Friends, family and time-honored traditions are what make Thanksgiving one of the best holidays of the year.

From carving the turkey to playing fun Thanksgiving games with loved ones, Turkey Day is the one time of year everyone comes together to share a meal and show their gratitude for life's many blessings.

What may not necessarily be a blessing is if Thanksgiving Day rolls around and you realize that, whoops, you've forgotten that one ingredient that makes your whole side dish or your sister just sent a text and the entire family is coming to your house after all.

With a four-alarm holiday emergency on your hands, you may be in need of a last-minute dash to the store and if Walmart is your go-to, you're probably wondering, "Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving?"

And, thankfully (our little Turkey Day pun is totally intended), we've got everything you need to know on Walmart's Thanksgiving hours in 2023.

So, without further adieu, here are all the details.

What are Walmart's Thanksgiving hours?

Alas, even if the giant retailer is your absolute favorite place to shop, we regret to inform you that Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2023.

According to a Walmart spokesperson, "Walmart stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day and will reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday."

In a 2022 interview with Savannah Guthrie on TODAY, Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner said being open on Thanksgiving is “a thing of the past.” That means one thing (and one thing only): You’ll have to go elsewhere to pick up last-minute Turkey Day essentials this year and all the years to follow.

So, it looks like you'll have to wait until Black Friday to get in on all Walmart's Black Friday deals.

In the meantime, if whatever you need this Thanksgiving is urgent, you're in luck because we've got a list of stores that will be open on the holiday.

These stores are open on Thanksgiving 2023

While many grocers and retailers like Walmart are closed in observance of Thanksgiving, many others will remain open to welcome customers with last-minute needs.

Find a full list of stores open on Thanksgiving Day right here.