If the Easter bunny is hopping into your household this year, you might want to stock up on carrots and a few additional Easter necessities.

For many shoppers, Whole Foods Market is their go-to grocery store for its fresh food and organic offerings. Especially during the holiday season, it's helpful to have a stocked fridge ahead of your elaborate Easter preparations.

When you inevitably realize that you're running out a key ingredient, a quick trip to the store is in order.

If you're relying on Whole Foods for your holiday grocery shopping this weekend, you'll want to check out their Easter store hours before you head out the door with your reusable grocery bags.

Is Whole Foods open on Easter 2024?

Luckily for shoppers, Whole Foods is still an option for your last-minute grocery needs.

According to a representative, Whole Foods Market stores will be open until 6 p.m. on Easter Sunday.

What grocery stores are open on Easter 2024?

While Publix is closed on Easter Sunday, many other retailers are open for business. See below for a list of grocery stores open on Easter this year.