There's something simply magical about those first flakes falling from the sky that instantly have us dreaming about cozy sweaters and drinks by the fire.

Sure, after a few months of shoveling, it's an entirely different story, but for now, it's time to embrace the joys — and chills — of the season.

No matter what seasonal activities you have planned this year, you're going to need a clever winter caption to go along with the photos you post on Instagram.

Of course, you can always come up with your own festive greeting, but why go to all the trouble when we've got an assortment of funny and cute captions right here? Exactly.

Find the perfect words for every picture on your camera roll, whether it's a glimpse at the season's first snowfall or a collage of photos from your family's long-awaited getaway.

Taking a last-minute ski trip on a snow day? Then "Ski-sons Greetings" works nicely. Need something short and sweet? "Ice, ice, baby" is the perfect way to describe the cold weather

We've even got Instagram captions for couples, so you and your beau can show off your ugly sweaters for all the world to see. In that case, spread the love with a caption like "Couples that wear ugly sweaters together, last forever."

Whatever you need, it's down below. And that's good news since there are only, ahem, snow many days of winter left to enjoy. So, get outside (or, ya know, plant yourself on the couch) and leave the rest to us.

Short winter captions

Got snow?

Ice, ice baby!

It’s sweater weather.

Keep it cool this yule!

You reap what you snow.

Ski-sons Greetings!

It’s the spirit of the ski-son.

Hello, winter!

It’s a white out!

No snow zone.

Welcome to scarf season!

Walking in a winter wonderland!

O holy night.

It’s beginning to look a lot like winter.

Big chill = Big thaw.

Winter is snow much fun!

License to chill.

'Tis the season to be jolly!

The ho-ho-holidays are here!

Hello, snow!

Happy winter solstice!

Baby, it’s cold outside.

All is calm, all is bright.

Cute winter captions

Into every life, a little snow must fall.

There ain’t snow cure for the wintertime blues.

Snow is falling, my mittens are calling.

Let the wonder of winter fill your heart with joy.

There’s no business like snow business.

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow!

Dashing through the snow.

May joy fall like snowflakes.

Cocoa and pumpkin spice make the season nice.

Sending warm winter wishes to you and yours.

Only cozy sweaters allowed.

Snowflakes are hugs from heaven.

Believe in the magic of the season.

I’m dreaming of a white Christmas.

There’s snow place like home.

Cold hands, warm mittens.

Bundle season is back.

Snug as a bug in a rug.

Jack Frost nipping at your nose.

Warm wishes for a cozy winter.

Funny (and punny) winter captions

Old man winter just woke up from his nap and he’s not happy.

Keep calm and drink spiced rum.

There ain’t snow cure for the wintertime blues.

There’s no business like snow business.

Just a snow’s throw away.

I’m calling in snow today.

I love snowmen, but they’re a little flaky.

Look snow further, winter is here.

All dressed up and snow where to go.

Winter: It’s as cold as ice.

The lights are on but there’s snowbody home.

Live like there’s snow tomorrow!

Long time, snow see.

Snow guts, snow glory.

Snow pain, snow gain.

Snow rest for the wicked.

A blanket of snow: The holiday gift no one wants.

Take a chill pill!

Is it time to hibernate yet? Asking for a friend.

There’s a reason it's called the “dead of winter.” It’s winter.

Winter captions for couples