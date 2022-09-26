Does the ‘whisper method’ really work? The viral manifestation technique, explained

Manifestation is quite the New Age trend these days — and for good reason. Who wouldn't want to manifest their ideal partner, their dream job or the picture-perfect life they've always wanted and deserved?

In the last few years, folks have caught on to the power of manifesting their dreams — and one of the ways you can do so is through the viral "whisper method."

This buzzworthy manifestation technique has completely taken over TikTok, with the #whispermethod garnering more than 106 million views as of publication.

But, much like pink sauce, is the whisper method better left on TikTok? We explored further into this metaphysical phenomenon to give you all the answers, including if it can actually help you manifest anything — and everything — your heart desires.

First things first: what is the whisper method?

One of the pioneers of the whisper method has been Sarah Perl, aka @hothighpriestess on TikTok.

According to Perl, who is known by her 1.7 million followers as “Priestess," the whisper method is used to manifest specific things that involve another person, whether it's a text back, job promotion, apology or whatever else that you're yearning for.

How to do the whisper method

Perl breaks down the whisper method in her most viral video, which has garnered 2.4 million views.

As she explains in the TikTok, the whisper method is centered on visualization, not just positive thinking.

But before you can even put the whisper method to work, Perl recommends dedicating time to do self-concept work, which she describes as “the version of you that you want your specific person to see.” By reciting affirmations daily (think: “I’m attractive” or “I’m successful”), the person you’re trying to manifest will begin to see you how you’d like them to.

Once you've got that down, you can move forward with manifesting. Here's how to use the whisper method if, say, you want to manifest getting a text from someone specific.

Close your eyes and get into a meditative state. Imagine your specific person, wherever you think they might be at the time you're actively manifesting. Visualize yourself walking up to them as a ghost or spirit. Whisper in their ear three times, telling them that they should text you back. Perl, for example, would whisper "Text Priestess, text Priestess, text Priestess." Picture yourself walking out of the room, believing wholeheartedly that the person will text you back. "You need to release all doubt as soon as you walk out of that room," Perl told TODAY.

Expert tips for successful manifestation

It’s not just what you do while manifesting; it’s about what you do before and after that make all the difference, according to Bryant Wood and Frank Elaridi, co-founders of Modern Nirvana Summit and co-authors of the Modern Nirvana Oracle Deck.

Elaridi told TODAY that it’s crucial to visualize the end result before you even start the manifestation process. “If you’re trying to attract love, put yourself in the mindset of someone who just loves themselves so much and embodies love,” he said, adding that this shouldn’t come from a place of neediness, but of power.

"You have the most power when you let go of it and accept it. Frank Elaridi

Slow and controlled breathing can also add to the experience. Wood, who is a breathwork coach, says that when you slow your nervous system down by taking deep breaths with long exhalations, you’re able to reach a mental state where your brain can receive any affirmations you want to tell yourself.

“You begin to feel a huge difference in your nervous system. You begin to heal, you begin to access the subconscious,” he told TODAY.

And, once you're done, you have to release your manifestation into the universe and let it go. By doing this, you're putting faith in the universe that what you manifested will happen. "You have the most power when you let go of it and accept it," Elaridi said.

OK, but does the whisper method actually work?

It depends who you ask.

Perl told TODAY that the whisper method has resulted in exes crawling back into her life— even after a year of having no contact with them. "I've also manifested money and job opportunities ... the wildest things," she said.

As for Wood and Elaridi, they wouldn't have been able to speak with TODAY had Elaridi not used the whisper method to get Wood to clear his schedule.

"I was whispering to get him to reschedule his client and he totally did," Elardi said with a laugh.

But it doesn't just work for manifesting professionals — everyday people are raving about their success with the whisper method. If you look in the comments of Perl's now-viral video, people have shared their success stories, attesting to the power of the whisper method.

"IT WORKSSSS i did this on my ex bf and now we’re back together again and it’s safe to say that we’re both happy," one TikTok user commented.

"Coming back to this four days later cuz it worked lol," another added.

Take it from Julia, 23, who used the whisper method after watching Perl's TikTok.

"Naturally, I went to manifest someone that a lot of us unfortunately also go to instinctively: my ex-boyfriend. We hadn’t spoken in months since our breakup and I was hoping to eventually get the apology I deserved from him. So I tried the technique and did what [Perl] said to do," she told TODAY.

She visualized her ex-boyfriend and whispered in his ear, asking him to tell her that he was sorry. "A few weeks later I ran into this man at the bar. Lo and behold I was approached by him with a sad face and an apology. I couldn't believe it," she said.

Even so, some will argue that manifestation is a hoax or equate it to the placebo effect. To this, Elaridi says there's no harm giving it a try — especially if there's something you really want.

"If you don't try, it's never going to work. And if you do try, it might work, and that's exciting," he told TODAY.

Perl echoed Elaridi's sentiment. "You lose nothing by manifesting. You gain happiness, you gain a sense of control," she said.

So, if you're eyeing a job change, an apology from an old friend or a rekindled love, the whisper method may be the next best step. Who knows, you could find success just like the manifestation aficionados on TikTok.