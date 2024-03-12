100 Bible quotes to give you purpose every day

As Easter approaches, many Christians reflect on their faith during the period of Lent. For those looking for a little guidance, the Bible has limitless wisdom to share.

Whether you need a boost during the tough times or a reason to rejoice, there's a Bible verse for every occasion.

Even though the Bible was written thousands of years ago, some verses feel like they could have been written yesterday.

The lyrical beauty of these ancient teachings is evident in even the shortest of verses.

Here are 100 of the best Bible verses about love, faith, strength, and friendship.

Short Bible quotes

“Do everything in love.” — 1 Corinthians 16:14

“Rejoice always.” — 1 Thessalonians 5:16

“I can do all this through him who gives me strength.” — Philippians 4:13

“For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.” — Matthew 11:30

“In him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind.” — John 1-4

“Do to others as you would have them do to you.” — Luke 6:31

“Be strong and take heart, all you who hope in the Lord.” — Psalm 31:24

“Give thanks always.”— 1 Thessalonians 5:18

“Your word is a lamp for my feet, a light on my path.” — Psalms 119:105

“Show me your ways, Lord, teach me your paths.” — Psalm 25:4

“Rejoice in the Lord always. I will say it again: Rejoice!” — Philippians 4:4

“Set your minds on things above, not on earthly things.” — Colossians 3:2

“You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden.” — Matthew 5:14

“Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good. His love endures forever.” — Psalms 136:1

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding.” — Proverbs 3:5

“We love because he first loved us.” — 1 John 4:19

“Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer.” — Romans 12:12

“For nothing will be impossible for God.” — Luke 1:37

“Grace be with you all.” — Hebrews 13:25

“The Lord is a refuge for the oppressed, a stronghold in times of trouble.” — Psalm 9:9

Bible quotes about love

“Above all, keep loving one another earnestly, since love covers a multitude of sins.” — 1 Peter 4:8

“Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrongdoing, but rejoices with the truth.” — 1 Corinthians 13:4-6

“Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love.” — 1 John 4:8

“And may the Lord make you increase and abound in love for one another and for all, as we do for you.” — 1 Thessalonians 3:12

“The second is this: ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’ There is no other commandment greater than these.” — Mark 12:31

“And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.” — 1 Corinthians 13:13

“Be devoted to one another in love. Honor one another above yourselves.” — Romans 12:10

“And so we know and rely on the love God has for us. God is love. Whoever lives in love lives in God, and God in them.” — 1 John 4:16

“I have loved you with an everlasting love; I have drawn you with unfailing kindness.” — Jeremiah 31:3

“For the Lord is good and his love endures forever; his faithfulness continues through all generations.” — Psalm 100:5

“Let no debt remain outstanding, except the continuing debt to love one another, for whoever loves others has fulfilled the law.” — Romans 13:8

“Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good; his love endures forever.” — 1 Chronicles 16:34

“Dear children, let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth.” — 1 John 3:18

“Let love and faithfulness never leave you; bind them around your neck, write them on the tablet of your heart.” — Proverbs 3:3

“Place me like a seal over your heart, like a seal on your arm; for love is as strong as death, its jealousy unyielding as the grave. It burns like blazing fire, like a mighty flame.” — Song of Solomon 8:6-7

“But I am like an olive tree flourishing in the house of God; I trust in God’s unfailing love for ever and ever.” — Psalm 52:8

“A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another: just as I have loved you, you also are to love one another.” — John 13:34

“For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” — Romans 8:38-39

“Your love, Lord, reaches to the heavens, your faithfulness to the skies. Your righteousness is like the highest mountains, your justice like the great deep.” — Psalm 36:5-6

Bible quotes about faith

“No one has ever seen God; if we love one another, God abides in us and his love is perfected in us.” — 1 John 4:12

“But as for me, I watch in hope for the Lord, I wait for God my Savior; my God will hear me.” — Micah 7:7

“Yes, my soul, find rest in God; my hope comes from him. Truly he is my rock and my salvation; he is my fortress, I will not be shaken.” — Psalm 62:5-6

“And you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength.” — Mark 12:30

“For this very reason, make every effort to add to your faith goodness; and to goodness, knowledge; and to knowledge, self-control; and to self-control, perseverance; and to perseverance, godliness; and to godliness, mutual affection; and to mutual affection, love.” — 2 Peter 1:5-7

“Humble yourselves, therefore, under God’s mighty hand, that he may lift you up in due time. Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you.” — 1 Peter 5:6-7

“Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.” — Psalm 23:6

“Then Jesus told him, ‘Because you have seen me, you have believed; blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed.’” — John 20:29

“For we walk by faith, not by sight.” — 2 Corinthians 5:7

“I remain confident of this, I will see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living. Wait for the Lord; be strong and take heart and wait for the Lord.” — Psalm 27:13-14

“But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.” — Isaiah 40:31

“Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen.” — Hebrews 11:1

"For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast." — Ephesians 2:8-9

“Then Jesus said, “Did I not tell you that if you believe, you will see the glory of God?” — John 11:40

“Whoever believes in me, as Scripture has said, rivers of living water will flow from within them.” — John 7:38

“Therefore, since we have been justified through faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ.” — Romans 5:1

“Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.” — Philippians 4:6-7

“Truly I tell you, if you have faith as small as a mustard seed, you can say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move. Nothing will be impossible for you.” — Matthew 17:20

“Everything is possible for one who believes.” — Mark 9:23

Bible quotes about friendship

“Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends.” — John 15:13

“Therefore encourage one another to build each other up, just as in fact you are doing.” — 1 Thessalonians 5:11

“Dear friends, let us love one another, for love comes from God. Everyone who loves has been born of God and knows God.” — 1 John 4:7

“Anyone who withholds kindness from a friend forsakes the fear of the Almighty.” —Job 6:14

“A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for a time of adversity.” — Proverbs 17:17

“As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another.” — Proverbs 27:17

“Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.” — Ephesians 4:32

“Love one another with brotherly affection. Outdo one another in showing honor.” — Romans 12:10

“One who forgives an affront fosters friendship, but one who dwells on disputes will alienate a friend.” —Proverbs 17:9

“Two people are better than one, because they have a good reward for their toil. If they fall, one will lift up the other; but woe to one who is alone and falls and does not have another to help.” — Ecclesiastes 4:9-10

“Dear friends, since God loved us that much, we surely ought to love each other.” — 1 John 4:11

“For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them.” —Matthew 18:20

“One who has unreliable friends soon comes to ruin, but there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother.” — Proverbs 18:24

“Walk with the wise and become wise, for a companion of fools suffers harm.” —Proverbs 13:20

“Oil and perfume make the heart glad, and the sweetness of a friend comes from his earnest counsel.” — Proverbs 27:9

“Behold, how good and pleasant it is when brothers dwell in unity!” — Psalms 133:1

“Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way, you will fulfill the law of Christ.” — Galatians 6:2

“Where you go, I will go; where you lodge, I will lodge; your people shall be my people, and your God my God. Where you die, I will die — there will I be buried.” — Ruth 1:16-17

“If it is possible, as far as it depends on you, live at peace with everyone.” — Romans 12:18

“And this commandment we have from him: whoever loves God must also love his brother.” — 1 John 4:21

Bible quotes about strength

“Whoever pursues righteousness and kindness will find life, righteousness, and honor.” — Proverbs 21:21

“Be on your guard; stand firm in the faith; be courageous; be strong.” — 1 Corinthians 16:13

“Surely God is my salvation; I will trust and not be afraid. The Lord, the Lord, is my strength and my song; he has become my salvation.” — Isaiah 12:2

“But I will sing of your strength, in the morning I will sing of your love; for you are my fortress, my refuge in times of trouble.” — Psalm 59:16

“God is within her, she will not fall; God will help her at break of day.” — Psalm 46:5

“For God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power and love and self-control.” — 2 Timothy 1:7

“That is why, for Christ’s sake, I delight in weaknesses, in insults, in hardships, in persecutions, in difficulties. For when I am weak, then I am strong.” — 2 Corinthians 12:10

“Be strong and courageous. Do not be terrified, do not be discouraged, for it is the Lord your God who goes with you. He will not leave you or forsake you.” — Deuteronomy 31:6

“The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusts in him, and he helps me. My heart leaps for joy, and with my song I praise him.” — Psalm 28:7

“She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come.” — Proverbs 31:25

“The Lord gives strength to his people; the Lord blesses his people with peace.” — Psalm 29:11

“Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” — Isaiah 41:10

“My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.” — Psalm 73:26

“I lift up my eyes to the mountains—where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth.” — Psalm 121:1-2

“And the God of all grace, who called you to his eternal glory in Christ, after you have suffered a little while, will himself restore you and make you strong, firm and steadfast.” — 1 Peter 5:10