80 amazing love quotes to share with your person

Love: It’s a concept that’s been extolled, discussed and debated through the ages. So many talented writers and artists have tried to define the meaning of love, writing elegant poems, thoughtful novels, witty one-liners or catchy songs.

For those times when you’re struggling to put your own feelings into words, we’ve scoured books, movies, lyrics and more for the best love quotations, and culled them into a handy list. Whether you need something long or short, sappy or serious, use these love quotes to give your next love note, Instagram post, or wedding invitation a little extra oomph.

Check out these musings from writers, musicians, philosophers and more, who all agree on one thing: Love always wins.

All love that has not friendship for its base, / Is like a mansion built upon the sand. — Ella Wheeler Wilcox, “Upon the Sand” TODAY Illustration

1. yes is a world /& in this world of/ yes live (skillfully curled) / all worlds. — E.E. Cummings, “love is a place”

2. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. / It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres. / Love never fails. — 1 Corinthians 13 6-8

3. One hour of right down love is worth an age of dully living on. — Aphra Benn, The Rover

5. Give me your answer, fill in a form / Mine for evermore / Will you still need me, will you still feed me / When I’m sixty-four? — John Lennon/Paul McCartney, “When I’m Sixty-Four”

6. I tell you this / to break your heart, / by which I mean only / that it break open and never close again / to the rest of the world. — Mary Oliver, “Lead”

7. You make me / Feel like I’m livin’ a teenage dream. — Katy Perry, “Teenage Dream”

9. Come along with me to my little corner of the world / Dream a little dream in my little corner of the world / You’ll soon forget that there’s any other place / Tonight, my love, we’ll share a sweet embrace. — Bob Hilliard, “My Little Corner of the World”

10. All love that has not friendship for its base, / Is like a mansion built upon the sand. — Ella Wheeler Wilcox, “Upon the Sand”

11. Our song is the way you laugh / The first date; ‘Man, I didn’t kiss her and I should have’ — Taylor Swift, “Our Song”

12. When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible. — Nora Ephron (from “When Harry Met Sally”)

13. Love itself is what is left over when being in love has burned away, and this is both an art and a fortunate accident. ― Louis de Bernières, Corelli’s Mandolin

"I found you and I loved you, and all the world was mine." TODAY Illustration

When my soul was in the lost and found / You came along to claim it.—Carole King, “Natural Woman” TODAY Illustration

You gave me a forever within the numbered days, and I’m grateful. — John Green, "The Fault In Our Stars" TODAY Illustration

Love is a state of Being. Your love is not outside; it is deep within you. — Eckhart Tolle, "The Power of Now" TODAY Illustration

The last thing to age on somebody is their heart. —Sylvester Stallone, Rocky Balboa TODAY Illustration

Holding you, I hold everything. — Justin W. Evans, “I hold my every dream,” from "Moonlit Memories" TODAY Illustration