Leave it to good ol' Charlie Brown to remind everyone that it's not the gifts, songs or decorations that matter at Christmastime, but the spirit of the season.

Nearly 60 years after "A Charlie Brown Christmas" first aired, that message of gratitude is as meaningful as ever. And the Charlie Brown Christmas tree? Well, it's got a permanent place in our hearts.

There's no better time to watch the animated Christmas special than during the holidays while you're trimming the tree or hosting a festive gathering with friends and family.

If you're wondering where to watch "A Charlie Brown Christmas," you're not alone. Things have changed since the special aired annually on network and public television during the holidays, which just means you have to do a little more research before you press play.

Fortunately, we've got all the details on how and where to watch it this year, along with a few trivia facts on the beloved Christmas special to put a little holiday cheer in your stocking.

Where to watch 'A Charlie Brown Christmas'

Unlike previous years when "A Charlie Brown Christmas" aired on network television (and PBS in 2020 and 2021), the animated Christmas special will stream only on Apple TV+ in 2022.

In 2018, Apple acquired the rights to "A Charlie Brown Christmas," along with the rest of the "Peanuts" catalog including other classics like "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" and "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving."

That means you won't find the Emmy-winning special on network television, PBS or streaming services like Netflix, Disney, Hulu, Disney+ or Amazon.

To watch "A Charlie Brown Christmas" this year, you'll need a subscription to Apple TV+, which is $6.99 month. You can always check out the streaming service with Apple TV+'s 7-day free trial.

How to watch 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' for free

Fortunately, even if you don’t have a subscription to Apple TV+, you can still catch “A Charlie Brown Christmas” when Apple offers non-subscribers a free window to stream the special.

Just in time for Santa’s visit, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be available for free viewing on Apple TV+ from Thursday, Dec. 22 through Christmas Day.

What is 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' about?

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” debuted on CBS on Dec. 9, 1965, and became an instant hit with audiences and critics alike.

The first of many animated specials made from Charles Schultz’s popular comic strip “Peanuts,” the story follows Charlie Brown as he searches for the true meaning of Christmas.

Feeling down over how materialistic the holiday has become, Charlie Brown agrees to direct a Christmas pageant. He soon finds himself the target of animosity after he chooses a Christmas tree his friends consider a disaster.

All ends well when Charlie and the rest of the Peanuts gang realizes that Christmas isn’t about glitzy decorations or a fancy tree at all, but the love of friends and family.

'A Charlie Brown Christmas' trivia

If "A Charlie Brown Christmas" is one of your favorites, here are a few bits of trivia you might not know about the Christmas classic.