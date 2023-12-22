We all get bored sometimes. Yes, even with endless social media apps, streaming services and video games at our disposal, it’s still possible to get a bad case of ennui. The good news: Boredom is an opportunity to get creative.

By embracing an open mindset, you may find that trying an out-of-the-norm activity blossoms into a new hobby you never dreamed you’d love, like tarot card reading or Pilates. Or perhaps you’ll unleash a secret talent like vacation-planning (which has the extra benefit of, you guessed it, a future vacation) or making homemade ice cream.

Many of the boredom-busting ideas on this list are totally free, like reading a book, writing a note to our troops, or filling up bags of clothes you no longer wear to donate to charity. Other activities will get you outside and breathing fresh air, like going for a walk or volunteering. There are also ways to explore virtually, with online tours of museums and natural parks.

To keep young ones entertained, check out 47 fun things to do with bored kids at home, and for furry friends, try this guide to tackling pet boredom if you suspect little Fido needs to put some pep in their step. Whatever you decide, kudos to you for making the most of your and your loved ones’ free time.