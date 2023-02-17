Good news for pasta lovers everywhere. Due to a mild winter, this year's spaghetti harvest is expected to be one of the best ever.

You know what that means? After a decades-long shortage caused by a lack of spaghetti trees, bowls will once again overflow with bolognese and we couldn't be more excited. Viva la pasta!

We're also mighty pleased with ourselves for bringing you that silly April Fools' joke because, obviously, there's no such thing as a spaghetti tree (even if we wish there was), but thanks to a BBC episode that aired back in the '50s, a lot of folks thought there was.

It turned out to be an elaborate April Fools' prank — and a good one at that. If you're feeling inspired, you might be wondering, "When is April Fools' Day this year?

Well, if you have to ask, then we can't tell you.

We're pulling your leg yet again because ... April fools! We'll totally share when the annual holiday is. But, seriously, we're surprised you don't already know given the day's long history of trickery and playful pranks.

Or maybe you've come here hoping to find out more about April Fools' Day and why we celebrate it in the first place.

Either way, we're happy to oblige on both counts.

When is April Fools' Day in 2023?

Like always, April Fools' Day falls on April 1.

If you're curious what day of the week it lands on this year, good news: It's on a Saturday, which means you have an entire day to dream up and execute the perfect prank on friends and family.

And there are so many good ones.

A favorite among all practical jokes comes from an episode of "The Office" in which Jim puts Dwight Schrute’s stapler inside a Jello mold.

Other classic April Fools' pranks include swapping the filling in a sandwich cookie for toothpaste or replacing the salt in the shaker with sugar. Really, there's no end to the pranks you can play in the name of good fun.

Why do we celebrate April Fools' Day?

You might be surprised to learn that we've been celebrating April Fools' Day for centuries— and that's no joke.

According to an article published by the Library of Congress Magazine on the subject, no knows exactly when the tradition began, but it's possible it started with a classical Roman festival called "Hilaria," a celebration of the spring equinox which took place anywhere between 625 B.C. to 476 A.D.

Given the timing of the ancient festival, the date of April Fools' Day, April 1, makes a lot of sense.

Hilaria's festivities included games and other amusements. Supposedly mocking others or wearing disguises was also part of the ritual, so not too far removed from our current April Fools' traditions.

That said, specific references to April Fools' weren't found until 1561 when Eduard De Dene wrote a poem that mentions sending a servant off to perform a series of frivolous errands just for laughs.

Sound familiar? If you've ever used the expression being sent out on a "fool's errand," this is where it comes from.

Sending someone to do a bunch of foolish things for personal amusement apparently caught on because 500 years later, the practical joke was still making the rounds, at least according to a 1902 newspaper article, which mentions sending "unsophisticated" people out to do "fruitless" errands just because it's funny.

Do other countries celebrate April Fools' Day?

The U.S. isn't the only country to get in on the fun.

The Swedes got in on the action a few years after the spaghetti tree incident. In 1962, people covered their televisions with stockings after a mock news segment said nylons could convert black and white into color.

Various tricksters in other countries like Britain, Australia, New Zealand and Norway (and countless others) have also used April Fools' Day as an excuse to prank gullible citizens with great success, too.