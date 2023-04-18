The first eclipse of 2023 is upon us. On April 19 and April 20, depending on what part of the world you're in, a solar eclipse will occur.

Solar eclipses happen when the sun, moon and earth line up, according to NASA. There are different types of solar eclipses. This one will be a rare hybrid solar eclipse, meaning its appearance shifts between annular (a sliver of sun is still visible around the circumference of the moon) and total (the moon completely blocks the sun).

The last hybrid solar eclipse took place in 2013 and the next won't happen again until 2031.

Here's how to watch the eclipse depending on where you are in the world. Remember, you should never (ever!) look directly at a solar eclipse without proper eyewear.

When will the hybrid solar eclipse take place?

Depends on where you are. The eclipse will take place on Wednesday, April 19 at 9:12 p.m. PT and Thursday, April 20 at 12:12 a.m. ET.

How can you see the solar eclipse and where will it be visible?

The cosmic event will only be visible from the South Pacific, specifically three counties: Australia, East Timor and Indonesia. Rising over the Pacific Ocean, the eclipse will attract people to a remote region of Australia: Exmouth, a coastal town of 2,700, is bracing for 50 thousand visitors, per ABC.

If you are not in those regions, you’re not out of luck. The hybrid solar eclipse will be streamed in real time on a variety of YouTube channels, such as TimeAndDate and the Gravity Discovery Centre & Observatory in Australia.

How can you safely view a solar eclipse?

Since the sun is visible, it is never safe to look directly at partial or annular eclipses. And aside from a brief moment during a total solar eclipse when the moon is entirely blocking the sun, NASA warns that it's not eye protection.

Even viewing the eclipse through a camera, binoculars or a telescope could cause eye damage.

For those wanting to watch, NASA advises using solar viewing glasses, otherwise known as eclipse glasses, or a safe handheld solar viewer. The space agency noted that eclipse glasses are not regular sunglasses and are "thousands of times" darker.

Here is where to purchase safe eclipse glasses, according to NASA.

What does the eclipse mean astrologically?

The upcoming hybrid solar eclipse is set to take place in the zodiac sign Aries, a fire sign known for its impulsive approach, according to TODAY's resident astrologer Lisa Stardust.

Around this week's eclipse, some people could feel pushed to act quickly when making decisions. However, Stardust noted that the sun will move into the sign Taurus just a few hours after, bringing us a chance to step back and reevaluate our choices.

Mercury retrograde, which falls on April 21, is actually excepted to provide some grounding into any rash decisions made during this time.

