Of all the days of the week, you can't deny that Friday is the best of them all.

Sure, there's all day Saturday to enjoy before the Sunday scaries creep in. But Friday? Well, it's all about the relief of another workweek done.

Better yet, two whole days lie ahead to think about something else for a while. Whether you spend them catching up on errands, going out with friends or burrowing underneath the blankets for 48 hours, Friday is the "Ahhhh" day in which, for the moment, you can savor the possibilities.

To help celebrate, we've assembled a list of Friday quotes to mark the occasion. Post one of these funny sayings on Instagram or text a positive message about the end of the workweek to a friend. Whatever you're looking for to express your Friday feelings, we've got it in the collection below.

Included in this quote roundup are lines from fun Friday songs like Rebecca Black's "Friday" and Loverboy's "Working For the Weekend." There are also thoughtful quotes from luminaries like Jane Austen and James Joyce, as well as humorous ones like, "It's 4:58 on Friday afternoon. Do you know where your margarita is?"

Whether it's Sunday or Wednesday, one thing's for certain — all of these quotes are guaranteed to put you in a Friday state of mind.

Friday Quotes

"Everybody's working for the weekend!" – Loverboy, "Working For the Weekend"

"It's 4:58 on Friday afternoon. Do you know where your margarita is?" – Amy Neftzger

"Hands up if you're ready to do something you'll regret this weekend. Go forth! You have my blessing." – Florence Welch

"Friday (Thank God it's) Friday!" – Love & Kisses, "Thank God It's Friday"

"Ah! There is nothing like staying at home, for real comfort." – Jane Austen

"I got a feeling. That tonight's gonna be a good night. That tonight's gonna be a good night. That tonight's gonna be a good, good night." – Black Eyed Peas, "I Gotta Feeling"

"The light music of whisky falling into glasses made an agreeable interlude." – James Joyce, "Dubliners"

"Tuesday just called and wants to know what happened to Friday!!" – Neil Leckman

"Every day is a gift. But some days are packaged better." – Sanhita Baruah

"At the end of the day, let there be no excuses, no explanations, no regrets." – Steve Maraboli

"Let Friday show you where the smiles are in life." – Anthony T. Hincks

"Anticipation, anticipation, is making me late, is keepin' me waiting." – Carly Simon, "Anticipation"

"Doing nothing is very hard to do...you never know when you're finished." – Leslie Nielsen

"It's Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday!" – Rebecca Black, "Friday"

"I am always happy to meet my friend, and my friend is my weekend." – Debasish Mridha

"Fridays are like grandparents – everyone takes them lightly." – Nkwachukwu Ogbuagu

"I'm gonna party, see how intoxicated I can get and how many rules I can flaunt. That's my motto." – H.G. Bissinger, "Friday Night Lights"

"We danced on tabletops, and we took too many shots, think we kissed, but I forgot, last Friday night." – Katy Perry, "Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F)"

"Alcohol may be man's worst enemy, but the bible says love your enemy." – Frank Sinatra

"No man needs a vacation so much as the man who has just had one." – Elbert Hubbard

"Music always sounds better on Friday." – Lou Brutus

"Anybody have plans to stare at their phone somewhere exciting this weekend?" – Nitya Prakash

"Never, ever underestimate the importance of having fun." – Randy Pausch

"Work, work, all week long. Punchin' that clock from dusk to dawn. Countin' the days 'til Friday night, that's when all the conditions are right for a good time." – Alan Jackson, "Good Time"

"Happy Friday! Here's to all of us who made it through another week of faking adulthood." – Nanea Hoffman

"When in doubt, go out." – Ali Wong, "Dear Girls: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets, & Advice for Living Your Best Life

"Seize the day or die regretting the time you lost." – Avenged Sevenfold

"Life moves pretty fast. You don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it." – Ferris Bueller, "Ferris Bueller's Day Off"

"Sunshine, she's here, you can take a break. I'm a hot air balloon that could go to space." – Pharrell Williams, "Happy"

"Ladies and gentlemen ... The Weekend." – Daniel Craig, "Saturday Night Live"

"In seasons of cheerfulness, no temper could be more cheerful than hers, or possess, in a greater degree, that sanguine expectation of happiness which is happiness itself. – Jane Austen, "Sense and Sensibility"

"Sometimes it feels like my life is just one long day." – John Mayer

"It's finally Friday, I'm free again. I got my motor running for a wild weekend. It's finally Friday, I'm outta control. Forget the workin' blues and let the good times roll." – George Jones, "Finally Friday"

"You're off to Great Places! Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting, So ... get on your way!" – Dr. Seuss, "Oh, the Places You'll Go!"

"I count their hours, minutes too, so glad it's Friday!" – Bell and James, "Livin' It Up (Friday Night)

"Here's to alcohol, the rose-colored glasses of life." – F. Scott Fitzgerald

"All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy." – Jack Torrance, "The Shining"

"Relax, recharge and reflect. Sometimes it's OK to do nothing." – Izey Victoria Odiase

"God put me on this earth to accomplish a certain number of things. Right now, I am so far behind I will never die." – Bill Watterson, "Calvin and Hobbes"

"I'd be quite happy if I spent from Saturday night until Monday morning alone in my apartment." – Audrey Hepburn

"The night before a day off is more satisfying than the actual day off." – Pratik Thakker

"What hath night to do with sleep?" – John Milton, "Paradise Lost"

"Turn up the music, turn down the lights. I got a feelin', I'm gon' be alright. Okay. Alright. It's about damn time." – Lizzo, "About Damn Time"

"Whoever is happy will make others happy too." – Anne Frank, "The Diary of a Young Girl"

"Work starts on Monday. Life begins on Friday." – Ozama Yasin