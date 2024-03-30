If the Easter bunny is hopping into your household this year, you might want to stock up on carrots and a few additional Easter necessities.
For many shoppers, Whole Foods Market is their go-to grocery store for its fresh food and organic offerings. Especially during the holiday season, it's helpful to have a stocked fridge ahead of your elaborate Easter preparations.
When you inevitably realize that you're running out a key ingredient, a quick trip to the store is in order.
If you're relying on Whole Foods for your holiday grocery shopping this weekend, you'll want to check out their Easter store hours before you head out the door with your reusable grocery bags.
Is Whole Foods open on Easter 2024?
Luckily for shoppers, Whole Foods is still an option for your last-minute grocery needs.
According to a representative, Whole Foods Market stores will be open until 6 p.m. on Easter Sunday.
What grocery stores are open on Easter 2024?
While Publix is closed on Easter Sunday, many other retailers are open for business. See below for a list of grocery stores open on Easter this year.
- ACME: A majority of stores will be open. Customers should check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.
- Albertsons: A majority of stores will be open. Customers should check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: A majority of BJ’s clubs will be open on Easter Sunday. Confirm local hours before going. Find local hours here.
- Food Lion: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.
- Fresh Market: All stores are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.
- Giant Eagle: Stores will close at 4 p.m. Curbside 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find local hours here.
- Giant Food: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.
- Harris Teeter: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.
- Harveys Supermarket: Stores operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here.
- Hy-Vee: Stores will be open, check store locator for specific department hours. Find local hours here.
- Jewel-Osco: Stores are open. Hours may vary. Check local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.
- Joe V’s Smart Shop: Stores are open. Hours may vary. Find local hours here.
- Kroger: A majority of stores will operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here.
- Market District: Stores will close at 4 p.m. Curbside 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find local hours here.
- Mi Tienda: Stores are open. Hours may vary. Find local hours here.
- Safeway: Stores are open. Customers should check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.
- Shaw’s: Shaw’s stores in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont are open on Easter Sunday. Shaw’s stores in Maine will be closed on Easter. All of Shaw’s pharmacy locations will be closed on Easter. Find local hours here.
- ShopRite: ShopRite stores are independently owned and operated, some may be open, while others are closed. Find local hours here.
- Stop and Shop: Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here.
- Tom Thumb Grocery Stores: Stores are open, hours may vary. Customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.
- Trader Joe’s: Trader Joe’s will be open during normal business hours on Easter Sunday
- Vons: Stores are open, hours may vary. Customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.
- Walmart: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.
- Wegmans: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.
- Whole Foods: Stores are open until 6 p.m. Find local hours here.
- WinCo Foods: Stores are open. Find local hours here.
- Winn-Dixie: Stores are open, hours may vary. Customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.