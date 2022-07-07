22 success quotes that'll motivate you to keep moving forward

Success comes in many forms.

And while some equate success with home runs and viral TikToks, it's actually a feeling that can be found in each and every day through learning how to love yourself, being vulnerable with others and getting through tough times.

Through grit and determination, many of us are able to overcome whatever's thrown our way and make our dreams — big or small — a reality. But sometimes we need to take a break and remind ourselves where we found our inspiration to begin with.

While you're on your own life journey, don't forget about all the people in the background cheering you on. Success stories like Walt Disney, Maya Angelou and Hoda Kotb affirm our dreams by reminding us of what is possible in our own lives. Although your path may differ from theirs, these success quotes from famous writers, athletes and history-makers will encourage you keep your eye on the prize — whatever it may be.

So, whether you're daydreaming about the future or remembering past wins, find motivation in these quotes about hard work, perseverance and failing forward.

“Success is stumbling from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm.” ― Winston Churchill

― Winston Churchill “Success is liking yourself, liking what you do, and liking how you do it.” ― Maya Angelou

― Maya Angelou “Success is not how high you have climbed, but how you make a positive difference to the world.” ― Roy T. Bennett, "The Light in the Heart"

“I can’t give you a surefire formula for success, but I can give you a formula for failure: try to please everybody all the time.” ― Herbert Bayard Swope

― Herbert Bayard Swope “I’m a success today because I had a friend who believed in me and I didn’t have the heart to let him down.” ― Abraham Lincoln

― Abraham Lincoln “The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing.” ― Walt Disney

― Walt Disney “Discouragement and failure are two of the surest stepping stones to success.” ― Dale Carnegie

“A man is a success if he gets up in the morning and gets to bed at night, and in between he does what he wants to do.” ― Bob Dylan

― Bob Dylan “Only those who dare to fail greatly can ever achieve greatly.” ― Robert F. Kennedy

― Robert F. Kennedy “Whatever the mind can conceive and believe, it can achieve.” ― Napoleon Hill, Think and Grow Rich: A Black Choice

“Judge your success by what you had to give up in order to get it.”― Dalai Lama XIV

“The difference between a successful person and others is not a lack of strength, not a lack of knowledge, but rather a lack in will.”― Vince Lombardi

“The only time you fail is when you fall down and stay down.”― Stephen Richards, "Cosmic Ordering: You Can Be Successful"

“Success does not consist in never making mistakes but in never making the same one a second time.”― George Bernard Shaw

“Success is a state of mind. If you want success, start thinking of yourself as a success.”― Dr. Joyce Brothers

“If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way.”― Martin Luther King Jr.

“Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success. If you love what you are doing, you will be successful.”― Albert Schweitzer

“If you have no critics you’ll likely have no success.”― Malcolm X

“Believe in yourself! Have faith in your abilities! Without a humble but reasonable confidence in your own powers you cannot be successful or happy.” ― Norman Vincent Peale

“Success is loving life and daring to live it.” ― Maya Angelou

“Successful people are always looking for opportunities to help others. Unsuccessful people are always asking, 'What’s in it for me?'” ― Brian Tracy

― Brian Tracy “The best revenge is massive success.” ― Frank Sinatra

