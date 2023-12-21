Life can be a tricky, challenging journey. One of the many things that makes it worthwhile is the kindness of others — and showing that same kindness and compassion to yourself. There’s a reason you’ll never run short of quotes about kindness: Everyone from Princess Diana to J.R.R. Tolkien has expressed awe at its power.

There’s one Princess Diana quote about kindness, in particular, that does a wonderful job of highlighting the importance of being kind and the way that act will find you: “Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you.”

Kindness can break down barriers, change a person’s entire mood, and create an everlasting bond. It’s one of the most important ways you can show someone you care, that their existence matters to you. As former first lady Michelle Obama wrote in her memoir “Becoming,” women’s friendships are “built of a thousand small kindnesses.”

Quotes about kindness are a great way to show yourself, the people in your life and truly all human beings that it’s a remarkable, necessary expression. Here are some of the most powerful kindness quotes to get you started.

Our very favorite kindness quotes