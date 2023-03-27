125 movie trivia questions (with answers) to test your film IQ

Alright, alright, alright!

If you've got a burnin' fever for film facts, grab some popcorn and settle in on the couch because we're here to deliver the cure.

This collection of trivia questions (with answers) from your favorite blockbusters is sure to give your movie IQ a run for its money and we promise, it's a whole lot cheaper than a movie ticket these days.

And, as long as we're on subject, do you know which classic movie is considered to be the blockbuster that started them all?

If you don't, then your movie trivia skills need some serious sharpening because it's one of the highest-grossing movies of all time by a director named Steven Spielberg. Maybe you've heard of him?

If you still don't know, you'll just have to read on to find out. But don't worry, along the way you're going to learn all sorts of juicy tidbits about popular films like "Star Wars," "Dirty Dancing," "Grease," "The Shawshank Redemption," "Titanic" and other cinema greats.

We guarantee that by the time you're done reading these movie facts, you'll feel like the king of the world! (Psst, try to name that movie!)

In what 1981 movie did Tom Cruise make his film debut? Answer: “Endless Love”

When writing “Jerry Maguire,” what famous actor did Cameron Crowe have in mind to play to title role? Answer: Tom Hanks

In what 1983 movie does actor Tom Cruise dance in his underwear to the song “Old Time Rock & Roll"? Answer: “Risky Business”

What prestigious college does Joel (Tom Cruise) want to attend in “Risky Business”? Answer: Princeton

What song do Meg Ryan and Anthony Edwards (Goose) sing together in “Top Gun?” Answer: “Great Balls of Fire”

What is Lt.Bradley Bradshaw's (Miles Teller) call sign in “Top Gun: Maverick"? Answer: Rooster

Who recorded the song “Danger Zone” from “Top Gun"? Answer: Kenny Loggins

The “Top Gun” song “Take My Breath Away” won an Oscar for best original song in 1987. Who recorded the song? Answer: Berlin

In what movie did actor Tom Hanks make his directorial debut? Answer: “That Thing You Do”

Which Oscar-winning actor plays Guy Patterson's (Tom Everett Scott) girlfriend in “That Thing You Do"? Answer: Charlize Theron

What 1980s TV show did actor Tom Hanks star as Buffy Wilson? Answer: “Bosom Buddies”

In what 1988 movie did Tom Hanks play a young teen who wakes up a grown man after making a wish on a fortune-telling machine? Answer: “Big”

Which sitcom did "Big” director Penny Marshall and Cindy Williams star in? Answer: “Laverne & Shirley”

After “Big,” Tom Hanks and Penny Marshall teamed up for which popular baseball movie? Answer: “A League of Their Own”

The first "Star Wars" movie has grossed over $775 million worldwide. Corbis / Getty Images

What year was the first “Star Wars” released? Answer: 1977

Which actor was nominated for best supporting actor at the Oscars for his role in “Star Wars"? Answer: Alec Guinness (Obi Wan Kenobi)

Which Star Wars actor required plastic surgery to rebuild his face after a 1977 car accident? Answer: Mark Hamill

Who plays the voice of Darth Vader in the “Star Wars” franchise? Answer: James Earl Jones

What is the name of the 1989 baseball movie starring James Earl Jones and Kevin Costner? Answer: “Field of Dreams”

Prior to "Star Wars", what film did Harrison Ford and George Lucas work on together? Answer: “American Graffiti”

Luke, Leia and Han Solo from "Star Wars" are said to have been modeled after which famous love triangle? Answer: Rhett Butler, Scarlett O’Hara and Ashley Wilkes from “Gone with the Wind”

Which character was intended to replace Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) after his death in "Star Wars: A New Hope"? Answer: Yoda

Which classic movie quote from “The Empire Strikes Back” is said to have been improvised by Harrison Ford (Han Solo)? Answer: “I know,” which he said after Princess Leia confesses that she loves him

Which “Godfather” director encouraged George Lucas to make movies? Answer: Francis Ford Coppola

What year was the film “Gone with the Wind” released? Answer: 1939

How long is “Gone with the Wind"? Answer: 238 minutes or almost four hours

What nationality is Vivien Leigh, the actress who starred as Scarlett O’Hara? Answer: British

Where does the film “Avatar” take place? Answer: Pandora

In the film “Avatar” is Pandora a planet or moon? Answer: A moon

From start to finish, how long did it take James Cameron to make “Avatar"? Answer: 15 years

What language do the inhabitants of Pandora speak? Answer: Na’vi

Which “Bourne Identity” actor was originally tapped to play the role of Jake Sully in “Avatar"? Answer: Matt Damon

What gift does Rose receive from her fiancé in "Titanic"? Answer: A necklace

Which actor plays the role of real-life American socialite, Molly Brown, in “Titanic"? Answer: Kathy Bates

How many Oscars did the movie “Titanic” win at the 70th Academy Awards in 1998? Answer: 11

"Titanic" was the first movie to reach the billion-dollar mark. ©20thCentury Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

Aside from “Titanic” which other film do Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio notably share the screen? Answer: “Revolutionary Road”

How many Infinity Stones are there in “Avengers: Endgame"? Answer: Six

What colors are the Infinity Stones from “Avengers” Endgame?” Answer: Blue, yellow, red, purple, green and orange

In the Marvel movies, what do the letters of the law-enforcement agency S.H.I.E.L.D. stand for? Answer: Strategic Homeland Intervention Enforcement and Logistics Division

What famous theater-writing duo wrote “The Sound of Music"? Answer: Rodgers and Hammerstein

Who played the title character of Maria in “The Sound of Music"? Answer: Julie Andrews

What instrument did Julie Andrews learn to play for her role as Maria in “The Sound of Music”? Answer: The guitar

True or false: The song “Edelweiss” from “The Sound of Music” is a popular Austrian folk song. Answer: False. “Edelweiss” was written by Oscar Hammerstein specifically for the musical

Which young actor auditioned for a role in Steven Spielberg’s 1982 horror film “Poltergeist” and ended up getting a leading role in “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” instead? Answer: Drew Barrymore

Henry Thomas, who played young Elliot in “E.T.,” starred in what recent vampire horror series on Netflix? Answer: “Midnight Mass”

What phrase does E.T. famously say? Answer: “E.T. phone home”

The role of Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) in “Jurassic Park,” was originally offered to which actor? Answer: Juliette Binoche

What kind of container does Dennis Nedry (Wayne Knight) use to hide stolen dinosaur embryos in “Jurassic Park"? Answer: A can of Barbasol shaving cream

Who wrote the book that inspired the film "Jurassic Park"? Answer: Michael Creighton

What real-life disaster occurred on the island of Hawaii during the filming of “Jurassic Park"? Answer: Hurricane Iniki

Which “Star Wars” actor turned down the role of Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) in “Jurassic Park"? Answer: Harrison Ford

Which 1975 film is considered to be the very first summer blockbuster? Answer: “Jaws”

In the movie “Jaws,” the fictional Amity Island is actually what real-life island off the shore of Massachusetts? Answer: Martha’s Vineyard

What nickname did Steven Spielberg give the giant mechanical shark in “Jaws"? Answer: Bruce

What iconic “Jaws” movie quote was ad-libbed by actor Roy Scheider (Chief Martin Brody)? Answer: “You’re gonna need a bigger boat."

In “The Lord of the Rings,” how many Rings of Power are there in total? Answer: 20

Which leading “Lord of the Rings” role did actor Daniel Day-Lewis turn down? Answer: Aragorn (played by Viggo Mortensen)

What memorable nickname does Gollum (originally Sméagol) give to the One Ring in “Lord of the Rings"? Answer: My Precious

Which “Lord of the Rings” actor was allergic to the prosthetics he had to wear? Answer: John Rhys-Davies

In "Independence Day," President Thomas Whitmore is played by Bill Pullman. Who was the part originally written for? Answer: Kevin Spacey

Before Harry Connick Jr. stepped into the role of Captain Jimmy Wilder in "Independence Day," which “Friends” actor was slated to play the part? Answer: Matthew Perry

What was the original working title of “Independence Day"? Answer: “Doomsday”

What are the names of Ron Weasley’s twin brothers in the "Harry Potter" series? Answer: Fred and George

What Quidditch memento does Albus Dumbledore leave to Harry after his death in “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”? Answer: A Golden Snitch

What animal is Harry Potter’s Patronus? Answer: A stag

Which British actress plays the role of Bellatrix Lestrange in the "Harry Potter" movies? Answer: Helena Bonham Carter

Who does Kenneth Branagh play in “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets”? Answer: Gilderoy Lockhart

In “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” what’s the name of the potion that turns Harry and Ron into Crabbe and Goyle? Answer: Polyjuice Potion

What does the Hogwarts’ motto “Draco Dormiens Nunquam Titillandus” mean? Answer: Never tickle a sleeping dragon.

What’s the name of Argus Filch’s cat from the "Harry Potter" movies? Answer: Mrs. Norris

In which street-racing movie did Gal Gadot make her film debut? Answer: “Fast & Furious”

Gal Gadot played “Wonder Woman” on the big screen, but which actor played the DC Comics superhero on television from 1975 to 1979? Answer: Lynda Carter

Which rock star does Johnny Depp say inspired his portrayal of Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl"? Answer: Rolling Stones’ guitarist Keith Richards

Along with Keith Richards, which cartoon character does Depp say helped shape the character of Jack Sparrow? Answer: Pepé Le Pew

What blockbuster sci-fi film did British actor Keira Knightley appear in prior to her breakout performance in “Pirates of the Caribbean"? Answer: “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace”

What knighted British musician made a cameo as Uncle Jack in “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales"? Answer: Paul McCartney

In “Pirates of the Caribbean,” what’s the name of Captain Barbossa’s (Geoffrey Rush) monkey? Answer: Jack

In “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark,” Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) suffers from ophidiophobia, which is a fear of what? Answer: Snakes

Only one of the movies from the Indiana Jones movie series has been nominated for best picture at the Oscars. Which one? Answer: “Raiders of the Lost Ark”

Which legendary director and producer teamed up to make “Raiders of the Lost Ark"? Answer: Steven Spielberg and George Lucas

In “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” which archeological treasure are Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) and his father (Sean Connery) trying to find? Answer: The Holy Grail

On the set of which "Indiana Jones" movie did director Steven Spielberg meet his future wife, Kate Capshaw? Answer: “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”

Which child actor from “The Temple of Doom” won a Golden Globe for his role in the 2022 film “Everything Everywhere All at Once”? Answer: Ke Huy Quan

Based on the Broadway musical by the same name, what 1978 movie features two star-crossed high schoolers who fall in love? Answer: “Grease”

What’s the name of the high school that Danny Zuko (John Travolta) and Sandy Olsson (Olivia Newton-John) attend in “Grease"? Answer: Rydell High

Rizzo, Frenchy, Jan and Marty are all members of what gang in “Grease"? Answer: The Pink Ladies

Danny Zuko, Kenickie, Sonny and Putzie are all members of what gang in “Grease"? Answer: The T-Birds

"Grease” received one Oscar nomination for best original song. Which song was it? Answer: “Hopelessly Devoted to You”

What’s the name of the T-Birds’ rival gang in “Grease"? Answer: The Scorpions

In the movie “Dirty Dancing,” what is Baby’s (Jennifer Grey) real first name? Answer: Frances

What’s the name of the Catskills resort where Baby Houseman and her family stay for the summer in “Dirty Dancing"? Answer: Kellerman’s Mountain House

Jerry Orbach, who played Baby’s father in "Dirty Dancing," starred in what popular crime TV series? Answer: “Law & Order”

In which movie does “Dirty Dancing” star Patrick Swayze, play a bouncer at a bar? Answer: “Road House”

True or false: “Dirty Dancing” is an Oscar-winning movie. Answer: True. In 1988, “Dirty Dancing” won an Oscar for best original song for “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life."

Which 1990 movie did Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore star in? Answer: “Ghost”

Which “Ghost” actor won an Oscar for best supporting actress? Answer: Whoopi Goldberg

In the movie “Indecent Proposal,” how much money does John (Robert Redford) offer Diana Murphy (Demi Moore) to spend one night with him? Answer: $1 million

True or false: Demi Moore received a best actress nomination at the Oscars for her role as Jordan O'Neill in "G.I. Jane." Answer: False. Demi Moore has never been nominated for an Oscar.

In which 1988 movie did Julia Roberts play Daisy, a waitress at a pizza shop? Answer: “Mystic Pizza”

Julia Roberts received her first Oscar nomination for her role in what 1989 movie? Answer: “Steel Magnolias”

Which country music legend stars alongside Sally Field, Shirley MacLaine and Julia Roberts in “Steel Magnolias”? Answer: Dolly Parton

What’s the name of the beauty parlor in “Steel Magnolias"? Answer: Truvy’s salon

What 1980 movie does Dolly Parton star in with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, as well as sing the Oscar-nominated title song for? Answer: “9 to 5"

What two movies do Richard Gere and Julia Roberts star in together? Answer: “Pretty Woman” and “Runaway Bride”

Which “Seinfeld” actor plays Philip Stuckey in “Pretty Woman"? Answer: Jason Alexander

What Prince song does Vivian (Julia Roberts) sing while taking a bath in “Pretty Woman"? Answer: “Kiss”

How much money does Edward Lewis pay Vivian to spend the week with him in “Pretty Woman"? Answer: $3,000

The song “I’m a Believer," which was featured in "Shrek," was originally recorded by which British “mop-top” band? Answer: The Monkees

Which American singer-songwriter penned the song “I’m a Believer"? Answer: Neil Diamond

In the movie “Shrek,” Eddie Murphy plays what kind of animal? Answer: A donkey

Who voices the character of Princess Fiona in “Shrek"? Answer: Cameron Diaz

Michael Myers, the voice of Shrek, got his start on what late-night sketch television show? Answer: "Saturday Night Live"

Which Michael Myers and Dana Carvey sketch from SNL was turned into a successful movie and sequel? Answer: “Wayne’s World”

In “Wayne’s World,” what Queen song do Wayne and Garth rock out to while driving in their car? Answer: “Bohemian Rhapsody”

