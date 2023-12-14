79 good morning quotes to boost your mood

If there’s one thing TODAY knows, it’s how to start the morning off right. But we also know that everyone needs a little help sometimes. Maybe you want a creative coffee drink to mix up your morning routine, or you could simply use a tasty caffeine boost. Similarly, a high-protein breakfast recipe could help you kick-off a busy day full of activities and errands. Maybe, like Al Roker, you feel best once you’ve had a morning workout to get the blood flowing. Or…maybe you just need a short or inspiring quote to get you in the right frame of mind.

Ahead, literary icons give their two cents on the day’s dawn (oh, E.B. White, we love the way you think: “But I arise in the morning torn between a desire to improve the world and a desire to enjoy the world.”) You’ll also find quotes from musicians like Bob Dylan and Dolly Parton waxing poetic on the joys and failings of daybreak. There are quotes about sunshine (literal and figurative), words of wisdom for a more productive day — and we even threw some funny quotes about the wee morning hours, love ’em or hate ’em. Wherever you fall on the Morning Person to Night Owl spectrum, read on for the most uplifting quotes as you greet a new day.

Best overall good morning quotes

“Morning is an important time of day, because how you spend your morning can often tell you what kind of day you are going to have.” ― Lemony Snicket

“You can only come to the morning through the shadows.”— J.R.R. Tolkien

“I wake up every morning at nine and grab for the morning paper. Then I look at the obituary page. If my name is not on it, I get up.” — Benjamin Franklin

“What breaks in daybreak? Is it the night? Is it the sun, cracked in two by the horizon like an egg, spilling out light?” ― Margaret Atwood

“Another world, another day, another dawn. The early morning’s thinnest sliver of light appeared silently.” ― Douglas Adams

“Every morning was a cheerful invitation to make my life of equal simplicity, and I may say innocence, with Nature herself.” ― Henry David Thoreau

“But I arise in the morning torn between a desire to improve the world and a desire to enjoy the world.” ― E.B. White

“Morning is wonderful. Its only drawback is that it comes at such an inconvenient time of day.” ― Glen Cook

“Morning comes whether you set the alarm or not.” ― Ursula K. Le Guin

“When I first open my eyes upon the morning meadows and look out upon the beautiful world, I thank God I am alive.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

“Morning without you is a dwindled dawn.” ― Emily Dickinson

“In the morning a man walks with his whole body; in the evening, only with his legs.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

“The morning was full of sunlight and hope.” — Kate Chopin

“Early to bed and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise.” ― Benjamin Franklin

“You’re thinking of revolution as a great all-or-nothing. I think of it as one more morning in a muggy cotton field, checking the undersides of leaves to see what’s been there, figuring out what to do that won’t clear a path for worse problems next week.” — Barbara Kingslover

“With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts.” ― Eleanor Roosevelt

“A glooming peace this morning with it brings; / The sun, for sorrow, will not show his head: / Go hence, to have more talk of these sad things; / Some shall be pardon’d, and some punished: / For never was a story of more woe / Than this of Juliet and her Romeo.” ― William Shakespeare

“Formula for Success: Rise Early, Work Hard, Strike Oil.” ― J. Paul Getty

“I have always been delighted at the prospect of a new day, a fresh try, one more start, with perhaps a bit of magic waiting somewhere behind the morning.” — J. B. Priestley

“Sunday morning, I empty of my little tricks to make life livable.” ― Jack Kerouac

Good morning song lyrics

“Oh, what a beautiful mornin’! / Oh, what a beautiful day! / I got a beautiful feelin’ / Ev’rythin’s goin’ my way.” — Rodgers & Hammerstein, “Oh! What a Beautiful Mornin’”

“It’s been a long dark night / And I’ve been a waitin’ for the morning / It’s been a long hard fight / But I see a brand new day a dawning.” — Dolly Parton, “The Light of a Clear Blue Morning”

“Morning has broken like the first morning / Blackbird has spoken like the first bird.” — Cat Stevens, “Morning Has Broken”

“Can’t you hear that rooster crowin’? / Rabbit runnin’ down across the road / Underneath the bridge where the water flowed through / So happy just to see you smile / Underneath the sky of blue / On this new morning, new morning / On this new morning with you.” — Bob Dylan, “New Morning”

“Woke up, it was a Chelsea morning / And the first thing that I heard / Was a song outside my window / And the traffic wrote the words.” — Joni Mitchell, “Chelsea Morning”

“Amarillo by mornin’ / Up from San Antone / Everything that I got / Is just what I’ve got on.” — George Strait, Terry Stafford and Paul Fraser, “Amarillo by Morning”

“Here comes the sun, doo-doo-doo-doo / Here comes the sun, and I say.” — The Beatles, “Here Comes the Sun”

“Sunrise, sunrise looks like mornin’ in your eyes / But the clock’s held 9:15 for hours / Sunrise, sunrise couldn’t tempt us if it tried.” — Norah Jones and Lee Alexander, “Sunrise”

“Sunrise in the morning, stay awhile, you know that I’ll / Be thinking of you now and every day.” — Frank Sinatra and Paul Ryan, “Sunrise in the Morning”

“When I wake up in the morning, love / And the sunlight hurts my eyes / And something without warning, love / Bears heavy on my mind / Then I look at you / And the world’s alright with me.” — Bill Withers and Skip Scarborough, “Lovely Day”

Productive morning quotes

“There is enormous power in nailing your morning routine, but there’s even more power in adapting to it when it doesn’t happen as we’d like.” ― Terri Schneider

“Wake late, win late.” ― Amit Kalantri

“The day will be what you make it, so rise like the sun, and burn.” ― William C. Hannan

“I remind myself every morning: Nothing I say this day will teach me anything. So if I’m going to learn, I must do it by listening. I never learned anything while I was talking.” ― Larry King

“The biggest task [in the morning] is to try to keep my headspace from being invaded by the outside world.” ― Austin Kleon

“Think in the morning. Act in the noon. Eat in the evening. Sleep in the night.” ― William Blake

“One key to success is to have lunch at the time of day most people have breakfast.” — Robert Brault

“Every morning I walk by a funeral home, and that’s my productivity hack for how to make sure your to-do list is properly prioritized.” ― Anil Dash

“When I am working on a book or a story I write every morning as soon after first light as possible. There is no one to disturb you and it is cool or cold and you come to your work and warm as you write.” ― Ernest Hemingway

“Some people dream of success, while other people get up every morning and make it happen.” ― Wayne Huizenga

“By waking up 30 minutes earlier than usual, you can transform and energize your morning and your life.” ― Shawn Wells

“The most important thing I do each morning is steady myself by not allowing a sense of urgency to penetrate.” ― Matthew Weatherley-White

“Your best life begins each morning.” ― Joel Osteen

“The first hour of the morning is the rudder of the day.” ― Henry Ward Beecher

“If you’re changing the world, you’re working on important things. You’re excited to get up in the morning.” — Larry Page

Beautiful morning quotes

“The songs of the morning birds [reverberate] the glory of the eternal life.” ― Amit Ray

“The next morning dawned bright and sweet, like ribbon candy.“ — Sarah Addison Allen

“Ô, Sunlight! The most precious gold to be found on Earth.” ― Roman Payne

“At sunrise, the blue sky paints herself with gold colors and joyfully dances to the music of a morning breeze.” ― Debasish Mridha

“The sun did not rise, it overflowed.” — Ray Bradbury

“Don’t be afraid of being alone; remember, when the sun rises, it rises with nobody at its side.” — Matshona Dhliwayo

“The stars slowly faded / as the sun began to rise, / and I found eternity / in the morning sky.” ― Christy Ann Martine

“I lie here in the morning sun, the sun that finds me through the honeysuckle leaves, and I think of the sweetness my heart has, and the sweetness of many hearts.” ― Peggy Pond Church

“The morning breaks; the steeds in their stalls / Stamp and neigh, as the hostler calls; / The day returns, but nevermore / Returns the traveler to the shore, / And the tide rises, the tide falls.” ― Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

“You can walk in a dream while you are awake: Just walk in the misty morning of a forest!” ― Mehmet Murat ildan

Funny morning quotes

“Everyone wants me to be a morning person. I could be one, only if morning began after noon.” — Tony Smite

“The first thing I do in the morning is brush my teeth and sharpen my tongue.” ― Dorothy Parker

“Good morning is a contradiction of terms.” — Jim Davis

“I love the early hours of the day. It’s a nice place to visit but I wouldn’t want to live there.” ― James Lileks

“Keep the dream alive: Hit the snooze button.” — Punit Ghadge

“The sun has not caught me in bed in fifty years.” ― Thomas Jefferson

“Lose an hour in the morning, and you will spend all day looking for it.” ― Richard Whately

“Never face facts; if you do you’ll never get up in the morning.” ― Marlo Thomas

“Even bad coffee is better than no coffee at all.” ― David Lynch

“Dracula is a morning person compared to me.” ― Kim Dallmeier

Positive morning quotes

“Bring the morning light of bravery and kindness, in the darkness of someone’s life.” ― Amit Ray

“I hope you realize that every day is a fresh start for you. That every sunrise is a new chapter in your life waiting to be written.” ― Juansen Dizon

“Every morning brings freshness and new hope; Be like morning” ― Jignesh Ahalgama

“I get up every morning and it’s going to be a great day. You never know when it’s going to be over, so I refuse to have a bad day.” — Paul Henderson

“Nobody can go back and start a new beginning, but anyone can start today and make a new ending.” ― Maria Robinson

“Waking up this morning, I smile. 24 brand new hours are before me. I vow to live fully in each moment.” — Thich Nhat Hanh

“Smile in the mirror. Do that every morning and you’ll start to see a big difference in your life.” ― Yoko Ono

“Every morning starts a new page in your story. Make it a great one today.” — Doe Zantamata

“It is a common experience that a problem difficult at night is resolved in the morning after the committee of sleep has worked on it.” ― John Steinbeck

“Success is to wake up each morning and consciously decide that today will be the best day of your life.” ― Ken Poirot

“There are things more easily done if you get up earlier.” ― Toba Beta