The 50 most romantic engagement quotes

If you’ve just gotten engaged, you might feel ready to shout it from the rooftop — not to mention announce it online. And nothing goes better with a gorgeous photo than an equally gorgeous engagement quote in the caption.

Over the next several months you may also be seeking prose to zhuzh up all the collateral that accompanies a wedding: Think save-the-dates, wedding invitations, programs, ceremony readings, a website and more. (By the way, the shorter love quotes are also perfect when you want to text a romantic message to your newly betrothed.)

Whether you’re into song lyrics or Shakespeare, we’ve got plenty of eloquent, marriage-related quotes to spark your creativity.

1. I would not wish any companion in the world but you. — William Shakespeare, The Tempest

2. May you live all the days of your life.—Irish blessing

"May you live all the days of your life." — Irish Blessing TODAY Illustration

"The best proof of love is trust." — Joyce Brothers TODAY Illustration

Thee lift me, and I'll life thee, and we'll ascend together. — Quaker Proverb TODAY Illustration

For the two of us, home isn't a place, it's a person. And we're finally home. — Stephanie Perking, "Anna and the French Kiss" TODAY Illustration

St. Bernard of Clairvaux TODAY Illustration

Whoever lives true life, will love true love. — Elizabeth Barrett Browning, "Aurora Leigh" TODAY Illustration

You are the perfect verse over a tight beat. — Michael Elliott and Rick Famuyiwa, "Brown Sugar" TODAY Illustration

3. [My mother-in-law] took me aside [on my wedding day] and said she wanted to tell me the secret of a happy marriage, and I said I’d be glad to hear … and she responded, “It helps, sometimes, to be a little deaf.” — Ruth Bader Ginsburg

4. Grow old with me! The best is yet to be, the last of life, for which the first was made. — Robert Browning, “Rabbi Ben Ezra”

5. The first important thing to remember about marriage is that it requires commitment. The second important thing to remember about marriage is that so does insanity. — Jason Segel and Nicholas Stoller, The Five Year Engagement

6. Before this moment you have been many things to one another—acquaintance, friend, companion, lover, dancing partner, and even teacher, for you have learned much from one another in these last few years. Now you shall say a few words that take you across a threshold of life, and things will never quite be the same between you. — Robert Fulghum, From Beginning to End: The Rituals of Our Lives

7. There is an extraordinary energy that becomes available when two people in love literally step up to commit themselves to sacred union. — Rev. Laurie Sue Brockway, "The Wedding Goddess"

8. Today, let this light bless you / With these friends let it bless you / With snow-scent and lavender bless you / Let the vow of this day keep itself wildly and wholly / Spoken and silent, surprise you inside your ears / Sleeping and waking, unfold itself inside your eyes / Let its fierceness and tenderness hold you / Let its vastness be undisguised in all your days. — Jane Hirshfield, A Blessing for a Wedding

9. The best proof of love is trust.—Joyce Brothers

10. Marry me a little, / Love me just enough. / Warm and sweet and easy, / Just the simple stuff. / Keep a tender distance / So we’ll both be free. / That’s the way it ought to be. — Stephen Sondheim, “Marry Me a Little” (from Marry Me a Little)

11. Light, so low upon earth, / You send a flash to the sun. / Here is the golden close of love, / All my wooing is done.—Alfred Lord Tennyson, “Marriage Morning”

12. You took the time to memorize me / My fears, my hopes and dreams / I just like hanging out with you / All the time / All those times that you didn’t leave / It’s been occurring to me / I’d like to hang out with you / For my whole life — Taylor Swift, “Stay”

13. I have waited for this opportunity for more than half a century, to repeat to you once again my vow of eternal fidelity and everlasting love. — Gabriel García Márquez, "Love In The Time Of Cholera"

14. Thee lift me, and I’ll lift thee, and we’ll ascend together.—Quaker Proverb

15. Out of the tree of life, I just picked me a plum / You came along and everything startin’ to hum / Still it’s a real good bet / The best is yet to come — Carolyn Leigh, “The Best Is Yet to Come”

16. Love one another, but make not a bond / of love: / Let it rather be a moving sea between / the shores of your souls. — Kahil Gibran, “On Marriage”

17. It is my advice to anyone getting married, that they should first see the other partner when drunk. — Muriel Spark, "A Far Cry from Kensington"

18. ​​Lucky I’m in love with my best friend / Lucky to have been where I have been / Lucky to be coming home again.—Jason Mraz, Timothy James Fagan and Caillat Colbie, “Lucky”

19. You can transmute love, ignore it, muddle it, but you can never pull it out of you. I know by experience that the poets are right: love is eternal. — E.M. Forster, "A Room with a View"

20. For you I’d wait ‘til kingdom come / Until my days, my days are done / And say you’ll come and set me free / Just say you’ll wait, you’ll wait for me. — Chris Martin and others, “‘Til Kingdom Come”

21. Love keeps the cold out better than a cloak. — Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, “The Spanish Student”

22. How much do I love thee? / Go ask the deep sea / How many rare gems / In its coral caves be. — Mary Ashley Townsend, “How Much Do You Love Me? Inscribed to One Who Asked the Question”

23. The love between humans is the thing that nails us to this earth. — Ann Patchett, This Is the Story of a Happy Marriage

24. And all along I believed, I would find you / Time has brought your heart to me, I have loved you for a thousand years / I’ll love you for a thousand more. — David Hodges and Christina Perri, “A Thousand Years”

25. For the two of us, home isn’t a place, it’s a person. And we’re finally home. — Stephanie Perkins, Anna and the French Kiss

26. Being married is like having somebody permanently in your corner. It feels limitless, not limited. — Gloria Steinem

27. Marriage is not a ritual or an end. It is a long, intricate, intimate dance together, and nothing matters more than your own sense of balance and your choice of partner. — Amy Bloom

28. Let’s, let’s stay together / Loving you whether, whether / Times are good or bad, happy or sad. — Willie Mitchell, Al Green and Al Jackson, “Let’s Stay Together”

29. I married for love. but the obvious side benefit of having someone around to find my glasses cannot be ignored. — Cameron Esposito

30. All you need in the world is love and laughter. That’s all anybody needs. To have love in one hand and laughter in the other. — August Wilson, "Joe Turner’s Come and Gone"

31. Take me into your loving arms / Kiss me under the light of a thousand stars / Oh darling, place your head on my beating heart / I’m thinking out loud / That maybe we found love right where we are. — Amy Wadge and Ed Sheeran, “Thinking Out Loud”

32. One touchstone of marriage is security, and nothing makes you feel more secure than knowing exactly what another person is going to say or do at any given time. — Anna Quindlen, Living Out Loud

33. I love being married. It’s so great to find that one special person you want to annoy for the rest of your life. —Rita Rudner

34. There is within each of us, I believe, a deep and holy hunger for sacred union. — Sue Patton Thoele, Heart-Centered Marriage

35. Marriage is about working through the images and ideas of your imaginations and dreams. — Marcus Small, "Becoming Married, Staying Married"

36. Look around, look around at how lucky we are / To be alive right now. — Lin Manuel-Miranda, “That Would Be Enough” (from Hamilton: An American Musical)

37. You have become mine forever. Yes, we have become partners. I have become yours. Hereafter, I cannot live without you. Do not live without me. Let us share the joys. We are word and meaning, united. — from the Hindu wedding vows

38. What greater thing is there than for two human souls to feel that they are joined together to strengthen each other in all labour, to minister to each other in all sorrow, to share with each other in all gladness, to be one with each other in the silent unspoken memories? — George Eliot, "Adam Bede"

39. We find rest in those we love, and we provide a resting place in ourselves for those who love us. — St. Bernard of Clairvaux

40. You are my life … My yesterday, my today, and all my tomorrows. — Annemie Byleveld, Crystal Falls

41. I couldn’t tell fact from fiction / or if my dream was true / The only sure prediction / in this whole world was you.—Maya Angelou, “Senses of Insecurity”

42. Love, love, love / Makes you walk on air. — Langston Hughes, “Love Is Like Whiskey”

43. Love, let your music be mine / Sing what I harmonize / Let your melodies fly in my direction / Take me to your paradise / On a musical ride / I’m in love with your music, baby / You’re music to my eyes.—Lady Gaga, “Music to My Eyes” (from A Star Is Born)

44. Whoever lives true life, will love true love.—Elizabeth Barrett Browning, "Aurora Leigh"

45. So let me do the dishes in our kitchen sink / Put you to bed when you’ve had too much to drink / Oh I could be the man who grows old with you / I want to grow old with you.—Adam Sandler and Tim Herlihy, The Wedding Singer

46. In a universe of ambiguity, this kind of certainty comes only once, and never again, no matter how many lifetimes you live. —Robert James Waller, "The Bridges of Madison County"

47. There is no choice more intensely personal, after all, than whom you choose to marry; that choice tells us, to a large extent, who you are. — Elizabeth Gilbert, "Committed"

48. You are the perfect verse over a tight beat. — Michael Elliott and Rick Famuyiwa, "Brown Sugar"

49. We are made of particles that have existed since the moment the universe began. I like to think those atoms traveled fourteen billion years through time and space to create us, so that we could be together and make each other whole. — Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady and Steven Molaro, “The Big Bang Theory”

50. And where was I before the day / That I first saw your lovely face? / Now I see it everyday / And I know / That I am … / The luckiest.—Ben Folds, “The Luckiest”

Related: