If you're reading this, there's a good chance you've read all of the Harry Potter books and seen each of the eight movies (at least twice through). After all, those are the indicators of a bona fide Potterhead.

Let's put that knowledge to the test, shall we?

To find out just how much Harry Potter trivia you really know, we've compiled a list of questions and answers that's guaranteed to show off your wizarding skills.

To ace this quiz, you're going to need some pretty serious knowledge on everything from what a Patronus is to which Hogwarts professor penned the autobiography "Magic Me."

In fact, to prove that you're the ultimate Harry Potter fan, you'll need to correctly answer each of these trivia questions which cover all things Harry Potter-related, like Hogwarts, Voldemort, Albus Dumbledore, Severus Snape, Ron, Hermione, Horcruxes and spells.

If you can guess them all, congratulations — you're truly a Prefect. Along with Harry Potter basics like the names of the houses at Hogwarts and where to buy wands in Diagon Alley, we've tossed in some challenging questions that only a true Gryffindor or Slytherin would know.

So, put on your Sorting Hat and grab a frosty mug of butterbeer, because we're just getting started. By the time we're through, you'll be saying, "Let there be Lumos!"

Alamy Stock Photo

What concoction does Hermione give Harry and Ron to make them appear as Crabbe and Goyle in “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets"? Answer: Polyjuice Potion

What are the names of Ron Weasley’s twin brothers? Answer: Fred and George

Which actor portrayed Albus Dumbledore in the first two Harry Potter movies ("The Sorcerer's Stone" and "The Chamber of Secrets")? Answer: Richard Harris

What month, day and year is Harry Potter's birthday? Answer: July 31, 1980

What is the name of the house elf who warns Harry Potter against returning to Hogwarts in "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets"? Answer: Dobby

What three schools of magic compete in the Triwizard Tournament in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire"? Answer: Hogwarts, Durmstrang and Beauxbatons

What is Minerva McGonagall a professor of at Hogwarts School for Witchcraft and Wizardry? Answer: Transfiguration

Before "Twilight," Robert Pattinson appeared in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire"c as what character? Answer: Cedric Diggory

What position does Harry Potter play in Quidditch? Answer: Seeker

What is Hagrid's first name? Answer: Rubeus

What is the name of the cat belonging to Hogwarts' caretaker, Argus Filch? Answer: Mrs. Norris

What actor plays Hogwarts professor Sybil Trelawney in "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix"? Answer: Emma Thompson

Alamy

What is the name of Harry Potter's hometown? Answer: Godric's Hollow

What does Harry use to destroy Tom Riddle's diary, a Horcrux, in "Chamber of Secrets"? Answer: The fang of a basilisk

How many players are there on a Quidditch team? Answer: 7

In the book, "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" which bridge do the Death Eaters destroy? Answer: Brockdale Bridge

What is the original name of the J.K. Rowling book "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone"? Answer: "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone"

After being destroyed by the Whomping Willow, Harry's Nimbus 2000 is replaced with what broom? Answer: The Firebolt

What is Hermione Granger's middle name? Answer: Jean

What pub does the Knight Bus drop Harry Potter off at after he flees the Dursleys' in "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban"? Answer: The Leaky Cauldron

Actor Shirley Henderson plays which iconic character in the Harry Potter movies "Chamber of Secrets" and "Goblet of Fire"? Answer: Moaning Myrtle

What is name of Voldemort's beloved snake and companion? Answer: Nagini

Everett Collection

The Hogwarts Express departs from what platform? Answer: 9 3/4

What is the name of the shape-shifter that can appear in the likeness of a person's worst fear? Answer: Boggart

Harry Potter and the Dursleys live on Privet Drive in Surrey. What is the house number? Answer: 4

What must one use to travel via the Floo Network? Answer: Floo powder

In "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," Hagrid receives a promotion at Hogwarts. What is his new role? Answer: Care of Magical Creatures professor

Whose wedding reception is violently interrupted by Death Eaters in "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows"? Answer: Bill Weasley and Fleur Delacour

Who was Draco Malfoy's date at the Yule Ball in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire"? Answer: Pansy Parkinson

In Harry Potter's first Quidditch match, how does he "catch" the snitch to win the game? Answer: In his mouth

What is the name of the wand shop in Diagon Alley? Answer: Ollivanders

The deepest vaults of Gringotts Bank are protected by what? Answer: A dragon

What are Voldemort's horcruxes (not including Harry Potter)? Answer: Tom Riddle's' diary, Marvolo Gaunt's ring, Salazar Slytherin's locket, Helga Hufflepuff's cup, Rowena Ravenclaw's diadem and Nagini.

(C)Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection

What is the name of the plant with healing properties whose scream is so piercing it can be fatal? Answer: Mandrake

What are the four houses of Hogwarts? Answer: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw

What defensive spell can be used to deflect spells cast by enemies and other wizards? Answer: The Protego spell

Which Harry Potter character is dubbed "The Half-Blood Prince"? Answer: Severus Snape

Who notably said, "The ministry has fallen. Scrimgeour is dead. They are coming," in "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows"? Answer: Kingsley Shacklebolt

What animal is Harry Potter's patronus? Answer: The stag

After missing the train, Harry and Ron use an enchanted car to fly to Hogwarts in "Chamber of Secrets." What make and model is the automobile? Answer: Ford Anglia

In "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" Harry swims to the bottom of a frozen pond to retrieve what magical item? Answer: The sword of Gryffindor

Who is the Defence Against the Dark Arts professor in "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban"? Answer: Remus Lupin

What position does Ron Weasley play on Gryffindor's Quidditch team in the movie "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince"? Answer: Keeper (or goalie)

During what major sporting event does Voldemort's "Dark Mark" appear in the sky in "Goblet of Fire"? Answer: The Quidditch World Cup

Everett Collection

What does the Hogwarts’ motto “Draco Dormiens Nunquam Titillandus” mean? Answer: Never tickle a sleeping dragon

Moony, Wormtail, Padfoot & Prongs are proud to present what notable magical item used in "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban"? Answer: The Marauder's Map

What nickname does Hagrid give the three-headed dog that stands guard over the Sorcerer's Stone? Answer: Fluffy

This clever, magical accessory decides which house Hogwarts' students will be assigned to. What is it? Answer: The Sorting Hat

How many presents does Dudley Dursley complain about not receiving on his birthday in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone"? Answer: 37

What is the name of Albus Dumbledore's phoenix? Answer: Fawkes

What is a wizard or witch that can turn into a specific animal at will called? Answer: Animagus

What is Ron Weasley's biggest fear? Answer: Spiders

In the "Order of the Phoenix," what kind of collectible plates does Dolores Umbridge display? Answer: Cat

Tom Marvolo Riddle is an anagram for what? Answer: I am Lord Voldemort

Hermione Granger's parents are Muggle-born and both work as what? Answer: Dentists

How are Sirius Black and Bellatrix Lestrange related? Answer: They are first cousins

Everett Collection

What is the name of Hagrid's hippogriff? Answer: Buckbeak

In "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince," Ginny Weasley joins the Gryffindor Quidditch team playing what position? Answer: A Chaser

Which Hogwarts' house does Luna Lovegood belong to? Answer: Ravenclaw

What organization is responsible for governing the wizarding world? Answer: The Ministry of Magic

Which American composer and conductor composed "Hedwig’s Theme," otherwise known as the “Harry Potter Theme”? Answer: John Williams

What train station is home to the Hogwarts Express? Answer: King's Cross Station

At what Diagon Alley store can Hogwarts students purchase their robes? Answer: Madam Malkin's

Which Harry Potter character disguised himself as Scabbers, Ron Weasley's pet rat? Answer: Peter Pettigrew

British actor John Cleese portrays what character in the Harry Potter movies "Sorcerer's Stone" and "Chamber of Secrets"? Answer: Nearly Headless Nick

For which wizarding family was Dobby, the house elf, in servitude to? Answer: The Malfoys

What year was the final movie, "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2" released? Answer: 2011

In the Harry Potter books, what are "squibs"? Answer: Children born to wizard parents that have no magical abilities or powers of their own.

(C)Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection