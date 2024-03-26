IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Eva Mendes on her innovative cleaning brand — plus, an exclusive deal

21 Wednesday quotes to help you get over that midweek hump

You can practically see the weekend from here.
Desert Camels
Wednesdays got you down? These motivating quotes will remedy that mid-week slump.Devon OpdenDries / Getty Images
By Sophie Caldwell

Stuck between manic Monday and fun-loving Friday, Wednesday tends to get a bad rap.

By the middle of the week, many people are already daydreaming about their weekend plans, and nobody likes to be reminded that there's still half the week left before they can kick back, relax, and slam their laptop shut.

However, Wednesday is also a great reminder to look at the glass half-full.

Take a cue from Winnie the Pooh, who welcomes the midweek milestone with a cheerful, "Happy Winds-Day."

For fans of "Mean Girls" — and the color pink — Wednesday is the perfect day to sport your favorite shade.

Each day is full of endless inspiration and possibilities, and Wednesdays are no exception. After all, who says you have to wait until the weekend to enjoy yourself?

In fact, the middle of the week is the perfect time to pause, relax, and reflect. Make the most of the day with a "wellness Wednesday" self-care session, whether you put on a face mask, cook a healthy meal, or lace up your sneakers for a long, leisurely walk.

This week, fill up that extra cup of coffee and get ready to ride the Wednesday tide. You've climbed the Monday mountain, and now it's smooth sailing until Saturday.

"Happy Wednesday" quotes

  • “Monday for wealth, Tuesday for health, Wednesday the best day of all: Thursday for crosses, Friday for losses, Saturday no luck at all.” — English saying
  • “I think I shall wish everyone a Happy Winds-Day.” — Winnie the Pooh, “Winnie the Pooh and the Blustery Day”
  • “Wednesday lets me move forward to the second half of the week. Happy Wednesday!” — Anthony T. Hincks
Wednesday quotes
  • “On Wednesday they’re feelin’ fine again / And they’re workin’ like a dog and diggin’ in.” — Johnny Cash, “A Wednesday Car”
  • “On Wednesday afternoons I could be practically anything.” — Kit Williams
  • “Happy Wednesday! I think I can see the weekend from here.” — Unknown
  • “Wednesday / Such a groovy Wednesday / Never rains on Wednesday.” — The Royal Guardsmen, “Any Wednesday” 
Wednesday quotes

Funny Wednesday quotes

  • “If all our national holidays were observed on Wednesdays, we could wind up with nine-day weekends.” — George Carlin
  • “On Wednesdays we wear pink.” — Karen, “Mean Girls”
  • “Help!!!! Why is Wednesday spelled like that?!!!!” — Blake Shelton, in an X post
Wednesday quotes
  •  “The Tuesday scowls, the Wednesday growls, the Thursday curses, the Friday howls, the Saturday snores, the Sunday yawns, the Monday morns.” — Samuel Beckett
  • “He couldn’t believe it was only Wednesday. And it was made worse when he realized it was actually Tuesday.” — T.J. Klune
  • “To be honest, I’d rather be drinking coffee on my unicorn than whatever this Wednesday business is.” — Kevin Eubanks
  • “To some, it’s Hump Day. To us, it’s Wednesday’s getting it’s a** kicked and Thursday just asking Friday to switch places.” — Dwayne Johnson 
Wednesday quotes

Inspiring Wednesday quotes

  • “I don’t really have any position to complain about my job. Yeah, every job has its moments like, ‘Ah, you know, it’s Wednesday. But I’m blessed. I love my work.” — John Darnielle
  • “Wednesdays are for writers, and directors, and actors. Wednesdays are for creating art, and poetry, and poetry in motion. Wednesdays are for protest, and rebellion, and artivism. Wednesdays are for words from my notebook.” — N’Zuri Za Austin
  • “For a Wednesday in your garden / I think that I would die.” — The Guess Who, "A Wednesday in Your Garden"
Wednesday quotes
  • “Home may be where the heart is but it’s no place to spend Wednesday afternoon.” — Walker Percy
  • “Wednesday will never be lonely when it has days all around it.” — Anthony T. Hincks
  • “On Wednesday, when the sky is blue, and I have nothing else to do, I sometimes wonder if it’s true, that who is what and what is who.” — A. A. Milne, “Winnie-the-Pooh”
  • “A good Wednesday is a day when we did things, and we did them well.” — Liza Hawkins
Wednesday quotes
Sophie Caldwell

Associate Lifestyle Reporter

50 motivational quotes that will inspire you to chase your goals

Quotes

 / 

105 Easter wishes and greetings to send this spring

Quotes

 / 

75 famous movie quotes every film buff should know

Movies

 / 

50 flower quotes that spread a little sunshine

Quotes

 / 

30 Winnie the Pooh quotes that are sweeter than honey

Quotes

 / 

50 motivational quotes to get you through the Wednesday slump

Quotes

 / 

75 Monday motivation quotes to start your week off strong

Inspiration

 / 

50 Memorial Day quotes to honor and remember the fallen

holidays

 / 

55 spring quotes to welcome the arrival of the season

Inspiration

 / 

55 Earth Day quotes to honor Mother Nature

Quotes

 / 