Dust off your broom because Halloween will be here before you know it.

The haunted holiday brings so much magic — and that's why it deserves a spot on your grid. But it's going to take some serious sorcery to come up with enough Instagram captions for all your Halloween activities.

If you have a few witchy adventures up your sleeve (a trip to Salem, Massachusetts or "Hocus Pocus" watch party, perhaps), then you've come to the right place. Snap as many pictures as you'd like, then pair them with these witch quotes from classic Halloween movies, books and TV shows.

There are so many good ones to pick from. We've included famous lines from "Macbeth," "The Wizard of Oz," "Practical Magic" and other witch-filled favorites. Some sayings are dark and even a little bit scary, while others bring out the funny side of witches and witchcraft (it exists, we promise).

You’ll find that picking the right quote is as easy as magic. Now all that you have to do is throw on your costume, pick out a witch name and press play on your Halloween playlist to get in the spooky spirit.

Witch quotes from movies

“There’s a little witch in all of us.” — Aunt Jet Owens, “Practical Magic”

“Just try and stay out of my way. Just try! I’ll get you, my pretty, and your little dog, too!” — The Wicked Witch of the West, “The Wizard of Oz”

“Oh, look. Another glorious morning. Makes me sick!” — Winifred Sanderson, “Hocus Pocus”

“You’re not good, you’re not bad, you’re just nice / I’m not good, I’m not nice, I’m just right / I’m the witch.” — Witch, “Into the Woods”

“In the old days, if a witch betrayed her cover, they would kill her.” — Nancy Downs, “The Craft”

“When I sleep my spirit slips away from my body and dances naked with the devil.” — Thomasin, “The Witch”

“We all jump off the roof and fly.” — Sally Owens, “Practical Magic”

“You know, I’ve always wanted a child. And now I think I’ll have one on toast!” — Winifred Sanderson, “Hocus Pocus”

“You know what it says on Love Potions … shake well but don’t tell.” — Nicky Holroyd, “Bell, Book & Candle”

“Relax … it’s only magic.” — Sarah Bailey, “The Craft”

“On All Hallow’s Eve, when the moon is round, a virgin will summon us from under the ground. Oh oh! We shall be back, and the lives of all the children of Salem will be mine!” — Winifred Sanderson, “Hocus Pocus”

“I be the witch of the wood.” — Thomasin, “The Witch”

“Careful the spell you cast, not just on children / Sometimes the spell may last past what you can see, and turn against you.” — Witch, “Into the Woods”

“Flip the switch and let the cauldron bubble!” — Aunt Frances Owens, “Practical Magic”

“I find the fastest way to travel is by candlelight.” — Tristan Thorn, “Stardust”

“Now is the time. This is the hour. Ours is the magic. Ours is the power. Now is the time. This is the hour. Ours is the magic. Ours is the power.” — Nancy, Rochelle, Bonnie “The Craft”

“Come in. Come in, my child. We mustn’t lurk in doorways. It’s rude. One might question your upbringing.” — Ursula, “The Little Mermaid”

“Look what you’ve done! I’m melting! Melting! Oh, what a world! What a world! Who would have thought a good little girl like you could destroy my beautiful wickedness?" — The Wicked Witch of the West, “The Wizard of Oz”

“Come little children, I’ll take thee away / Into a land of enchantment / Come little children, the times come to play / Here in my garden of magic.” — Sarah Sanderson, “Hocus Pocus”

Witch quotes from TV shows

“I have to be a witch, I have to be a mortal, I have to be a teenager and I have to be a girl all at the same time.” — Sabrina, “Sabrina the Teenage Witch”

"It begins with absence and desire. It begins with blood and fear. It begins with a discovery of witches." — "A Discovery of Witches"

“Death cannot be feared. For death, in time, comes to all witches.” — Leo Wyatt, “Charmed”

“Remember, 'Peace on earth, goodwill to men' includes witches.” — Samantha Stephens, “Bewitched”

“The witch who says she’s not scared in battle is a liar. The real witch is the one who fights.” — Leo Wyatt, “Charmed”

“It can take years to develop a craft. Look at my aunts Hilda and Zelda.” — Sabrina, “Sabrina the Teenage Witch”

“You got involved with a witch, and when you do that ... weird stuff happens.” — Uncle Arthur, “Bewitched”

“Silly witches. Tricks are for kids.” — Demon of Illusion, “Charmed”

“Now when it comes to Santa Claus, most mortals don’t believe he exists ... just like they don’t believe in witches.” — Samantha Stephens, “Bewitched”

"Beware the witch with the blood of the lion and the wolf." — Meridiana, "A Discovery of Witches"

Witch quotes from books

“A witch never gets caught. Don’t forget that she has magic in her fingers and devilry dancing in her blood.” — Roald Dahl, “The Witches”

“For some, witchery was a choice, but not for them.” — Alice Hoffman, “Magic Lessons”

"Magic comes from what is inside you. It is part of you. You can't weave together a spell that you don't believe in." — Jim Butcher, "The Dresden Files"

“Into the air, over the valleys, under the stars, above a river, a pond, a road, flew Cecy. Invisible as new spring winds, fresh as the breath of clover rising from twilight fields, she flew.” — Ray Bradbury, “The April Witch”

“Never put your faith in a Prince. When you require a miracle, trust in a Witch.” — Catherynne M. Valente, “In the Night Garden”

“Let it be difficult and painful, as the sentence for crimes of witchery must be.” — Alice Hoffman, “Magic Lessons”

“Real witches dress in ordinary clothes and look very much like ordinary women. They live in ordinary houses and they work in ordinary jobs. That is why they are so hard to catch.” — Roald Dahl, “The Witches”

“A witch is born out of the true hungers of her time.” — Ray Bradbury, “Long After Midnight”

“She was unlike all the fairies and witches that had ever lived before her; she lived without consequence and lived on desire and desire alone.” — Chris Colfer, “The Wishing Spell”

“A real witch hates children with a red-hot sizzling hatred that is more sizzling and red-hot than any hatred you could possibly imagine.” — Roald Dahl, “The Witches”

“Witches don’t look like anything. Witches are. Witches do.” — Franny Billingsley, “Chime”

“Cool it with a baboon’s blood, Then the charm is firm and good.” — William Shakespeare, “Macbeth”

“I know of witches who whistle at different pitches, calling things that don’t have names.” — Helen Oyeyemi, “White is for Witching”

“Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn, and caldron bubble.” — William Shakespeare, “Macbeth”

"Everyone deserves a chance to fly." — Winnie Holzman, "Wicked"

“A real witch gets the same pleasure from squelching a child as you get from eating a plateful of strawberries and thick cream.” — Roald Dahl, “The Witches”

