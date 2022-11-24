Thanksgiving is a special time of year when loved ones gather and give thanks (and, ya know, have a few squabbles here and there).

As with any holiday, the actual day is pretty hectic, especially when you have a turkey to thaw, pies to bake and family to welcome — all at the same time.

So, it’s inevitable that you might forget an ingredient or two for one of the many side dishes you’re making. Maybe when the day comes you realize you need some party games to keep kids occupied while the adults whip up some mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce. Perhaps, you need more festive decor to jazz up your table. Or, worst of all, you forgot to pick up the main event: the turkey!

All of these call for a quick trip to Walmart.

But before you bundle up and hit the road, it's important to confirm if Walmart is even open on Thanksgiving. Many major stores, including Target and Trader Joe's, are opting to close their doors on Thanksgiving to give employees time to rest and recharge before the Black Friday madness sets in. Speaking of Black Friday, Walmart has some epic deals — but does that mean they'll be closed on Thanksgiving to prepare? Keep reading to find out.

What are Walmart’s Thanksgiving hours?

Sadly, Walmart will not be open on Thanksgiving. “All of our stores (Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets) will be closed on Nov. 24th, 2022, Thanksgiving Day,” a Walmart spokesperson tells TODAY.com.

In an interview with Savannah Guthrie on TODAY, Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner said being open on Thanksgiving is “a thing of the past.” That means one thing (and one thing only): You'll have to go elsewhere to pick up last-minute Turkey Day essentials this year and all the years to follow.

Where else can you shop on Thanksgiving Day?

Some good news for you: Not everyone is following Walmart's lead. The following stores will be open on Thanksgiving, many of which with modified holiday hours.