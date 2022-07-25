Fall is a jam-packed time for any family, which means it's a good idea to start nailing down your Halloween plans now.

To do the holiday right, you’ll need decorations, costumes and sweet treats to truly set the scene. Between making some quick (and relatively easy) costumes and mapping out all of your Halloween activities, take a moment to confirm your local trick-or-treating time and add it to your calendar, stat.

Below, you’ll find an extensive list of the trick-or-treat times for major cities including Atlanta, Chicago and Los Angeles. Although many cities have yet to confirm their 2022 plans, a select few have already announced their 2022 trick-or-treating hours or indicated that they'll follow the same guidance as previous years.

Although some states let kid's have their fun until 9 p.m., select cities have strict curfews and local ordinances. For example, the Yonkers Police Department issued a citywide curfew in 2021: children ages 11 and younger must be home by 10 p.m.; ages 12 to 13 must be home by 10:30 p.m.; and ages 14 to 16 must be home by 11 p.m.

Keep in mind that these hours are subject to change, so check your local news outlets before you hit the streets for the most accurate trick-or-treating times. Since hours can also vary from neighborhood to neighborhood, it doesn't hurt to scroll through local Facebook pages or Nextdoor for additional guidance.

Trick-or-treat times across the country

