45 powerful women empowerment quotes that'll leave you inspired

Women’s History Month is a reserved time to celebrate women’s past, present and future, but that doesn’t mean you can’t keep the love and support going year-round.

Although we are slowly starting to see a shift in the way the world looks at — and appreciates — women, the road to true gender equality remains long. But when in doubt, lean on other strong women for encouragement and hope that brighter days are indeed ahead.

That's where these women empowerment quotes come in. Inspirational women like Maya Angelou, Serena Williams, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Dolly Parton use their words to share their wisdom, while also reminding us of the incredible power that women hold.

Whether you're planning to lead the next feminist march or just need some motivation to get through the day, read these powerful quotes from female founders, famous icons and feminist trailblazers. Once you get your fix, follow in the footsteps of the women before you and keep blazing that trail!