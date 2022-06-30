100 witch names that are sure to put a spell on you

Witches bring the magic — and that's exactly why we're obsessed with them.

Some of us mix up witch’s brew cocktails in their honor. Others paint their faces green, grab a broomstick and "fly" from house to house, trading tricks for treats. If you're doing the latter this Halloween, get into character by trading your everyday moniker for one of these popular witch names.

Since sorcerers and sorceresses date all the way back to medieval times, we've included plenty of classic witch names to pay tribute to their rich history. But if you're looking for something with more modern flair, take inspiration from the characters starring in your favorite witch movies, TV shows and books.

Some of the names on this list will send a shiver down your spine: Miss Ernst, the Grand High Witch from "The Witches" and the purely-evil Maleficent from “Snow White," to name a few.

Luckily, not all witches are bad. In fact, there are quite a few witches who will make you smile instead of scream including Hermione from “Harry Potter,” Samantha from “Bewitched” and Winifred Sanderson from "Hocus Pocus."

Now, it's time for the fun part: Read through this list and pick a witch name that suits you, your kids or even your cat. Then get ready for the most spellbinding Halloween yet!

Female witch names

Selena

Celeste

Fern

Ember

Stevie

Hazel

Althea

Lorelei

Allegra

Stella

Faye

Agnes

Cassandra

Vera

Gwendolyn

Andromeda

Esmerelda

Flora

Zelda

Grace

Abigail

Elizabeth

Tanith

Rowen

LLewellyn

Medusa

Lucinda

Male witch (aka warlock or wizard) names

Merlin

Solomon

Ambrose

Blaise

Damian

Alatar

Famous witch names from books, movies and TV shows

Minerva — "Harry Potter"

— "Harry Potter" Hermione — "Harry Potter"

— "Harry Potter" Ginny — “Harry Potter”

— “Harry Potter” Lavender — “Harry Potter”

“Harry Potter” Narcissa — “Harry Potter”

— “Harry Potter” Bellatrix — “Harry Potter”

— “Harry Potter” Lily — “Harry Potter”

— “Harry Potter” Elphaba — "Wicked"

— "Wicked" Glinda — “Wicked”

— “Wicked” Luna — “Harry Potter”

— “Harry Potter” Aggie — "Halloweentown"

— "Halloweentown" Marnie — “Halloweentown” and "True Blood"

— “Halloweentown” and "True Blood" Apolla — "Twitches"

— "Twitches" Isabel — "Bewitched" (movie)

— "Bewitched" (movie) Iris — “Bewitched” (movie)

— “Bewitched” (movie) Gillian — "Practical Magic"

— "Practical Magic" Sally — “Practical Magic”

— “Practical Magic” Winifred — "Hocus Pocus"

— "Hocus Pocus" Sarah — “Hocus Pocus”

— “Hocus Pocus” Mary — “Hocus Pocus”

— “Hocus Pocus” Cassie — "Good Witch"

— "Good Witch" Agatha — "Wandavision"

— "Wandavision" Maleficent — "Sleeping Beauty"

— "Sleeping Beauty" Ursula — "The Little Mermaid"

— "The Little Mermaid" Alexandra — "Witches of Eastwick"

— "Witches of Eastwick" Jane — “Witches of Eastwick”

— “Witches of Eastwick” Sukie — “Witches of Eastwick”

— “Witches of Eastwick” Nancy — "The Craft"

— "The Craft" Rochelle — “The Craft”

— “The Craft” Dorothea — "Shadowhunters"

— "Shadowhunters" Helga — "The Witches"

— "The Witches" Sirius — "Harry Potter"

— "Harry Potter" Remus — “Harry Potter”

— “Harry Potter” Seamus — “Harry Potter”

— “Harry Potter” Lucius — “Harry Potter”

— “Harry Potter” Melisandre — "Game of Thrones"

— "Game of Thrones" Piper — "Charmed"

— "Charmed" Phoebe — “Charmed”

— “Charmed” Paige — “Charmed”

— “Charmed” Prue — “Charmed”

— “Charmed” Sabrina — "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" and "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"

— "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" and "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" Louise — "Teen Witch"

— "Teen Witch" Samantha — "Bewitched" (TV show)

— "Bewitched" (TV show) Endora — “Bewitched” (TV show)

— “Bewitched” (TV show) Morgana — "Merlin"

— "Merlin" Bonnie — "The Vampire Diaries"

— "The Vampire Diaries" Willow — "Buffy the Vampire Slayer"

— "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" Rowena — "Supernatural"

— "Supernatural" Zoe — "American Horror Story"

— "American Horror Story" Madison — “American Horror Story”

— “American Horror Story” Nan — “American Horror Story”

— “American Horror Story” Misty — “American Horror Story”

— “American Horror Story” Queenie — “American Horror Story”

— “American Horror Story” Cordelia — “American Horror Story”

— “American Horror Story” Mallory — “American Horror Story”

— “American Horror Story” Fiona — “American Horror Story ”

— “American Horror Story Alex — "Wizards of Waverly Place"

— "Wizards of Waverly Place" Max — “Wizards of Waverly Place”

— “Wizards of Waverly Place” Justin — “Wizards of Waverly Place”

— “Wizards of Waverly Place” Kalabar — "Halloweentown"

— "Halloweentown" Gandalf — "Lord of the Rings"

— "Lord of the Rings" Saruman — "Lord of the Rings”

— "Lord of the Rings” Albus — "Harry Potter"

— "Harry Potter" Severus — “Harry Potter”

— “Harry Potter” Draco — “Harry Potter”

— “Harry Potter” Ganondorf — "Legend of Zelda"

"Legend of Zelda" Behold — "American Horror Story"

