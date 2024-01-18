With the internet and A.I. services like ChatGPT and Bard at our fingertips, there’s no shortage of fascinating facts out there. Whether you’re curious to know if your favorite band has ever broken a record on StubHub or what, exactly, a lycanthrope is (see #55!), fun facts are a joy to have in your back pocket. Perhaps you want to jazz up a snoozy conversation. Maybe you’re hosting a trivia competition and want to add some fresh fodder to your questions lineup. Or maybe you're just a super curious person who loves learning new things. Whatever the case, having an arsenal of random facts will serve you well.