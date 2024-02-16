Pisces season 2024 horoscopes: How your sign will be affected

Happy solar return, Pisces! The most magical, creative time of the year is here, as we swim through the rapturous waves of Pisces season, and embark on the last month of winter.

Tarot reader and magical practitioner Zhana Levitsky describes Pisces as an “imaginative, emotional and spiritual sign symbolized by two fish swimming together in harmony and complementary duality.”

Levitsky adds that since it’s the “final sign of the zodiac, there’s a swank sophistication and a cool self-assurance in everything you dream up under the influence of this enchanting Sun sign.” Use this time “to surf this wave for creative breakthroughs, soulful decisions and much needed inspiration.”

What are the dates for Pisces season in 2024?

Pisces season spans from Feb. 18 at 11:32 ET to March 19 at 11:06 p.m. ET.

What to expect this Pisces season

Let's take a look at a few of the astrological happenings this month, which may impact the collective. On Feb. 23, the planet Mercury enters Pisces, bringing sensitivity to our thought processes.

On Feb. 24, the full moon in Virgo presents us with an opportunity to find balance between our intuition and pragmatism.

Then on March 9, Mercury enters fire sign Aries, adding passion and enthusiasm to our words and actions.

On March 10, during the new moon in Pisces, we’ll want commit to our new dreams and visions.

Venus entering Pisces on March 11 is a time to think about how we can partner and help others in the upcoming weeks.

Here’s how Pisces season may affect your zodiac sign

Aries

You may find yourself lost in your dream world or imagination, and that’s fine. Don’t worry, Aries, the weeks ahead are your time to float like a butterfly. Pretty soon, you’ll be able to sting like a bee. Just give yourself this time to reflect, meditate and be still. It will help you find your true calling and desires.

Taurus

Unleash your creative potential and realize that your art has the power to bring about positive change. Take a moment to contemplate what you want to express and create without any expectations or constraints. By doing so, you can freely produce art that you are passionate about without having outside pressure, since you’re doing it for yourself.

Gemini

Change is inevitable in the workplace, and it can bring new opportunities and challenges. You may find yourself working on new projects or collaborating with different colleagues, and management could be undergoing a transition. Embrace them with enthusiasm, as they could lead to breakthroughs. To quote "Closing Time" by Semisonic, "every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end."

Cancer

During Pisces season, it’s common for emotions to reach all-time highs — especially for a sensitive water sign like you. Take advantage of the moment by releasing any pent-up anger, annoyance, frustration or sadness you may be feeling. This will help cleanse your heart and provide clarity as you head into the spring. Put the skip back in your step.

Leo

Don’t let your pride hold you back from making decisions that could actually benefit your future. Even if you feel like some opportunities are beneath you or not worth your time, it’s still worth considering them. You never know how saying “yes” to a new project or opportunity might help you grow and push past your limitations. Try it out!

Virgo

To help those you care about evolve in their personal and professional lives, consider being more hands-on and offering your wisdom as an advisor. Don't be nosy, necessarily, but take an active role in caring. Ask questions. Listen carefully. Make helpful suggestions — and read the room, before you do. Know where you're welcome.

Libra

You're known for your ability to negotiate and compromise. It's important to remember that you shouldn’t always have to find the middle ground. It’s OK to take care of yourself and let others know that they can’t take advantage of your attention. You should receive more than your fair share.

Scorpio

Try to be mindful of how you communicate with others. It’s easy to let emotions get the best of you. Prioritizing kindness can make a big difference in relationships. Be gentle to those you care about, even if you're frustrated with them. Less bite and more love this month.

Sagittarius

You will be craving alone time this month. Others might think you're upset, but it's not that complicated. the truth is, you simply want to unwind and let go of any residual stress you may be carrying. With all the excitement that comes with spring, you’re prioritizing rest and relaxation to ensure you’re ready for what’s to come.

Capricorn

In the upcoming weeks, you’ll have a lot on your plate. That’s why it’s crucial to stick to a set schedule to manage your workload effectively. Carve out some time to be with friends, or make phone calls. As always, be mindful of your balance between work and play.

Aquarius

Think about your future self this month, Aquarius — and as a forward-thinker, it shouldn't so hard to do. Prioritize your financial health by keeping track of your expenses. and creating a savings plan.

Pisces

With all the changes happening in the world and in your personal life, it may feel tough to find your footing. It’s crucial to take a moment to meditate and reflect, to have inner peace and feel confident in your own skin. You might face some challenges in the upcoming weeks. Believe in yourself: You can overcome what's ahead.

Disclaimer: Astrology is not based in science. This post is not intended to act as a directive.