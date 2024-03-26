21 Wednesday quotes to help you get over that midweek hump

Stuck between manic Monday and fun-loving Friday, Wednesday tends to get a bad rap.

By the middle of the week, many people are already daydreaming about their weekend plans, and nobody likes to be reminded that there's still half the week left before they can kick back, relax, and slam their laptop shut.

However, Wednesday is also a great reminder to look at the glass half-full.

Take a cue from Winnie the Pooh, who welcomes the midweek milestone with a cheerful, "Happy Winds-Day."

For fans of "Mean Girls" — and the color pink — Wednesday is the perfect day to sport your favorite shade.

Each day is full of endless inspiration and possibilities, and Wednesdays are no exception. After all, who says you have to wait until the weekend to enjoy yourself?

In fact, the middle of the week is the perfect time to pause, relax, and reflect. Make the most of the day with a "wellness Wednesday" self-care session, whether you put on a face mask, cook a healthy meal, or lace up your sneakers for a long, leisurely walk.

This week, fill up that extra cup of coffee and get ready to ride the Wednesday tide. You've climbed the Monday mountain, and now it's smooth sailing until Saturday.

"Happy Wednesday" quotes

“Monday for wealth, Tuesday for health, Wednesday the best day of all: Thursday for crosses, Friday for losses, Saturday no luck at all.” — English saying

“I think I shall wish everyone a Happy Winds-Day.” — Winnie the Pooh, “Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day”

“Wednesday lets me move forward to the second half of the week. Happy Wednesday!” — Anthony T. Hincks

“On Wednesday they’re feelin’ fine again / And they’re workin’ like a dog and diggin’ in.” — Johnny Cash, “A Wednesday Car”

“On Wednesday afternoons I could be practically anything.” — Kit Williams

“Happy Wednesday! I think I can see the weekend from here.” — Unknown

“Wednesday / Such a groovy Wednesday / Never rains on Wednesday.” — The Royal Guardsmen, “Any Wednesday”

Funny Wednesday quotes

“If all our national holidays were observed on Wednesdays, we could wind up with nine-day weekends.” — George Carlin

“On Wednesdays we wear pink.” — Karen, “Mean Girls”

“Help!!!! Why is Wednesday spelled like that?!!!!” — Blake Shelton, in an X post

“The Tuesday scowls, the Wednesday growls, the Thursday curses, the Friday howls, the Saturday snores, the Sunday yawns, the Monday morns.” — Samuel Beckett

“He couldn’t believe it was only Wednesday. And it was made worse when he realized it was actually Tuesday.” — T.J. Klune

“To be honest, I’d rather be drinking coffee on my unicorn than whatever this Wednesday business is.” — Kevin Eubanks

“To some, it’s Hump Day. To us, it’s Wednesday’s getting it’s a** kicked and Thursday just asking Friday to switch places.” — Dwayne Johnson

Inspiring Wednesday quotes

“I don’t really have any position to complain about my job. Yeah, every job has its moments like, ‘Ah, you know, it’s Wednesday. But I’m blessed. I love my work.” — John Darnielle

“Wednesdays are for writers, and directors, and actors. Wednesdays are for creating art, and poetry, and poetry in motion. Wednesdays are for protest, and rebellion, and artivism. Wednesdays are for words from my notebook.” — N’Zuri Za Austin

“For a Wednesday in your garden / I think that I would die.” — The Guess Who, "A Wednesday in Your Garden"