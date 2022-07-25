Fall is a jam-packed time for any family, which means it's a good idea to start nailing down your Halloween plans now.
To do the holiday right, you’ll need decorations, costumes and sweet treats to truly set the scene. Between making some quick (and relatively easy) costumes and mapping out all of your Halloween activities, take a moment to confirm your local trick-or-treating time and add it to your calendar, stat.
Below, you’ll find an extensive list of the trick-or-treat times for major cities including Atlanta, Chicago and Los Angeles. Although many cities have yet to confirm their 2022 plans, a select few have already announced their 2022 trick-or-treating hours or indicated that they'll follow the same guidance as previous years.
Although some states let kid's have their fun until 9 p.m., select cities have strict curfews and local ordinances. For example, the Yonkers Police Department issued a citywide curfew in 2021: children ages 11 and younger must be home by 10 p.m.; ages 12 to 13 must be home by 10:30 p.m.; and ages 14 to 16 must be home by 11 p.m.
Keep in mind that these hours are subject to change, so check your local news outlets before you hit the streets for the most accurate trick-or-treating times. Since hours can also vary from neighborhood to neighborhood, it doesn't hurt to scroll through local Facebook pages or Nextdoor for additional guidance.
Trick-or-treat times across the country
- Atlanta: Trick-or-treating typically happens from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to a local news outlet.
- Boston: A local news outlet reports that many festivities run between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- Charlotte, North Carolina: Many neighborhoods in Charlotte hold trick-or-treating from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., per a local news outlet.
- Chicago: In the Chicago suburbs, it’s mostly held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to a local new outlet.
- Columbus, Ohio: In 2021, trick-or-treating was held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., per a local news outlet.
- Denver: Trick-or-treating can start as early as 3:30 in the Denver area and go through 7 p.m., as a local news outlet reports.
- Des Moines, Iowa: Most areas hold trick-or-treating between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., according to a local news outlet.
- Detroit: The Detroit Free Press said trick-or-treating takes place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., but can vary between suburbs.
- Houston: A local news outlet said that regular trick-or-treat hours tend to be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Indianapolis: Suburbs each set their own times, per a local news outlet, but usually go from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Jacksonville, North Carolina: According to their website, Jacksonville police request that trick-or-treat hours run from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Los Angeles: A local news outlet says that trick-or-treating begins at dusk and ends at 8:30 p.m.
- Milwaukee: While the city of Milwaukee holds their hours early from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., suburbs usually hold theirs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to Patch.
- Minneapolis: Trick-or-treat times vary among suburbs and can go from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. or 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., per a local news outlet.
- Nashville, Tennessee: The Nashville News says that trick-or-treating typically happens from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- New Orleans: Most parishes hold trick-or-treating from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to a local news outlet.
- New York City: In previous years, trick-or-treating began at 6 p.m.
- Oklahoma City: While many areas don’t have official times, a local news outlet says most people go trick-or-treating from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Phoenix: As TripSavvy reports, many people go trick-or-treating between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
- Portland, Oregon: Trick-or-treat hours are typically held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., per a local radio station.
- San Antonio: A local news outlet says trick-or-treating can start as early as 4:30 p.m. and go as late 9 p.m. or 10 p.m.
- San Diego: In previous years, trick-or-treating started at 6 p.m.
