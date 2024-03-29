Tuesday is a bit of a wildcard in the day-of-the-week shuffle. Sometimes, you’re fueled with a surge of motivation that didn’t quite kick in on Monday. Other days, you’re wondering: Can it just be the weekend already?

Either way, we’re here to put some pep in your Tuesday step and share uplifting and inspiring quotes for weekday number two. Some of the quotes may be familiar, and some may already be go-tos in your arsenal (and of course, we had to throw in a few quotes from Mitch Albom’s bestseller Tuesdays with Morrie).

Some of the quotes may cheer you on to finish that task on which you’ve been procrastinating and some may simply give something meaningful to contemplate throughout your day. For good measure, we threw in some excellent song lyrics about Tuesday, too.

And remember, quotes are like paint colors — what resonates for some people and makes their hearts soar with joy may fall flat for others. So, read the whole list to find that one treasure that may quickly become your new life mantra — and share this Tuesday quotes collection with others so they discover words that speak to them, too.

Ready to triumph over Tuesday? Keep reading for the 25 of the best quotes that capture the energy and potential that Tuesday brings.

Happy Tuesday Quotes

“You’ll never change your life until you change something you do daily. The secret of your success is found in your daily routine.” ― John C. Maxwell

“Accept who you are; and revel in it.” ― Mitch Albom, "Tuesdays with Morrie"

“Don’t cling to things because everything is impermanent.” ― Mitch Albom, "Tuesdays with Morrie"

“I give myself a good cry if I need it, but then I concentrate on all good things still in my life.” ― Mitch Albom, "Tuesdays with Morrie"

Only teaching on Tuesdays, bookworming / in pajamas fresh from the washer each morning, / I hog a whole house on Boston’s / “hardly passionate Marlborough Street.” — Robert Traill Spence Lowell, "Memories of West Street and Lepke"

“Tuesday’s Child is full of grace” — Anonymous, “Monday’s Child Is Fair of Face,” nursery rhyme

“A purse of gold most resolutely snatched on Monday night and most dissolutely spent on Tuesday morning.” — William Shakespeare, "King Henry IV, Part 1"

“He couldn’t believe it was only Wednesday. And it was made worse when he realized it was actually Tuesday.” ― TJ Klune, "The House in the Cerulean Sea"

“Why does February feel like one big Tuesday?” ― Todd Stocker

“Fenugreek, Tuesday’s spice, when the air is green like mosses after rain.” ― Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, "The Mistress of Spices"

“Your past does not equal your future.” ― Tony Robbins

“I cannot make my days longer, so I strive to make them better.” ― Paul Theroux

“Goodbye, Ruby Tuesday / Who could hang a name on you? / When you change with every new day / Still, I’m gonna miss you.” ― The Rolling Stones, “Ruby Tuesday”

“Sweet Tuesday morning / You came and you smiled / And all of my fears,/ They have left me.” ― Badfinger, “Sweet Tuesday Morning”

“Tuesday afternoon / I’m just beginning to see / Now I’m on my way / It doesn’t matter to me / Chasing the clouds away.” ― The Moody Blues “Tuesday Afternoon”

“Renew, release, let go. Yesterday’s gone. There’s nothing you can do to bring it back. You can’t ‘should’ve’ done something.” ― Steve Maraboli, "Unapologetically You: Reflections on Life and the Human Experience"

“The beginning is always today.” ― Mary Shelley

“What worked yesterday doesn’t always work today.” ― Elizabeth Gilbert, Eat, Pray, Love

“Be a rainbow in somebody else’s cloud.” ― Maya Angelou

“If you don’t like the road you’re walking, start paving another one.” ― Dolly Parton