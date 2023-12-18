Mondays aren’t evil; they’re just misunderstood. With the help of a thoughtful motivational quote, the first day of the workweek can turn out to be your most productive.

When you roll out of bed at the last possible second, grumpy that you’ve had to leave the comfort of your covers, there are quotes to help you take on a more positive attitude (after coffee, of course). Other times, you need a reminder of what it is you’re working toward. In that case, reading a Monday motivation quote about chasing your dreams can be even better than caffeine.

If a typical Monday involves counting down the days until Friday rolls around, try looking at quotes about living in the moment. Mondays make up nearly 15 percent of your life — that’s a lot of time spent waiting for tomorrow (and, let’s be honest, Tuesday never thrilled anyone either).

Without further ado, here are some of our favorite Monday motivation quotes to help you start the week off right.

Monday motivation quotes for a positive attitude

“You do not find the happy life. You make it.” — Camilla Eyring Kimball

“Believe you can and you’re halfway there.” — Theodore Roosevelt

“What lies behind you and what lies in front of you, pales in comparison to what lies inside of you.” ― Ralph Waldo Emerson, “Essays and Addresses”

“There is always light. If only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to be it.” — Amanda Gorman

“Your talent determines what you can do. Your motivation determines how much you are willing to do. Your attitude determines how well you do it.” — Lou Holtz

“Either you run the day or the day runs you.” — Jim Rohn

“It took me quite a long time to develop a voice, and now that I have it, I am not going to be silent.” — Madeleine Albright

“The bad news is time flies. The good news is you’re the pilot.” ― Michael Altshuler

“Definitions belong to the definers, not the defined.” ― Toni Morrison, “Beloved”

“However, the Sun himself is weak when he first rises, and gathers strength and courage as the day gets on.” ― Charles Dickens, “The Old Curiosity Shop”

“I don’t like to gamble, but if there’s one thing I’m willing to bet on, it’s myself.” — Beyoncé

“I have learned not to allow rejection to move me.” ― Cicely Tyson, “Just as I Am”

“Always believe that something wonderful is about to happen.” ― Dr. Sukhraj Dhillon

“Your calm mind is the ultimate weapon against your challenges. So relax.” ― Bryant McGill, “Simple Reminders: Inspiration for Living Your Best Life”

“Attitude is the ‘little’ thing that makes a big difference.” — Winston Churchill

“Remember that the airplane takes off against the wind, not with it.” — Henry Ford

Monday motivation quotes for making an effort

“So. Monday. We meet again. We will never be friends — but maybe we can move past our mutual enmity toward a more-positive partnership.” ― Julio-Alexi Genao

“Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can.” — Arthur Ashe

“Change your thoughts and you change your world.” — Norman Vincent Peale

“If you want to make an easy job seem mighty hard, just keep putting off doing it.” — Olin Miller

“Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving.” — Albert Einstein

“When you have a dream, you’ve got to grab it and never let go.” — Carol Burnett

“Nobody can go back and start a new beginning, but anyone can start today and make a new ending.” — Maria Robinson

“Nothing is impossible, the word itself says ‘I’m possible!’” ― Audrey Hepburn

“Every morning you have two choices: continue to sleep with your dreams or wake up and chase them.” — Arnold Schwarzenegger

“Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss, you’ll land among the stars.” ― Norman Vincent Peale

“If Joan of Arc could turn the tide of an entire war before her eighteenth birthday, you can get out of bed.” ― E. Jean Carroll

“Go confidently in the direction of your dreams! Live the life you’ve imagined.” — Henry David Thoreau

“Someday is not a day of the week.” — Denise Brennan-Nelson, “Someday Is Not a Day of the Week”

“Real change, enduring change, happens one step at a time.” — Ruth Bader Ginsburg

“You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.” — Martin Luther King, Jr.

“Don’t give up trying to do what you really want to do. Where there is love and inspiration, I don’t think you can go wrong.” — Ella Fitzgerald

“Never bend your head. Always hold it high. Look the world straight in the eye.” — Helen Keller

“Action is the foundational key to all success.” — Pablo Picasso

“All you need is the plan, the road map and the courage to press on to your destination.” ― Earl Nightingale

“Done is better than perfect.” ― Sheryl Sandberg, “Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead”

“You don’t have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great.” — Zig Ziglar

“A goal is not always meant to be reached; it often serves simply as something to aim at.” — Bruce Lee

Monday motivation quotes for living in the moment

“You have to be where you are to get where you need to go.” ― Amy Poehler, “Yes Please”

“Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today.” — Will Rogers

“You must live in the present, launch yourself on every wave, find your eternity in each moment. Fools stand on their island of opportunities and look toward another land. There is no other land; there is no other life but this.” ― Henry David Thoreau

“Forever is composed of nows.” ― Emily Dickinson

“Live today. Not yesterday. Not tomorrow. Just today. Inhabit your moments. Don’t rent them out to tomorrow.” ― Jerry Spinelli, “Love, Stargirl”

“Every day brings new choices.” — Martha Beck

“Learn from yesterday, live for today, look to tomorrow, rest this afternoon.” ― Charles M. Schulz, “Charlie Brown’s Little Book of Wisdom”

“The beginning is always today.” — Mary Shelley

“The purpose of life is to live it, to taste experience to the utmost, to reach out eagerly and without fear for newer and richer experience.” ― Eleanor Roosevelt

“Happiness, not in another place but this place...not for another hour, but this hour.” ― Walt Whitman