick one of the captions that best expresses just how much you miss them. Not the sentimental type? Go with a short caption and sprinkle in a few of your favorite emojis (like the dancing duo for obvious reasons).

Whatever you're in the market for, we're here to help with a collection of clever Instagram captions to remind your closest bud that friends forever is exactly what you'll always be.

Cute best friend captions for Instagram

Best friends are the family you choose.

If I could only pick one person, it would be you.

Your friendship makes me a better person.

A best friend isn’t who has known you the longest. It’s the one who’s never left.

If I had to do it all over again, you’d still be my best friend.

It’s not the journey, but the friends we make along the way.

Best friends are the people who pick you up when no one else realizes you’ve fallen.

There’s good friends. There’s better friends. Then there’s you.

You make everyone else wish they had a friend like you.

Friendship isn’t a big thing. It’s everything.

We may not have it together, but together we have it all.

If everyone had a friend like you, they’d be me.

The best kind of friendship is the one with you in it.

Good friends are hard to find, harder to leave and impossible to forget.

A fire burns bright and warms the heart. We’ve been friends right from the start.

You are the silver lining to my cloud.

Best friends are the daisies in the garden of life.

A good friend knows your stories. A best friend helped you write them.

Make new friends, keep the old. One is silver, the other is gold.

Best friends make you laugh when you don't feel like smiling.

Friends are just angels whose wings you can't see.

The only thing better than a friend is a best friend.

People may come and go, but a best friend leaves their handprint on your heart.

You have one hand, I have the other. Put them together and we have each other.

Best friends are hard to find, especially since you’re already taken.

Best friends make the good times better and the hard times easier.

A real friend knows who you are, then supports who you want to be.

A circle is round, it has no end. That’s how long, I’ll be your friend.

Friends come and go. Best friends are in it for the long haul.

True friends are so hard to find. That’s what makes you so special.

Good times + best friends = a lifetime of memories.

One best friend is better than a thousand pals.

To find yourself you need only look through the eyes of your best friend.

Funny best friend captions for Instagram

You drink too much. You swear too much. And I question your judgement. I couldn't ask for a better friend.

Friends don’t let friends do stupid things. At least not without taking a picture first.

Our friendship is built on booze, gossip and dessert. We’re gonna be together forever.

Best friends know everything about you and still like you anyway.

If you don't have something nice to say about someone, call me. I'll be waiting.

Best friends don't judge each other. They judge everyone else over wine.

Thanks for all the free therapy. Without it, my insurance bill would be higher than my wine receipt.

Friendship is the glue that binds us together. I guess that means you’re stuck with me.

I know we'll be friends forever. Especially since you know all my secrets.

We're like Monica and Rachel except we don't have a hit TV show. Yet.

Do you know how many calories are in a piece of cake? No — and you don't care. That's why we're best friends.

Chance made us friends. Wine made us partners in crime.

Friends don't let friends shop for shoes alone.

Best friends are like bras. They push you up when you need a lift.

Remember the time we went on a double date with Ben & Jerry? It was love at first bite.

You can pick your best friend and you can pick your nose. But you can't pick your best friend's nose.

Friend or pho?

Friendship isn't about who you've known the longest, it's about who brought the margaritas ... then stayed to drink them.

I love that we don't need to talk. As if that would ever happen.

We've been friends for so long, I've forgotten whose turn it is to buy lunch. But if I had to guess, it's yours.

Only a best friend knows your secrets and loves you anyway.

If I had to choose between you and chocolate, I'd pick chocolate. But I want you to know that it'd be close.

The most dangerous words spoken between best friends: "I'll do it if you will."

Short best friend captions for Instagram

Life is better with you in it.

A best friend is like sunshine for your soul.

Your friendship fills my heart.

You’re the Blanche to my Dorothy.

When I count my blessings, you come up first.

Best friends are like comfortable shoes. You keep them forever.

The journey is better together.

It's friend o'clock.

Every day with you is a gift.

This is the start of a beautiful best friendship.

Thanks for being my person.

You're the beach to my ocean.

Best friends forever. And ever.

True friends stand the test of time.

Everyone should have a friend like you.

Friends that play together, stay together.

Our friendship is timeless.

Practically sisters.

Thanks for always saying that it's not just me.

Keep calm and BFF.

The gift of your friendship is the joy of my life.

Friends to the end.

A best friend dislikes your ex more than you do.

They hate us because they ain't us!

Hey, soul sister!

You had me at coffee.

When it comes to best friends, I won the lottery.

All you need is love. And a bestie.

You'll always be the in my heart.

Captions for when you're missing your best friend